202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f,

BC-150-actives-f,

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 5:39 pm 06/04/2019 05:39pm
Share
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 131109 2.09 1.90 2.02+.15
AT&TInc 2.04 312492 31.50 30.98 31.48+.39
Alibaba 273797 155.20 150.64 154.15+4.24
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 138161 9.81 9.72 9.80+.12
Ambev .05e 207788 4.52 4.46 4.50+.02
Anadarko 1.20 107364 70.81 70.41 70.60+.57
Annaly 1.20e 149291 9.20 9.06 9.18+.13
AnteroRes 1 96794 7.18 6.70 7.05+.35
ArcelorMrs .10p
120105 15.84 15.35 15.83+.79
AuroraCn 160599 7.89 7.29 7.87+.71
Avon 252364 3.72 3.59 3.66+.02
BcoBrads .06a 87602 9.59 9.41 9.54+.11
BcoSantSA .21e 207146 4.50 4.46 4.49+.12
BkofAm .60 583406 27.95 27.14 27.92+1.24
BarrickGld 147726 13.23 12.90 13.21+.12
Bemis 1.28 94944 58.48 56.26 57.20—.45
BoxIncn 186894 17.20 15.30 17.18—.75
BrMySq 1.64 108814 46.84 46.43 46.63+.51
CVSHealth 2 127423 55.75 54.25 54.62+1.23
Cemex .29t 70917 4.37 4.16 4.29+.16
Centenes 127847 54.32 52.40 53.94+2.12
CntryLink 1 125982 10.44 10.02 10.35+.01
ChesEng 487727 2.08 1.99 2.01+.05
CgpVelLCrd 125289 12.27 11.51 12.15+.52
CgpVelICrd 138082 9.27 8.71 8.80—.38
Citigroup 1.80 177152 65.94 63.76 65.88+3.27
ClevCliffs .24f 135961 9.61 9.01 9.60+.63
CocaCola 1.60 120105 50.28 49.62 50.00+.02
Coeur 140741 3.22 3.00 3.13+.13
ConocoPhil 1.22 72547 60.00 58.96 59.10—.32
ContlRescs 75620 40.40 36.64 40.23+5.22
Cortevan 200932 27.94 24.35 27.75+2.94
DeltaAir 1.40 76077 54.37 52.82 54.31+2.21
DenburyR 121520 1.52 1.45 1.49+.02
DeutschBk .12e 77981 7.08 6.87 7.07+.34
DevonE .32 73331 26.19 25.24 25.99+.48
DxSOXBrrs 153437 7.43 6.65 6.67—.98
DxGBullrs 102821 19.40 18.30 19.39+.29
DrGMBllrs .09e 169145 8.70 8.22 8.70+.04
DirSPBears 117985 22.31 21.30 21.34—1.47
DxSPOGBls 98795 6.73 6.28 6.67+.48
DxSCBearrs 170846 10.83 10.23 10.23—.89
Disney 1.76f 82357 134.88 132.92 134.82+2.35
Dupontrs 126927 76.50 73.37 74.11—1.99
EnCanag .07 211037 5.42 5.29 5.37+.03
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 95552 14.47 14.14 14.47+.43
EnscoRrs 75233 9.16 8.70 8.74—.03
ExxonMbl 3.48f
104206 73.66 72.17 73.59+1.71
FordM .60a 372585 9.95 9.72 9.92+.31
FrptMcM .20 294089 10.32 9.85 10.32+.40
GameStop 1.52 79254 7.85 7.52 7.82+.35
Gap .97 96063 19.39 18.72 18.93+.14
GenElec .04 613418 10.00 9.59 10.00+.47
GenMotors 1.52
126012 35.77 34.30 35.73+2.03
Gerdau .02e 82962 3.59 3.51 3.55+.02
GoldFLtd .01e 145082 5.10 4.84 5.08+.12
GraphPkg .30 90796 13.91 13.14 13.89+.65
HPInc .64 102995 19.42 18.83 19.39+.73
Hallibrtn .72 99878 22.19 21.67 21.96+.36
HeclaM .01e 90120 1.56 1.43 1.51+.03
HPEntn .45e 89110 14.18 13.82 14.13+.44
HostHotls 1a 100453 18.27 17.96 18.10+.05
ICICIBk .16e 85216 11.99 11.74 11.91—.04
iShGold 158118 12.72 12.63 12.70+.02
iShBrazil .67e 255092 42.58 42.05 42.56+.60
iShEMU .86e 78443 38.86 38.61 38.84+.65
iShSilver 93242 13.92 13.79 13.89+.02
iShChinaLC .87e
256534 40.44 40.10 40.39—.15
iShEMkts .59e 641305 41.20 40.82 41.17+.09
iShiBoxIG 3.87
205660 120.93 120.53 120.87+.04
iSh20yrT 3.05
142481 131.76 130.55 130.93—1.51
iSEafe 1.66e 342416 64.50 64.04 64.50+.73
iShiBxHYB 5.09
336876 85.51 84.91 85.50+.85
iShR2K 1.77e
210129 150.29 146.42 150.16+3.79
iShREst 2.76e 73223 87.25 86.08 86.93—.28
Infosyss 89561 10.60 10.42 10.58+.13
InvitHmn .52 77881 26.11 25.54 26.09+.29
iShJapanrs 81275 53.68 53.03 53.64+.61
iShCorEM .95e 92290 49.66 49.21 49.59+.10
ItauUnHs 167525 9.08 8.96 9.05+.09
JPMorgCh 3.20
128192 109.90 107.13 109.74+3.28
JohnContln 1.04
141662 39.58 38.70 39.55+.55
Keycorp .56 75489 16.97 16.49 16.94+.66
KindMorg 1f 121185 20.42 20.13 20.34+.20
Kinrossg 138922 3.56 3.48 3.55—.01
Kroger s .56f 90402 23.87 23.12 23.63+.67
LVSands 3.08f 77704 55.76 53.47 55.62+2.68
MGM Rsts .48 89205 25.66 24.05 25.64+1.77
Macys 1.51 131321 21.73 21.27 21.62+.46
MarathnO .20 100442 13.59 13.26 13.45+.12
MarathPts 2.12
73156 48.66 47.14 48.49+1.36
Merck 2.20 89396 81.33 80.12 81.08+.82
MorgStan 1.20 118514 42.57 41.38 42.48+1.75
Nabors .24 93627 2.63 2.47 2.58+.09
NewmtM .56 122637 34.36 33.25 34.36+.73
NikeB s .88 75268 81.65 78.78 81.62+3.66
NokiaCp .19e 227073 5.09 5.03 5.03+.04
OasisPet 90323 5.68 5.36 5.54+.17
OcciPet 3.12 88326 50.11 49.32 49.69+.37
Oracle .96f 170732 52.24 50.63 52.02+1.78
PG&ECp 2.12f 75604 19.44 17.71 18.74+.85
Penney 111842 1.03 .86 1.03+.15
Petrobras 87857 15.04 14.85 15.03+.26
Pfizer 1.44 175080 42.75 42.04 42.23+.31
PrUShSPrs 88136 34.95 33.90 33.93—1.55
RegionsFn .56 130237 14.39 14.18 14.33+.35
SpdrGold 79962 125.42 124.61 125.15+.04
S&P500ETF 4.13e
765089 280.68 276.62 280.53+5.96
SprBl1-3brs 90088 91.46 91.45 91.46+.02
SpdrS&PRB .74e
86247 52.65 51.41 52.59+1.80
SpdrRetls .49e 95549 41.61 40.69 41.49+1.19
SpdrOGEx .73e 214513 26.66 26.03 26.52+.67
Salesforce 119959 150.92 142.51 150.81+5.71
Schlmbrg 2 80209 35.98 35.16 35.73+.24
Schwab .68f 87087 43.95 42.34 43.84+2.21
SnapIncAn 533027 12.95 11.85 12.95+1.26
SwstnEngy 146256 3.83 3.65 3.73+.04
Sprint 202702 7.01 6.82 6.98+.20
Squaren 82218 63.45 60.73 63.39+2.77
SPMatls .98e 177779 56.05 54.68 55.94+1.53
SPHlthC 1.01e
154438 89.09 88.11 88.94+1.45
SPCnSt 1.28e 165468 56.83 56.48 56.82+.51
SPEngy 2.04e 147297 60.69 59.92 60.55+1.03
SPDRFncl .46e
454173 26.92 26.43 26.89+.71
SPInds 1.12e 164238 74.30 73.11 74.27+1.73
SPTech .78e 150901 72.99 71.17 72.99+2.36
SPUtil 1.55e 185288 58.96 57.79 58.88+.05
Synchrony .84 118341 33.96 33.49 33.94+.64
TJX .92f 74009 50.70 50.12 50.70+.81
Target 2.56 79501 85.96 83.25 85.85+2.90
TevaPhrm .73e 211533 9.64 9.08 9.53+.63
Transocn 179582 6.48 6.23 6.26—.04
Twitter 153262 36.15 34.97 36.10+1.67
UberTchn 233833 42.88 40.70 42.75+1.50
USOilFd 224630 11.19 10.95 11.16+.17
USSteel .20 161342 13.29 12.41 13.29+.77
ValeSA .29e 212069 12.66 12.44 12.64+.16
VanEGold .06e 408957 22.62 22.17 22.59+.10
VnEkRus .01e 74527 22.11 21.90 22.05—.03
VanEJrGld 119323 31.11 30.53 31.08+.02
VangEmg 1.10e
195956 40.93 40.59 40.89+.01
Ventas 3.17 99236 62.74 61.97 62.20—1.95
Vereit .55 110187 8.90 8.67 8.76—.14
VerizonCm 2.41
151890 56.98 55.93 56.22—.16
WellsFargo 1.80
210695 45.76 45.01 45.68+1.16
WstnUnion .80 190640 20.56 19.49 20.37+.98
Weyerhsr 1.36 116954 23.44 22.79 23.42+.52
Yamanag .02 102711 2.11 2.03 2.10+.02
ZTOExpn 75156 18.02 17.57 17.95—.09
iPtShFutn 240817 30.24 29.00 29.02—1.71

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!