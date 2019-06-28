BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 23013 33.10 32.94 32.99+.01 AbbVie 4.28 37695 72.48 70.33 72.07+2.07 Alibaba 27584 170.89 168.72 169.21—1.70 Allergan…

CanopyGrn 8624 41.65 40.15 40.29—.37 CntryLink 1 10388 11.79 11.61 11.67+.03 ChesEng 77550 1.97 1.93 1.94+.06 CgpVelLCrd 16462 15.93 15.52 15.62—.09 CgpVelICrd 18780 6.29 6.13 6.25+.04 Citigroup 1.80 31756 70.13 69.13 69.51+1.36 ClevCliffs .24f 8351 10.45 10.25 10.32—.11 ConAgra .85 16340 26.27 25.43 25.98+.55 ConstellA 3f 10126 200.59 195.21 196.80+8.59 DenburyR 16799 1.32 1.28 1.29+.02 DeutschBk .12e 17110 7.77 7.70 7.75+.21 DevonE .32 5621 28.77 28.15 28.21—.09 DxGBullrs 18865 27.04 26.24 26.93+.22 DirSPBears 7050 18.60 18.45 18.56—.12 DirDGlBrrs 13573 11.85 11.51 11.57—.07 DxSPOGBls 15931 7.00 6.74 6.83+.15 DrxSCBulls .41e 11181 61.61 60.44 61.05+.85 Disney 1.76 8535 139.82 138.67 138.75—.55 EQTCorp .12 9101 15.63 14.56 15.54+1.11 EnCanag .07 10734 5.07 4.98 4.99—.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 14801 14.12 13.94 13.97—.05 ErosIntl 20081 1.43 1.26 1.43+.07 ExxonMbl 3.48f 7302 76.21 75.98 76.17+.35 FordM .60a 46665 10.30 10.20 10.26+.06 FrptMcM .20 9015 11.63 11.48 11.51—.05 GenElec .04 x38995 10.47 10.37 10.42+.03 GenMotors 1.52 5723 38.74 38.33 38.53+.21 GoldFLtd .01e 6377 5.40 5.34 5.38—.04 GoldmanS 3.40f 9059 205.84 203.26 204.56+5.24 Hallibrtn .72 14652 23.16 22.72 22.92+.19 HarmonyG .05 10617 2.26 2.22 2.25—.01 HeclaM .01e 7948 1.80 1.74 1.80+.02 HertzGl 5671 16.61 16.26 16.44—.11 IAMGldg 1.52f 7260 3.37 3.31 3.35+.01 ICICIBk .16e 9838 12.65 12.54 12.55—.05 iPtShFutn 18925 26.28 26.10 26.17—.26 iShGold 17498 13.50 13.45 13.50+.02 iShBrazil .67e 27696 44.10 43.87 43.91+.22 iShSilver 16882 14.31 14.25 14.31+.03 iShChinaLC .87e 26991 42.78 42.60 42.71—.08 iShEMkts .59e 52725 42.100 42.87 42.90—.07 iSh20yrT 3.05 11684 132.69 132.45 132.65—.26 iSEafe 1.66e 15190 65.68 65.60 65.64+.28 iShiBxHYB 5.09 6735 87.22 87.15 87.18+.03 iShR2K 1.77e 31744 154.98 153.94 154.44+.81 iShREst 2.76e 6074 87.75 87.43 87.64+.28 Infosyss 8931 10.71 10.63 10.65+.03 iShJapanrs 7593 54.69 54.62 54.63+.27 iShCorEM .95e 12425 51.61 51.47 51.50—.06 ItauUnHs 28477 9.50 9.44 9.46+.06 JPMorgCh 3.20 32542 112.43 111.03 111.79+2.95 JohnJn 3.80f 5708 141.10 139.36 139.40—1.29 Keycorp .56 11875 17.78 17.52 17.56+.22 KindMorg 1f 8575 20.59 20.47 20.57+.16 Kinrossg 11951 3.89 3.82 3.88+.02 Kroger s .56f 5929 21.68 21.39 21.65+.26 LloydBkg .47a 22383 2.86 2.84 2.85—.03 MGM Rsts .48 7727 28.40 28.12 28.35—.09 Macys 1.51 7148 21.72 21.49 21.68+.15 MarathnO .20 8561 14.31 14.13 14.18—.02 Merck 2.20 9684 84.23 83.78 83.94+.11 MorgStan 1.20 12093 44.57 44.08 44.31+.82 Nabors .24 12132 2.78 2.66 2.68 NewResid 2 x6500 15.51 15.36 15.43+.09 NewmtM .56 5947 38.27 37.87 38.24+.16 NikeB s .88 27856 84.75 83.11 84.50+.84 NokiaCp .19e 23032 5.02 5.00 5.00+.03 OasisPet 9420 5.68 5.56 5.57—.05 Oracle .96 11766 57.08 56.83 56.96+.19 PG&ECp 2.12f 16858 24.12 23.70 23.94—.02 PetrbrsA 15078 14.37 14.28 14.32+.16 Petrobras 26584 15.87 15.67 15.73+.19 Pfizer 1.44 12864 43.72 43.39 43.56+.13 PionEnSvc 7476 .26 .24 .25—.01 ProctGam 2.87 7581 111.96 110.54 110.69+.91 Qudiann 17817 7.96 7.46 7.49—.35 RangeRs .08 5852 7.07 6.92 6.96+.07 RegionsFn .56 18152 15.00 14.71 14.73+.15 RiteAidrs 19668 8.62 7.73 8.06—.52 SAPSE 1.31e 8293 136.06 135.76 136.00+1.32 SpdrGold 10826 133.10 132.61 133.03+.19 S&P500ETF 4.13e 49985 292.83 292.01 292.21+.71 SpdrS&PRB .74e 16683 53.84 52.99 53.19+.56 SpdrOGEx .73e 26605 27.20 26.85 26.96+.19 STMicro .40 5954 17.78 17.67 17.67+.16 Salesforce 5808 151.27 149.72 150.08—.61 Schlmbrg 2 6937 39.59 39.19 39.45+.34 Schwab .68f 7566 41.21 40.46 40.52+.32 SlackTcn 13060 36.79 36.25 36.50+.25 SnapIncAn 36657 14.78 14.33 14.37—.21 SwstnEngy 19291 3.14 3.06 3.10+.04 Sprint 13303 6.63 6.53 6.57—.02 Squaren 11962 73.15 71.57 71.76+.48 SPHlthC 1.01e 8835 92.44 91.93 92.02—.31 SPCnSt 1.28e 9559 58.46 58.21 58.26+.15 SPEngy 2.04e 13013 63.48 63.13 63.33+.35 SPDRFncl .46e 147899 27.70 27.50 27.58+.37 SPInds 1.12e 6360 77.06 76.72 76.87+.26 SPTech .78e 9165 78.38 77.80 77.84—.22 SpdrRESel 10849 36.81 36.65 36.77+.12 SPUtil 1.55e 14032 59.69 59.30 59.68+.28 StateStr 1.88 x8616 56.68 55.87 55.95+.77 TaiwSemi .73e 9232 39.73 39.43 39.46—.14 TevaPhrm .73e 27302 9.39 9.18 9.23+.15 Transocn 18874 6.41 6.31 6.32 TurqHillRs 9820 1.26 1.21 1.24—.02 Twitter 19429 34.99 34.28 34.46—.29 TwoHrbIrs 1.60 x7600 12.59 12.51 12.51+.04 UberTchn 51877 46.99 45.08 46.35+1.22 USBancrp 1.48 7416 52.75 52.34 52.43+.45 USOilFd 38983 12.35 12.24 12.26—.03 USSteel .20 8972 15.18 14.94 15.03—.08 UtdhlthGp 4.32f 10257 246.75 238.65 239.21—7.13 VICIPrn 1.0e 5950 21.82 21.69 21.77+.06 ValeSA .29e 8326 13.58 13.49 13.50+.07 VanEGold .06e 52546 25.45 25.19 25.41+.08 VnEkSemi .58e 12330 111.59 110.18 110.24+.17 VEckOilSvc .47e 6850 14.74 14.57 14.63+.11 VanEJrGld 12499 34.80 34.48 34.69+.03 VangEmg 1.10e 10211 42.62 42.51 42.54—.02 VerizonCm 2.41 6061 57.43 57.12 57.36+.11 Vipshop 8182 8.48 8.33 8.47+.01 WPXEngy 6404 11.46 11.31 11.38+.11 WalMart 2.12f 6259 111.25 110.35 111.19+1.09 WashPrGp 1 5973 3.95 3.83 3.88+.15 WellsFargo 1.80 38943 47.53 46.80 47.40+1.11 Yamanag .02 43128 2.57 2.51 