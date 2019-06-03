BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 108047 1.91 1.73 1.87+.15 AT&TInc 2.04 362973 31.35 30.68 31.09+.51 AbbVie 4.28 84324 76.84 73.81 75.70—1.01 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|108047
|1.91
|1.73
|1.87+.15
|AT&TInc 2.04
|362973
|31.35
|30.68
|31.09+.51
|AbbVie 4.28
|84324
|76.84
|73.81
|75.70—1.01
|Alibaba
|252417
|151.77
|148.85
|149.91+.65
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|123431
|9.75
|9.64
|9.68+.04
|Ambev .05e
|214583
|4.51
|4.44
|4.48+.01
|Anadarko 1.20
|83865
|70.77
|69.89
|70.03—.34
|Annaly 1.20e
|197698
|9.10
|8.95
|9.05+.24
|AnteroRes 1
|81700
|6.73
|6.44
|6.70+.13
|AuroraCn
|188535
|7.66
|7.13
|7.16—.43
|Avon
|120018
|3.79
|3.63
|3.64—.12
|BcoBrads .06a
|154354
|9.52
|9.34
|9.43+.07
|BcoSantSA .21e
|177006
|4.39
|4.33
|4.37+.04
|BkofAm .60
|500748
|26.99
|26.40
|26.68+.08
|BarrickGld
|251926
|13.17
|12.57
|13.09+.67
|BrMySq 1.64
|132678
|46.50
|45.07
|46.12+.75
|CVSHealth 2
|89162
|53.70
|52.46
|53.39+1.02
|Centenes
|359973
|54.23
|51.11
|51.82—5.93
|CntryLink 1
|165189
|10.45
|10.06
|10.34—.11
|ChesEng
|389582
|1.99
|1.92
|1.96+.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|136333
|12.73
|11.56
|11.63—.30
|CgpVelICrd
|193815
|9.26
|8.39
|9.18+.22
|Citigroup 1.80
|196119
|62.78
|61.94
|62.61+.46
|ClevCliffs .24f
|80621
|8.98
|8.60
|8.97+.27
|CocaCola 1.60
|141442
|49.98
|49.02
|49.98+.85
|Coeur
|174721
|3.12
|2.86
|3.00+.16
|Cortevan
|192150
|27.00
|24.37
|24.81
|CousPrp .29f
|83915
|9.12
|8.95
|9.03—.02
|DenburyR
|104751
|1.52
|1.41
|1.47+.03
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|81983
|26.46
|26.25
|26.44+.32
|DxSOXBrrs
|130198
|7.77
|7.20
|7.65—.04
|DxGBullrs
|173019
|19.11
|17.73
|19.10+2.02
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|274834
|8.73
|7.87
|8.66+1.11
|DirSPBears
|110894
|23.18
|22.33
|22.81+.22
|DxSPOGBls
|120210
|6.31
|5.95
|6.19+.19
|DxSCBearrs
|164782
|11.35
|10.92
|11.12—.08
|Disney 1.76f
|78960
|132.95
|131.49
|132.47+.43
|Dupontrs
|x108993
|76.10
|65.50
|76.10+11.52
|Enbridge 2.28
|88482
|37.15
|35.10
|35.23—1.64
|EnCanag .07
|282704
|5.38
|5.21
|5.34+.07
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|105299
|14.16
|13.76
|14.04+.30
|EnscoRrs
|92289
|9.00
|8.43
|8.77+.40
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|
|118198
|72.01
|70.97
|71.88+1.11
|Fluor .84
|362723
|28.70
|27.69
|28.20+.48
|FordM .60a
|394402
|9.65
|9.46
|9.61+.09
|FrptMcM .20
|241485
|9.94
|9.66
|9.92+.21
|Gap .97
|129716
|19.10
|18.51
|18.79+.11
|GenElec .04
|472538
|9.54
|9.25
|9.53+.09
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|110143
|33.83
|33.08
|33.70+.36
|GoldFLtd .01e
|170473
|4.99
|4.59
|4.96+.50
|HPInc .64
|97986
|19.04
|18.61
|18.66—.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|106634
|21.86
|21.21
|21.60+.31
|HarmonyG .05
|89254
|1.90
|1.78
|1.88+.10
|HeclaM .01e
|102427
|1.52
|1.35
|1.48+.17
|HPEntn .45e
|110885
|13.88
|13.55
|13.69—.03
|HostHotls 1a
|92466
|18.17
|17.82
|18.05—.06
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|101939
|2.74
|2.56
|2.74+.23
|ICICIBk .16e
|84846
|12.10
|11.88
|11.95—.05
|iShGold
|198706
|12.71
|12.56
|12.68+.17
|iShBrazil .67e
|277067
|42.27
|41.67
|41.96+.31
|iShSilver
|132037
|13.90
|13.75
|13.87+.22
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|214178
|40.69
|40.40
|40.54+.17
|iShEMkts .59e
|756190
|41.30
|40.97
|41.08+.37
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|125252
|120.91
|120.41
|120.83
|iShCorUSTr .33
|93238
|25.72
|25.62
|25.71+.06
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|178195
|132.58
|131.55
|132.44+.61
|iSEafe 1.66e
|367358
|63.87
|63.41
|63.77+.37
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|588852
|84.78
|84.47
|84.65—.25
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|265345
|147.21
|145.33
|146.37+.51
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|90943
|59.74
|59.32
|59.61+.22
|Infosyss
|165176
|10.63
|10.41
|10.45—.02
|iShJapanrs
|122422
|53.07
|52.79
|53.03+.31
|iSTaiwnrs
|93210
|33.48
|33.15
|33.22+.14
|iShCorEM .95e
|167725
|49.76
|49.37
|49.49+.37
|ItauUnHs
|x136942
|9.02
|8.89
|8.96+.07
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|116648
|106.86
|105.30
|106.46+.50
|JohnJn 3.80f
|84287
|132.40
|131.04
|131.44+.29
|JohnContln 1.04
|
|227060
|39.48
|38.50
|39.00+.48
|Keycorp .56
|75663
|16.37
|15.86
|16.28+.31
|KindMorg 1f
|176483
|20.16
|19.90
|20.14+.19
|Kinrossg
|141178
|3.57
|3.32
|3.56+.29
|Lowes 2.20f
|83304
|95.06
|92.90
|93.84+.56
|MGM Rsts .48
|108435
|24.92
|23.68
|23.87—.95
|Macys 1.51
|96580
|21.30
|20.49
|21.16+.59
|MarathnO .20
|127325
|13.56
|13.22
|13.33+.18
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|86742
|47.25
|46.02
|47.13+1.14
|Medtrnic 2
|84818
|94.00
|92.36
|93.33+.75
|Merck 2.20
|87860
|80.92
|79.52
|80.26+1.05
|MorgStan 1.20
|101219
|41.09
|40.43
|40.73+.04
|Nabors .24
|150846
|2.54
|2.36
|2.49+.13
|NewmtM .56
|118590
|33.63
|32.86
|33.63+.54
|NikeB s .88
|115862
|78.58
|77.08
|77.96+.82
|NokiaCp .19e
|248337
|5.04
|4.96
|4.99—.06
|OasisPet
|149516
|5.39
|5.16
|5.37+.17
|OcciPet 3.12
|111364
|50.60
|49.05
|49.32—.45
|Oracle .96f
|174041
|51.08
|49.89
|50.24—.36
|Petrobras
|129575
|14.95
|14.64
|14.77+.34
|Pfizer 1.44
|214663
|42.19
|41.57
|41.92+.40
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|85228
|103.96
|102.40
|103.80+.89
|ProShSPrs
|93407
|28.77
|28.41
|28.62+.08
|PrUShSPrs
|109050
|35.86
|34.97
|35.48+.24
|RangeRs .08
|88182
|8.13
|7.72
|8.11+.29
|Realogy .27p
|246154
|7.30
|7.06
|7.10+.01
|RegionsFn .56
|95405
|14.09
|13.71
|13.98+.15
|SpdrGold
|141699
|125.34
|123.90
|125.11+1.78
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|959859
|276.55
|273.09
|274.57—.70
|SpdrShTHiY 1.58
|
|146054
|26.78
|26.67
|26.69—.17
|SpdLgTrs
|143486
|38.13
|37.84
|38.08+.16
|SpdrLehIntTr .74
|
|152286
|61.52
|61.26
|61.45+.12
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|83302
|51.23
|49.95
|50.79+.57
|SpdrRetls .49e
|89914
|40.57
|39.93
|40.30+.25
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|203249
|26.07
|25.57
|25.85+.24
|Salesforce
|88233
|150.70
|143.39
|145.10—6.31
|Schlmbrg 2
|98667
|35.65
|34.83
|35.49+.80
|SnapIncAn
|333105
|12.37
|11.53
|11.69—.20
|SwstnEngy
|214524
|3.70
|3.56
|3.69+.10
|Sprint
|197513
|6.97
|6.58
|6.78—.09
|Squaren
|92970
|62.54
|59.89
|60.62—1.33
|SPMatls .98e
|131534
|54.43
|52.75
|54.41+1.66
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|193699
|88.24
|87.31
|87.49+.21
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|170542
|56.42
|55.68
|56.31+.70
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|80647
|111.06
|109.43
|110.01—.93
|SPEngy 2.04e
|180223
|59.81
|59.08
|59.52+.75
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|632915
|26.29
|25.92
|26.18+.17
|SPInds 1.12e
|175149
|72.95
|71.91
|72.54+.49
|SPTech .78e
|197035
|72.40
|70.15
|70.63—1.26
|SPUtil 1.55e
|203343
|58.91
|58.14
|58.83+.58
|Synchrony .84
|148560
|33.93
|32.93
|33.30—.33
|TaiwSemi .73e
|96182
|39.09
|38.66
|38.82+.47
|Technip .13
|77917
|21.29
|20.92
|21.08+.28
|TevaPhrm .73e
|267691
|9.29
|8.83
|8.90+.25
|Transocn
|190459
|6.35
|6.14
|6.30+.10
|Twitter
|221767
|36.90
|34.04
|34.43—2.01
|UberTchn
|165875
|41.85
|40.24
|41.25+.84
|USOilFd
|331372
|11.32
|10.96
|10.99—.11
|USSteel .20
|137870
|12.64
|11.85
|12.52+.70
|ValeSA .29e
|191017
|12.61
|12.37
|12.48+.01
|VanEGold .06e
|754028
|22.50
|21.91
|22.49+.90
|VnEkRus .01e
|126806
|22.22
|21.97
|22.08+.44
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|94732
|13.52
|13.13
|13.40+.32
|VanEJrGld
|298389
|31.15
|30.02
|31.06+1.53
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|223699
|41.07
|40.75
|40.88+.24
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|132518
|40.10
|39.83
|40.00+.16
|Vereit .55
|135460
|9.00
|8.79
|8.90+.02
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|195024
|56.49
|54.56
|56.38+2.03
|Visa s 1
|80202
|162.83
|156.75
|158.60—2.73
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|201616
|45.11
|44.20
|44.52+.15
|Yamanag .02
|151833
|2.10
|2.01
|2.08+.09
|Zuoran
|81203
|14.02
|13.04
|13.26—.73
|iPtShFutn
|289842
|31.41
|29.82
|30.73+.31
