BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 108047 1.91 1.73 1.87+.15 AT&TInc 2.04 362973 31.35 30.68 31.09+.51 AbbVie 4.28 84324 76.84 73.81 75.70—1.01 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 108047 1.91 1.73 1.87+.15 AT&TInc 2.04 362973 31.35 30.68 31.09+.51 AbbVie 4.28 84324 76.84 73.81 75.70—1.01 Alibaba 252417 151.77 148.85 149.91+.65 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 123431 9.75 9.64 9.68+.04 Ambev .05e 214583 4.51 4.44 4.48+.01 Anadarko 1.20 83865 70.77 69.89 70.03—.34 Annaly 1.20e 197698 9.10 8.95 9.05+.24 AnteroRes 1 81700 6.73 6.44 6.70+.13 AuroraCn 188535 7.66 7.13 7.16—.43 Avon 120018 3.79 3.63 3.64—.12 BcoBrads .06a 154354 9.52 9.34 9.43+.07 BcoSantSA .21e 177006 4.39 4.33 4.37+.04 BkofAm .60 500748 26.99 26.40 26.68+.08 BarrickGld 251926 13.17 12.57 13.09+.67 BrMySq 1.64 132678 46.50 45.07 46.12+.75 CVSHealth 2 89162 53.70 52.46 53.39+1.02 Centenes 359973 54.23 51.11 51.82—5.93 CntryLink 1 165189 10.45 10.06 10.34—.11 ChesEng 389582 1.99 1.92 1.96+.04 CgpVelLCrd 136333 12.73 11.56 11.63—.30 CgpVelICrd 193815 9.26 8.39 9.18+.22 Citigroup 1.80 196119 62.78 61.94 62.61+.46 ClevCliffs .24f 80621 8.98 8.60 8.97+.27 CocaCola 1.60 141442 49.98 49.02 49.98+.85 Coeur 174721 3.12 2.86 3.00+.16 Cortevan 192150 27.00 24.37 24.81 CousPrp .29f 83915 9.12 8.95 9.03—.02 DenburyR 104751 1.52 1.41 1.47+.03 DBXHvChiA .29e 81983 26.46 26.25 26.44+.32 DxSOXBrrs 130198 7.77 7.20 7.65—.04 DxGBullrs 173019 19.11 17.73 19.10+2.02 DrGMBllrs .09e 274834 8.73 7.87 8.66+1.11 DirSPBears 110894 23.18 22.33 22.81+.22 DxSPOGBls 120210 6.31 5.95 6.19+.19 DxSCBearrs 164782 11.35 10.92 11.12—.08 Disney 1.76f 78960 132.95 131.49 132.47+.43 Dupontrs x108993 76.10 65.50 76.10+11.52 Enbridge 2.28 88482 37.15 35.10 35.23—1.64 EnCanag .07 282704 5.38 5.21 5.34+.07 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 105299 14.16 13.76 14.04+.30 EnscoRrs 92289 9.00 8.43 8.77+.40 ExxonMbl 3.48f 118198 72.01 70.97 71.88+1.11 Fluor .84 362723 28.70 27.69 28.20+.48 FordM .60a 394402 9.65 9.46 9.61+.09 FrptMcM .20 241485 9.94 9.66 9.92+.21 Gap .97 129716 19.10 18.51 18.79+.11 GenElec .04 472538 9.54 9.25 9.53+.09 GenMotors 1.52 110143 33.83 33.08 33.70+.36 GoldFLtd .01e 170473 4.99 4.59 4.96+.50 HPInc .64 97986 19.04 18.61 18.66—.02 Hallibrtn .72 106634 21.86 21.21 21.60+.31 HarmonyG .05 89254 1.90 1.78 1.88+.10 HeclaM .01e 102427 1.52 1.35 1.48+.17 HPEntn .45e 110885 13.88 13.55 13.69—.03 HostHotls 1a 92466 18.17 17.82 18.05—.06 IAMGldg 1.52f 101939 2.74 2.56 2.74+.23 ICICIBk .16e 84846 12.10 11.88 11.95—.05 iShGold 198706 12.71 12.56 12.68+.17 iShBrazil .67e 277067 42.27 41.67 41.96+.31 iShSilver 132037 13.90 13.75 13.87+.22 iShChinaLC .87e 214178 40.69 40.40 40.54+.17 iShEMkts .59e 756190 41.30 40.97 41.08+.37 iShiBoxIG 3.87 125252 120.91 120.41 120.83 iShCorUSTr .33 93238 25.72 25.62 25.71+.06 iSh20yrT 3.05 178195 132.58 131.55 132.44+.61 iSEafe 1.66e 367358 63.87 63.41 63.77+.37 iShiBxHYB 5.09 588852 84.78 84.47 84.65—.25 iShR2K 1.77e 265345 147.21 145.33 146.37+.51 iShCorEafe 1.56e 90943 59.74 59.32 59.61+.22 Infosyss 165176 10.63 10.41 10.45—.02 iShJapanrs 122422 53.07 52.79 53.03+.31 iSTaiwnrs 93210 33.48 33.15 33.22+.14 iShCorEM .95e 167725 49.76 49.37 49.49+.37 ItauUnHs x136942 9.02 8.89 8.96+.07 JPMorgCh 3.20 116648 106.86 105.30 106.46+.50 JohnJn 3.80f 84287 132.40 131.04 131.44+.29 JohnContln 1.04 227060 39.48 38.50 39.00+.48 Keycorp .56 75663 16.37 15.86 16.28+.31 KindMorg 1f 176483 20.16 19.90 20.14+.19 Kinrossg 141178 3.57 3.32 3.56+.29 Lowes 2.20f 83304 95.06 92.90 93.84+.56 MGM Rsts .48 108435 24.92 23.68 23.87—.95 Macys 1.51 96580 21.30 20.49 21.16+.59 MarathnO .20 127325 13.56 13.22 13.33+.18 MarathPts 2.12 86742 47.25 46.02 47.13+1.14 Medtrnic 2 84818 94.00 92.36 93.33+.75 Merck 2.20 87860 80.92 79.52 80.26+1.05 MorgStan 1.20 101219 41.09 40.43 40.73+.04 Nabors .24 150846 2.54 2.36 2.49+.13 NewmtM .56 118590 33.63 32.86 33.63+.54 NikeB s .88 115862 78.58 77.08 77.96+.82 NokiaCp .19e 248337 5.04 4.96 4.99—.06 OasisPet 149516 5.39 5.16 5.37+.17 OcciPet 3.12 111364 50.60 49.05 49.32—.45 Oracle .96f 174041 51.08 49.89 50.24—.36 Petrobras 129575 14.95 14.64 14.77+.34 Pfizer 1.44 214663 42.19 41.57 41.92+.40 ProctGam 2.87 85228 103.96 102.40 103.80+.89 ProShSPrs 93407 28.77 28.41 28.62+.08 PrUShSPrs 109050 35.86 34.97 35.48+.24 RangeRs .08 88182 8.13 7.72 8.11+.29 Realogy .27p 246154 7.30 7.06 7.10+.01 RegionsFn .56 95405 14.09 13.71 13.98+.15 SpdrGold 141699 125.34 123.90 125.11+1.78 S&P500ETF 4.13e 959859 276.55 273.09 274.57—.70 SpdrShTHiY 1.58 146054 26.78 26.67 26.69—.17 SpdLgTrs 143486 38.13 37.84 38.08+.16 SpdrLehIntTr .74 152286 61.52 61.26 61.45+.12 SpdrS&PRB .74e 83302 51.23 49.95 50.79+.57 SpdrRetls .49e 89914 40.57 39.93 40.30+.25 SpdrOGEx .73e 203249 26.07 25.57 25.85+.24 Salesforce 88233 150.70 143.39 145.10—6.31 Schlmbrg 2 98667 35.65 34.83 35.49+.80 SnapIncAn 333105 12.37 11.53 11.69—.20 SwstnEngy 214524 3.70 3.56 3.69+.10 Sprint 197513 6.97 6.58 6.78—.09 Squaren 92970 62.54 59.89 60.62—1.33 SPMatls .98e 131534 54.43 52.75 54.41+1.66 SPHlthC 1.01e 193699 88.24 87.31 87.49+.21 SPCnSt 1.28e 170542 56.42 55.68 56.31+.70 SPConsum 1.12e 80647 111.06 109.43 110.01—.93 SPEngy 2.04e 180223 59.81 59.08 59.52+.75 SPDRFncl .46e 632915 26.29 25.92 26.18+.17 SPInds 1.12e 175149 72.95 71.91 72.54+.49 SPTech .78e 197035 72.40 70.15 70.63—1.26 SPUtil 1.55e 203343 58.91 58.14 58.83+.58 Synchrony .84 148560 33.93 32.93 33.30—.33 TaiwSemi .73e 96182 39.09 38.66 38.82+.47 Technip .13 77917 21.29 20.92 21.08+.28 TevaPhrm .73e 267691 9.29 8.83 8.90+.25 Transocn 190459 6.35 6.14 6.30+.10 Twitter 221767 36.90 34.04 34.43—2.01 UberTchn 165875 41.85 40.24 41.25+.84 USOilFd 331372 11.32 10.96 10.99—.11 USSteel .20 137870 12.64 11.85 12.52+.70 ValeSA .29e 191017 12.61 12.37 12.48+.01 VanEGold .06e 754028 22.50 21.91 22.49+.90 VnEkRus .01e 126806 22.22 21.97 22.08+.44 VEckOilSvc .47e 94732 13.52 13.13 13.40+.32 VanEJrGld 298389 31.15 30.02 31.06+1.53 VangEmg 1.10e 223699 41.07 40.75 40.88+.24 VangFTSE 1.10e 132518 40.10 39.83 40.00+.16 Vereit .55 135460 9.00 8.79 8.90+.02 VerizonCm 2.41 195024 56.49 54.56 56.38+2.03 Visa s 1 80202 162.83 156.75 158.60—2.73 WellsFargo 1.80 201616 45.11 44.20 44.52+.15 Yamanag .02 151833 2.10 2.01 2.08+.09 Zuoran 81203 14.02 13.04 13.26—.73 iPtShFutn 289842 31.41 29.82 30.73+.31 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.