BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 131109 2.09 1.90 2.02+.15 AT&TInc 2.04 312492 31.50 30.98 31.48+.39 Alibaba 273797 155.20 150.64 154.15+4.24 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 138161 9.81 9.72 9.80+.12 Ambev .05e 207788 4.52 4.46 4.50+.02 Anadarko 1.20 107364 70.81 70.41 70.60+.57 Annaly 1.20e 149291 9.20 9.06 9.18+.13 AnteroRes 1 96794 7.18 6.70 7.05+.35 ArcelorMrs .10p 120105 15.84 15.35 15.83+.79 AuroraCn 160599 7.89 7.29 7.87+.71 Avon 252364 3.72 3.59 3.66+.02 BcoBrads .06a 87602 9.59 9.41 9.54+.11 BcoSantSA .21e 207146 4.50 4.46 4.49+.12 BkofAm .60 583406 27.95 27.14 27.92+1.24 BarrickGld 147726 13.23 12.90 13.21+.12 Bemis 1.28 94944 58.48 56.26 57.20—.45 BoxIncn 186894 17.20 15.30 17.18—.75 BrMySq 1.64 108814 46.84 46.43 46.63+.51 CVSHealth 2 127423 55.75 54.25 54.62+1.23 Cemex .29t 70917 4.37 4.16 4.29+.16 Centenes 127847 54.32 52.40 53.94+2.12 CntryLink 1 125982 10.44 10.02 10.35+.01 ChesEng 487727 2.08 1.99 2.01+.05 CgpVelLCrd 125289 12.27 11.51 12.15+.52 CgpVelICrd 138082 9.27 8.71 8.80—.38 Citigroup 1.80 177152 65.94 63.76 65.88+3.27 ClevCliffs .24f 135961 9.61 9.01 9.60+.63 CocaCola 1.60 120105 50.28 49.62 50.00+.02 Coeur 140741 3.22 3.00 3.13+.13 ConocoPhil 1.22 72547 60.00 58.96 59.10—.32 ContlRescs 75620 40.40 36.64 40.23+5.22 Cortevan 200932 27.94 24.35 27.75+2.94 DeltaAir 1.40 76077 54.37 52.82 54.31+2.21 DenburyR 121520 1.52 1.45 1.49+.02 DeutschBk .12e 77981 7.08 6.87 7.07+.34 DevonE .32 73331 26.19 25.24 25.99+.48 DxSOXBrrs 153437 7.43 6.65 6.67—.98 DxGBullrs 102821 19.40 18.30 19.39+.29 DrGMBllrs .09e 169145 8.70 8.22 8.70+.04 DirSPBears 117985 22.31 21.30 21.34—1.47 DxSPOGBls 98795 6.73 6.28 6.67+.48 DxSCBearrs 170846 10.83 10.23 10.23—.89 Disney 1.76f 82357 134.88 132.92 134.82+2.35 Dupontrs 126927 76.50 73.37 74.11—1.99 EnCanag .07 211037 5.42 5.29 5.37+.03 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 95552 14.47 14.14 14.47+.43 EnscoRrs 75233 9.16 8.70 8.74—.03 ExxonMbl 3.48f 104206 73.66 72.17 73.59+1.71 FordM .60a 372585 9.95 9.72 9.92+.31 FrptMcM .20 294089 10.32 9.85 10.32+.40 GameStop 1.52 79254 7.85 7.52 7.82+.35 Gap .97 96063 19.39 18.72 18.93+.14 GenElec .04 613418 10.00 9.59 10.00+.47 GenMotors 1.52 126012 35.77 34.30 35.73+2.03 Gerdau .02e 82962 3.59 3.51 3.55+.02 GoldFLtd .01e 145082 5.10 4.84 5.08+.12 GraphPkg .30 90796 13.91 13.14 13.89+.65 HPInc .64 102995 19.42 18.83 19.39+.73 Hallibrtn .72 99878 22.19 21.67 21.96+.36 HeclaM .01e 90120 1.56 1.43 1.51+.03 HPEntn .45e 89110 14.18 13.82 14.13+.44 HostHotls 1a 100453 18.27 17.96 18.10+.05 ICICIBk .16e 85216 11.99 11.74 11.91—.04 iShGold 158118 12.72 12.63 12.70+.02 iShBrazil .67e 255092 42.58 42.05 42.56+.60 iShEMU .86e 78443 38.86 38.61 38.84+.65 iShSilver 93242 13.92 13.79 13.89+.02 iShChinaLC .87e 256534 40.44 40.10 40.39—.15 iShEMkts .59e 641305 41.20 40.82 41.17+.09 iShiBoxIG 3.87 205660 120.93 120.53 120.87+.04 iSh20yrT 3.05 142481 131.76 130.55 130.93—1.51 iSEafe 1.66e 342416 64.50 64.04 64.50+.73 iShiBxHYB 5.09 336876 85.51 84.91 85.50+.85 iShR2K 1.77e 210129 150.29 146.42 150.16+3.79 iShREst 2.76e 73223 87.25 86.08 86.93—.28 Infosyss 89561 10.60 10.42 10.58+.13 InvitHmn .52 77881 26.11 25.54 26.09+.29 iShJapanrs 81275 53.68 53.03 53.64+.61 iShCorEM .95e 92290 49.66 49.21 49.59+.10 ItauUnHs 167525 9.08 8.96 9.05+.09 JPMorgCh 3.20 128192 109.90 107.13 109.74+3.28 JohnContln 1.04 141662 39.58 38.70 39.55+.55 Keycorp .56 75489 16.97 16.49 16.94+.66 KindMorg 1f 121185 20.42 20.13 20.34+.20 Kinrossg 138922 3.56 3.48 3.55—.01 Kroger s .56f 90402 23.87 23.12 23.63+.67 LVSands 3.08f 77704 55.76 53.47 55.62+2.68 MGM Rsts .48 89205 25.66 24.05 25.64+1.77 Macys 1.51 131321 21.73 21.27 21.62+.46 MarathnO .20 100442 13.59 13.26 13.45+.12 MarathPts 2.12 73156 48.66 47.14 48.49+1.36 Merck 2.20 89396 81.33 80.12 81.08+.82 MorgStan 1.20 118514 42.57 41.38 42.48+1.75 Nabors .24 93627 2.63 2.47 2.58+.09 NewmtM .56 122637 34.36 33.25 34.36+.73 NikeB s .88 75268 81.65 78.78 81.62+3.66 NokiaCp .19e 227073 5.09 5.03 5.03+.04 OasisPet 90323 5.68 5.36 5.54+.17 OcciPet 3.12 88326 50.11 49.32 49.69+.37 Oracle .96f 170732 52.24 50.63 52.02+1.78 PG&ECp 2.12f 75604 19.44 17.71 18.74+.85 Penney 111842 1.03 .86 1.03+.15 Petrobras 87857 15.04 14.85 15.03+.26 Pfizer 1.44 175080 42.75 42.04 42.23+.31 PrUShSPrs 88136 34.95 33.90 33.93—1.55 RegionsFn .56 130237 14.39 14.18 14.33+.35 SpdrGold 79962 125.42 124.61 125.15+.04 S&P500ETF 4.13e 765089 280.68 276.62 280.53+5.96 SprBl1-3brs 90088 91.46 91.45 91.46+.02 SpdrS&PRB .74e 86247 52.65 51.41 52.59+1.80 SpdrRetls .49e 95549 41.61 40.69 41.49+1.19 SpdrOGEx .73e 214513 26.66 26.03 26.52+.67 Salesforce 119959 150.92 142.51 150.81+5.71 Schlmbrg 2 80209 35.98 35.16 35.73+.24 Schwab .68f 87087 43.95 42.34 43.84+2.21 SnapIncAn 533027 12.95 11.85 12.95+1.26 SwstnEngy 146256 3.83 3.65 3.73+.04 Sprint 202702 7.01 6.82 6.98+.20 Squaren 82218 63.45 60.73 63.39+2.77 SPMatls .98e 177779 56.05 54.68 55.94+1.53 SPHlthC 1.01e 154438 89.09 88.11 88.94+1.45 SPCnSt 1.28e 165468 56.83 56.48 56.82+.51 SPEngy 2.04e 147297 60.69 59.92 60.55+1.03 SPDRFncl .46e 454173 26.92 26.43 26.89+.71 SPInds 1.12e 164238 74.30 73.11 74.27+1.73 SPTech .78e 150901 72.99 71.17 72.99+2.36 SPUtil 1.55e 185288 58.96 57.79 58.88+.05 Synchrony .84 118341 33.96 33.49 33.94+.64 TJX .92f 74009 50.70 50.12 50.70+.81 Target 2.56 79501 85.96 83.25 85.85+2.90 TevaPhrm .73e 211533 9.64 9.08 9.53+.63 Transocn 179582 6.48 6.23 6.26—.04 Twitter 153262 36.15 34.97 36.10+1.67 UberTchn 233833 42.88 40.70 42.75+1.50 USOilFd 224630 11.19 10.95 11.16+.17 USSteel .20 161342 13.29 12.41 13.29+.77 ValeSA .29e 212069 12.66 12.44 12.64+.16 VanEGold .06e 408957 22.62 22.17 22.59+.10 VnEkRus .01e 74527 22.11 21.90 22.05—.03 VanEJrGld 119323 31.11 30.53 31.08+.02 VangEmg 1.10e 195956 40.93 40.59 40.89+.01 Ventas 3.17 99236 62.74 61.97 62.20—1.95 Vereit .55 110187 8.90 8.67 8.76—.14 VerizonCm 2.41 151890 56.98 55.93 56.22—.16 WellsFargo 1.80 210695 45.76 45.01 45.68+1.16 WstnUnion .80 190640 20.56 19.49 