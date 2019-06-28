BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 23013 33.10 32.94 32.99+.01 AbbVie 4.28 37695 72.48 70.33 72.07+2.07 Alibaba 27584 170.89 168.72 169.21—1.70 Allergan…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|23013
|33.10
|32.94
|32.99+.01
|AbbVie 4.28
|37695
|72.48
|70.33
|72.07+2.07
|Alibaba
|27584
|170.89
|168.72
|169.21—1.70
|Allergan 2.96
|8170
|168.27
|166.10
|167.85+1.84
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|10637
|9.77
|9.73
|9.76+.04
|Alticen .07e
|7478
|24.50
|24.12
|24.19+.12
|Altria 3.20
|6886
|48.06
|47.69
|47.81—.09
|Ambev .05e
|28756
|4.75
|4.68
|4.69—.02
|Annaly 1e
|11126
|9.16
|9.10
|9.10
|AnteroRes 1
|6037
|5.46
|5.30
|5.37—.01
|AuroraCn
|16346
|7.92
|7.78
|7.81—.02
|BB&TCp 1.62
|7034
|49.29
|48.61
|48.94+.76
|BRFSA
|5792
|7.74
|7.63
|7.68+.17
|BcoBrads .06a
|12641
|9.95
|9.87
|9.93+.11
|BcoSantSA .21e
|6164
|4.59
|4.56
|4.57+.02
|BkofAm .60
|177885
|29.27
|28.91
|28.99+.78
|BarrickGld
|18887
|15.83
|15.61
|15.80+.10
|BlackBerry
|11678
|7.48
|7.31
|7.45+.07
|Blackstone 2.21e
|6300
|44.85
|44.46
|44.71+.40
|Boeing 8.22
|8792
|364.76
|361.57
|362.52—1.50
|BostonSci
|5783
|42.10
|41.87
|42.04+.11
|BrMySq 1.64
|10437
|45.40
|45.15
|45.23+.13
|CVSHealth 2
|8241
|55.24
|54.46
|54.90+.16
|CanopyGrn
|8624
|41.65
|40.15
|40.29—.37
|CntryLink 1
|10388
|11.79
|11.61
|11.67+.03
|ChesEng
|77550
|1.97
|1.93
|1.94+.06
|CgpVelLCrd
|16462
|15.93
|15.52
|15.62—.09
|CgpVelICrd
|18780
|6.29
|6.13
|6.25+.04
|Citigroup 1.80
|31756
|70.13
|69.13
|69.51+1.36
|ClevCliffs .24f
|8351
|10.45
|10.25
|10.32—.11
|ConAgra .85
|16340
|26.27
|25.43
|25.98+.55
|ConstellA 3f
|10126
|200.59
|195.21
|196.80+8.59
|DenburyR
|16799
|1.32
|1.28
|1.29+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|17110
|7.77
|7.70
|7.75+.21
|DevonE .32
|5621
|28.77
|28.15
|28.21—.09
|DxGBullrs
|18865
|27.04
|26.24
|26.93+.22
|DirSPBears
|7050
|18.60
|18.45
|18.56—.12
|DirDGlBrrs
|13573
|11.85
|11.51
|11.57—.07
|DxSPOGBls
|15931
|7.00
|6.74
|6.83+.15
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|11181
|61.61
|60.44
|61.05+.85
|Disney 1.76
|8535
|139.82
|138.67
|138.75—.55
|EQTCorp .12
|9101
|15.63
|14.56
|15.54+1.11
|EnCanag .07
|10734
|5.07
|4.98
|4.99—.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|14801
|14.12
|13.94
|13.97—.05
|ErosIntl
|20081
|1.43
|1.26
|1.43+.07
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|7302
|76.21
|75.98
|76.17+.35
|FordM .60a
|46665
|10.30
|10.20
|10.26+.06
|FrptMcM .20
|9015
|11.63
|11.48
|11.51—.05
|GenElec .04
|x38995
|10.47
|10.37
|10.42+.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|5723
|38.74
|38.33
|38.53+.21
|GoldFLtd .01e
|6377
|5.40
|5.34
|5.38—.04
|GoldmanS 3.40f
|
|9059
|205.84
|203.26
|204.56+5.24
|Hallibrtn .72
|14652
|23.16
|22.72
|22.92+.19
|HarmonyG .05
|10617
|2.26
|2.22
|2.25—.01
|HeclaM .01e
|7948
|1.80
|1.74
|1.80+.02
|HertzGl
|5671
|16.61
|16.26
|16.44—.11
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|7260
|3.37
|3.31
|3.35+.01
|ICICIBk .16e
|9838
|12.65
|12.54
|12.55—.05
|iPtShFutn
|18925
|26.28
|26.10
|26.17—.26
|iShGold
|17498
|13.50
|13.45
|13.50+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|27696
|44.10
|43.87
|43.91+.22
|iShSilver
|16882
|14.31
|14.25
|14.31+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|26991
|42.78
|42.60
|42.71—.08
|iShEMkts .59e
|52725
|42.100
|42.87
|42.90—.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|11684
|132.69
|132.45
|132.65—.26
|iSEafe 1.66e
|15190
|65.68
|65.60
|65.64+.28
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|6735
|87.22
|87.15
|87.18+.03
|iShR2K 1.77e
|31744
|154.98
|153.94
|154.44+.81
|iShREst 2.76e
|6074
|87.75
|87.43
|87.64+.28
|Infosyss
|8931
|10.71
|10.63
|10.65+.03
|iShJapanrs
|7593
|54.69
|54.62
|54.63+.27
|iShCorEM .95e
|12425
|51.61
|51.47
|51.50—.06
|ItauUnHs
|28477
|9.50
|9.44
|9.46+.06
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|32542
|112.43
|111.03
|111.79+2.95
|JohnJn 3.80f
|5708
|141.10
|139.36
|139.40—1.29
|Keycorp .56
|11875
|17.78
|17.52
|17.56+.22
|KindMorg 1f
|8575
|20.59
|20.47
|20.57+.16
|Kinrossg
|11951
|3.89
|3.82
|3.88+.02
|Kroger s .56f
|5929
|21.68
|21.39
|21.65+.26
|LloydBkg .47a
|22383
|2.86
|2.84
|2.85—.03
|MGM Rsts .48
|7727
|28.40
|28.12
|28.35—.09
|Macys 1.51
|7148
|21.72
|21.49
|21.68+.15
|MarathnO .20
|8561
|14.31
|14.13
|14.18—.02
|Merck 2.20
|9684
|84.23
|83.78
|83.94+.11
|MorgStan 1.20
|12093
|44.57
|44.08
|44.31+.82
|Nabors .24
|12132
|2.78
|2.66
|2.68
|NewResid 2
|x6500
|15.51
|15.36
|15.43+.09
|NewmtM .56
|5947
|38.27
|37.87
|38.24+.16
|NikeB s .88
|27856
|84.75
|83.11
|84.50+.84
|NokiaCp .19e
|23032
|5.02
|5.00
|5.00+.03
|OasisPet
|9420
|5.68
|5.56
|5.57—.05
|Oracle .96
|11766
|57.08
|56.83
|56.96+.19
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|16858
|24.12
|23.70
|23.94—.02
|PetrbrsA
|15078
|14.37
|14.28
|14.32+.16
|Petrobras
|26584
|15.87
|15.67
|15.73+.19
|Pfizer 1.44
|12864
|43.72
|43.39
|43.56+.13
|PionEnSvc
|7476
|.26
|.24
|.25—.01
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|7581
|111.96
|110.54
|110.69+.91
|Qudiann
|17817
|7.96
|7.46
|7.49—.35
|RangeRs .08
|5852
|7.07
|6.92
|6.96+.07
|RegionsFn .56
|18152
|15.00
|14.71
|14.73+.15
|RiteAidrs
|19668
|8.62
|7.73
|8.06—.52
|SAPSE 1.31e
|8293
|136.06
|135.76
|136.00+1.32
|SpdrGold
|10826
|133.10
|132.61
|133.03+.19
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|49985
|292.83
|292.01
|292.21+.71
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|16683
|53.84
|52.99
|53.19+.56
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|26605
|27.20
|26.85
|26.96+.19
|STMicro .40
|5954
|17.78
|17.67
|17.67+.16
|Salesforce
|5808
|151.27
|149.72
|150.08—.61
|Schlmbrg 2
|6937
|39.59
|39.19
|39.45+.34
|Schwab .68f
|7566
|41.21
|40.46
|40.52+.32
|SlackTcn
|13060
|36.79
|36.25
|36.50+.25
|SnapIncAn
|36657
|14.78
|14.33
|14.37—.21
|SwstnEngy
|19291
|3.14
|3.06
|3.10+.04
|Sprint
|13303
|6.63
|6.53
|6.57—.02
|Squaren
|11962
|73.15
|71.57
|71.76+.48
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|8835
|92.44
|91.93
|92.02—.31
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|9559
|58.46
|58.21
|58.26+.15
|SPEngy 2.04e
|13013
|63.48
|63.13
|63.33+.35
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|147899
|27.70
|27.50
|27.58+.37
|SPInds 1.12e
|6360
|77.06
|76.72
|76.87+.26
|SPTech .78e
|9165
|78.38
|77.80
|77.84—.22
|SpdrRESel
|10849
|36.81
|36.65
|36.77+.12
|SPUtil 1.55e
|14032
|59.69
|59.30
|59.68+.28
|StateStr 1.88
|x8616
|56.68
|55.87
|55.95+.77
|TaiwSemi .73e
|9232
|39.73
|39.43
|39.46—.14
|TevaPhrm .73e
|27302
|9.39
|9.18
|9.23+.15
|Transocn
|18874
|6.41
|6.31
|6.32
|TurqHillRs
|9820
|1.26
|1.21
|1.24—.02
|Twitter
|19429
|34.99
|34.28
|34.46—.29
|TwoHrbIrs 1.60
|x7600
|12.59
|12.51
|12.51+.04
|UberTchn
|51877
|46.99
|45.08
|46.35+1.22
|USBancrp 1.48
|7416
|52.75
|52.34
|52.43+.45
|USOilFd
|38983
|12.35
|12.24
|12.26—.03
|USSteel .20
|8972
|15.18
|14.94
|15.03—.08
|UtdhlthGp 4.32f
|
|10257
|246.75
|238.65
|239.21—7.13
|VICIPrn 1.0e
|5950
|21.82
|21.69
|21.77+.06
|ValeSA .29e
|8326
|13.58
|13.49
|13.50+.07
|VanEGold .06e
|52546
|25.45
|25.19
|25.41+.08
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|12330
|111.59
|110.18
|110.24+.17
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|6850
|14.74
|14.57
|14.63+.11
|VanEJrGld
|12499
|34.80
|34.48
|34.69+.03
|VangEmg 1.10e
|10211
|42.62
|42.51
|42.54—.02
|VerizonCm 2.41
|6061
|57.43
|57.12
|57.36+.11
|Vipshop
|8182
|8.48
|8.33
|8.47+.01
|WPXEngy
|6404
|11.46
|11.31
|11.38+.11
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|6259
|111.25
|110.35
|111.19+1.09
|WashPrGp 1
|5973
|3.95
|3.83
|3.88+.15
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|38943
|47.53
|46.80
|47.40+1.11
|Yamanag .02
|43128
|2.57
|2.51
|2.56+.09
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.