BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 131109 2.09 1.90 2.02+.15 AT&TInc 2.04 312492 31.50 30.98 31.48+.39 Alibaba 273797 155.20 150.64 154.15+4.24 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|131109
|2.09
|1.90
|2.02+.15
|AT&TInc 2.04
|312492
|31.50
|30.98
|31.48+.39
|Alibaba
|273797
|155.20
|150.64
|154.15+4.24
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|138161
|9.81
|9.72
|9.80+.12
|Ambev .05e
|207788
|4.52
|4.46
|4.50+.02
|Anadarko 1.20
|107364
|70.81
|70.41
|70.60+.57
|Annaly 1.20e
|149291
|9.20
|9.06
|9.18+.13
|AnteroRes 1
|96794
|7.18
|6.70
|7.05+.35
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|
|120105
|15.84
|15.35
|15.83+.79
|AuroraCn
|160599
|7.89
|7.29
|7.87+.71
|Avon
|252364
|3.72
|3.59
|3.66+.02
|BcoBrads .06a
|87602
|9.59
|9.41
|9.54+.11
|BcoSantSA .21e
|207146
|4.50
|4.46
|4.49+.12
|BkofAm .60
|583406
|27.95
|27.14
|27.92+1.24
|BarrickGld
|147726
|13.23
|12.90
|13.21+.12
|Bemis 1.28
|94944
|58.48
|56.26
|57.20—.45
|BoxIncn
|186894
|17.20
|15.30
|17.18—.75
|BrMySq 1.64
|108814
|46.84
|46.43
|46.63+.51
|CVSHealth 2
|127423
|55.75
|54.25
|54.62+1.23
|Cemex .29t
|70917
|4.37
|4.16
|4.29+.16
|Centenes
|127847
|54.32
|52.40
|53.94+2.12
|CntryLink 1
|125982
|10.44
|10.02
|10.35+.01
|ChesEng
|487727
|2.08
|1.99
|2.01+.05
|CgpVelLCrd
|125289
|12.27
|11.51
|12.15+.52
|CgpVelICrd
|138082
|9.27
|8.71
|8.80—.38
|Citigroup 1.80
|177152
|65.94
|63.76
|65.88+3.27
|ClevCliffs .24f
|135961
|9.61
|9.01
|9.60+.63
|CocaCola 1.60
|120105
|50.28
|49.62
|50.00+.02
|Coeur
|140741
|3.22
|3.00
|3.13+.13
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|72547
|60.00
|58.96
|59.10—.32
|ContlRescs
|75620
|40.40
|36.64
|40.23+5.22
|Cortevan
|200932
|27.94
|24.35
|27.75+2.94
|DeltaAir 1.40
|76077
|54.37
|52.82
|54.31+2.21
|DenburyR
|121520
|1.52
|1.45
|1.49+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|77981
|7.08
|6.87
|7.07+.34
|DevonE .32
|73331
|26.19
|25.24
|25.99+.48
|DxSOXBrrs
|153437
|7.43
|6.65
|6.67—.98
|DxGBullrs
|102821
|19.40
|18.30
|19.39+.29
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|169145
|8.70
|8.22
|8.70+.04
|DirSPBears
|117985
|22.31
|21.30
|21.34—1.47
|DxSPOGBls
|98795
|6.73
|6.28
|6.67+.48
|DxSCBearrs
|170846
|10.83
|10.23
|10.23—.89
|Disney 1.76f
|82357
|134.88
|132.92
|134.82+2.35
|Dupontrs
|126927
|76.50
|73.37
|74.11—1.99
|EnCanag .07
|211037
|5.42
|5.29
|5.37+.03
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|95552
|14.47
|14.14
|14.47+.43
|EnscoRrs
|75233
|9.16
|8.70
|8.74—.03
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|
|104206
|73.66
|72.17
|73.59+1.71
|FordM .60a
|372585
|9.95
|9.72
|9.92+.31
|FrptMcM .20
|294089
|10.32
|9.85
|10.32+.40
|GameStop 1.52
|79254
|7.85
|7.52
|7.82+.35
|Gap .97
|96063
|19.39
|18.72
|18.93+.14
|GenElec .04
|613418
|10.00
|9.59
|10.00+.47
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|126012
|35.77
|34.30
|35.73+2.03
|Gerdau .02e
|82962
|3.59
|3.51
|3.55+.02
|GoldFLtd .01e
|145082
|5.10
|4.84
|5.08+.12
|GraphPkg .30
|90796
|13.91
|13.14
|13.89+.65
|HPInc .64
|102995
|19.42
|18.83
|19.39+.73
|Hallibrtn .72
|99878
|22.19
|21.67
|21.96+.36
|HeclaM .01e
|90120
|1.56
|1.43
|1.51+.03
|HPEntn .45e
|89110
|14.18
|13.82
|14.13+.44
|HostHotls 1a
|100453
|18.27
|17.96
|18.10+.05
|ICICIBk .16e
|85216
|11.99
|11.74
|11.91—.04
|iShGold
|158118
|12.72
|12.63
|12.70+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|255092
|42.58
|42.05
|42.56+.60
|iShEMU .86e
|78443
|38.86
|38.61
|38.84+.65
|iShSilver
|93242
|13.92
|13.79
|13.89+.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|256534
|40.44
|40.10
|40.39—.15
|iShEMkts .59e
|641305
|41.20
|40.82
|41.17+.09
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|205660
|120.93
|120.53
|120.87+.04
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|142481
|131.76
|130.55
|130.93—1.51
|iSEafe 1.66e
|342416
|64.50
|64.04
|64.50+.73
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|336876
|85.51
|84.91
|85.50+.85
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|210129
|150.29
|146.42
|150.16+3.79
|iShREst 2.76e
|73223
|87.25
|86.08
|86.93—.28
|Infosyss
|89561
|10.60
|10.42
|10.58+.13
|InvitHmn .52
|77881
|26.11
|25.54
|26.09+.29
|iShJapanrs
|81275
|53.68
|53.03
|53.64+.61
|iShCorEM .95e
|92290
|49.66
|49.21
|49.59+.10
|ItauUnHs
|167525
|9.08
|8.96
|9.05+.09
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|128192
|109.90
|107.13
|109.74+3.28
|JohnContln 1.04
|
|141662
|39.58
|38.70
|39.55+.55
|Keycorp .56
|75489
|16.97
|16.49
|16.94+.66
|KindMorg 1f
|121185
|20.42
|20.13
|20.34+.20
|Kinrossg
|138922
|3.56
|3.48
|3.55—.01
|Kroger s .56f
|90402
|23.87
|23.12
|23.63+.67
|LVSands 3.08f
|77704
|55.76
|53.47
|55.62+2.68
|MGM Rsts .48
|89205
|25.66
|24.05
|25.64+1.77
|Macys 1.51
|131321
|21.73
|21.27
|21.62+.46
|MarathnO .20
|100442
|13.59
|13.26
|13.45+.12
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|73156
|48.66
|47.14
|48.49+1.36
|Merck 2.20
|89396
|81.33
|80.12
|81.08+.82
|MorgStan 1.20
|118514
|42.57
|41.38
|42.48+1.75
|Nabors .24
|93627
|2.63
|2.47
|2.58+.09
|NewmtM .56
|122637
|34.36
|33.25
|34.36+.73
|NikeB s .88
|75268
|81.65
|78.78
|81.62+3.66
|NokiaCp .19e
|227073
|5.09
|5.03
|5.03+.04
|OasisPet
|90323
|5.68
|5.36
|5.54+.17
|OcciPet 3.12
|88326
|50.11
|49.32
|49.69+.37
|Oracle .96f
|170732
|52.24
|50.63
|52.02+1.78
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|75604
|19.44
|17.71
|18.74+.85
|Penney
|111842
|1.03
|.86
|1.03+.15
|Petrobras
|87857
|15.04
|14.85
|15.03+.26
|Pfizer 1.44
|175080
|42.75
|42.04
|42.23+.31
|PrUShSPrs
|88136
|34.95
|33.90
|33.93—1.55
|RegionsFn .56
|130237
|14.39
|14.18
|14.33+.35
|SpdrGold
|79962
|125.42
|124.61
|125.15+.04
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|765089
|280.68
|276.62
|280.53+5.96
|SprBl1-3brs
|90088
|91.46
|91.45
|91.46+.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|86247
|52.65
|51.41
|52.59+1.80
|SpdrRetls .49e
|95549
|41.61
|40.69
|41.49+1.19
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|214513
|26.66
|26.03
|26.52+.67
|Salesforce
|119959
|150.92
|142.51
|150.81+5.71
|Schlmbrg 2
|80209
|35.98
|35.16
|35.73+.24
|Schwab .68f
|87087
|43.95
|42.34
|43.84+2.21
|SnapIncAn
|533027
|12.95
|11.85
|12.95+1.26
|SwstnEngy
|146256
|3.83
|3.65
|3.73+.04
|Sprint
|202702
|7.01
|6.82
|6.98+.20
|Squaren
|82218
|63.45
|60.73
|63.39+2.77
|SPMatls .98e
|177779
|56.05
|54.68
|55.94+1.53
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|154438
|89.09
|88.11
|88.94+1.45
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|165468
|56.83
|56.48
|56.82+.51
|SPEngy 2.04e
|147297
|60.69
|59.92
|60.55+1.03
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|454173
|26.92
|26.43
|26.89+.71
|SPInds 1.12e
|164238
|74.30
|73.11
|74.27+1.73
|SPTech .78e
|150901
|72.99
|71.17
|72.99+2.36
|SPUtil 1.55e
|185288
|58.96
|57.79
|58.88+.05
|Synchrony .84
|118341
|33.96
|33.49
|33.94+.64
|TJX .92f
|74009
|50.70
|50.12
|50.70+.81
|Target 2.56
|79501
|85.96
|83.25
|85.85+2.90
|TevaPhrm .73e
|211533
|9.64
|9.08
|9.53+.63
|Transocn
|179582
|6.48
|6.23
|6.26—.04
|Twitter
|153262
|36.15
|34.97
|36.10+1.67
|UberTchn
|233833
|42.88
|40.70
|42.75+1.50
|USOilFd
|224630
|11.19
|10.95
|11.16+.17
|USSteel .20
|161342
|13.29
|12.41
|13.29+.77
|ValeSA .29e
|212069
|12.66
|12.44
|12.64+.16
|VanEGold .06e
|408957
|22.62
|22.17
|22.59+.10
|VnEkRus .01e
|74527
|22.11
|21.90
|22.05—.03
|VanEJrGld
|119323
|31.11
|30.53
|31.08+.02
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|195956
|40.93
|40.59
|40.89+.01
|Ventas 3.17
|99236
|62.74
|61.97
|62.20—1.95
|Vereit .55
|110187
|8.90
|8.67
|8.76—.14
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|151890
|56.98
|55.93
|56.22—.16
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|210695
|45.76
|45.01
|45.68+1.16
|WstnUnion .80
|190640
|20.56
|19.49
|20.37+.98
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|116954
|23.44
|22.79
|23.42+.52
|Yamanag .02
|102711
|2.11
|2.03
|2.10+.02
|ZTOExpn
|75156
|18.02
|17.57
|17.95—.09
|iPtShFutn
|240817
|30.24
|29.00
|29.02—1.71
