BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 75217 32.70 32.42 32.47—.07 AbbottLab 1.28 17402 85.36 84.50 84.79—.15 AbbVie 4.28 18632 78.19 76.43 76.57—1.77 Alibaba 21901 168.25 166.79 167.57—.68 Altria 3.20 20675 50.34 49.71 49.77—.49 Ambev .05e 38705 4.83 4.80 4.81—.01 AmExp 1.56 14691 126.31 124.84 125.94+1.02 Anadarko 1.20 13122 70.65 70.30 70.57+.09 Annaly 1e 15741 9.17 9.12 9.14—.01 AnteroRes 1 15513 5.50 5.27 5.42—.05 Aphrian 12330 6.64 6.40 6.42—.30 AuroraCn 50873 7.36 7.01 7.13—.31 BPPLC 2.44 16418 42.58 42.21 42.54+.73 BcBilVArg .27e 17594 5.60 5.57 5.57—.06 BcoBrads .06a 19601 9.76 9.62 9.75+.03 BkofAm .60 127433 28.55 28.14 28.41+.14 BarrickGld 32913 15.43 15.19 15.38+.08 BerkHB 16527 208.49 207.41 208.14+.10 BlkstnMtg 2.48 19521 36.08 35.90 36.04—.59 Boeing 8.22 12310 374.98 372.31 372.81—2.07 BostonSci 11825 41.80 41.44 41.59—.27 BrMySq 1.64 20987 48.95 48.19 48.37—.52 CVSHealth 2 18525 54.02 53.33 53.48—.39 CanopyGrn 46575 42.07 39.75 40.14—3.58 CarMax 26261 88.64 83.26 84.65+1.65 Carnival 2 28919 47.28 46.50 46.80—2.00 Caterpillar 3.44 16922 133.79 132.55 133.44—.19 CntryLink 1 15949 11.41 11.25 11.29—.06 ChesEng 100594 2.03 1.93 1.94—.04 Chevron 4.76 34020 125.90 124.23 125.69+1.41 CgpVelLCrd 20321 14.40 14.14 14.36+.20 CgpVelICrd 14089 6.95 6.82 6.85—.07 Citigroup 1.80 32209 68.92 67.82 68.59+.49 ClevCliffs .24f 12538 10.28 10.07 10.13—.13 Clouderan 28861 6.01 5.78 5.95+.22 CocaCola 1.60 48614 51.89 51.50 51.52—.15 ConocoPhil 1.22 17336 60.99 60.41 60.79+.09 Corning .80 17684 33.35 32.99 33.03—.09 Cortevan 13772 27.47 26.87 27.36+.20 DenburyR 27080 1.43 1.35 1.37 DxGBullrs 24215 25.99 25.43 25.63—.45 DrGMBllrs .09e 28481 11.47 11.09 11.13—.23 DxSPOGBls 19022 6.96 6.64 6.76+.08 DxSCBearrs 19493 9.48 9.21 9.43+.25 Disney 1.76f 23050 142.00 140.84 141.00—1.02 DomEngy 3.67 12310 77.70 76.87 77.01—.41 DowIncn .70p 15847 49.27 48.76 49.19+.26 Dupontrs 12383 76.10 74.86 75.53+.55 EnCanag .07 20895 5.04 4.92 4.94—.02 EnscoRrs 11868 8.28 7.79 7.87+.01 Exelon 1.45 14498 50.45 49.96 50.05—.19 ExxonMbl 3.48f 62971 77.37 76.87 77.15+.54 FordM .60a 57133 10.05 9.96 10.03—.01 FrptMcM .20 29995 11.44 11.29 11.32—.07 GenElec .04 120932 10.71 10.58 10.61—.02 GenMotors 1.52 17214 37.07 36.86 37.07+.11 Gerdau .02e 15327 3.93 3.88 3.93—.01 GoldFLtd .01e 19862 5.47 5.37 5.39—.02 HPInc .64 22885 20.82 20.52 20.63—.24 Hallibrtn .72 24558 23.26 22.62 22.75—.13 HarmonyG .05 15224 2.20 2.12 2.14—.04 HeclaM .01e 25155 1.88 1.78 1.79—.06 HPEntn .45e 17642 15.03 14.84 14.89—.12 HomeDp 5.44 17100 211.99 210.36 210.63—.63 IAMGldg 1.52f 12400 3.29 3.20 3.21—.04 iPtShFutn 35464 26.33 26.05 26.09+.08 iShGold 30289 13.40 13.36 13.38+.09 iShBrazil .67e 55488 44.32 43.89 44.31+.13 iShSilver 24719 14.40 14.35 14.36—.09 iShChinaLC .87e 17487 42.58 42.48 42.53—.18 iShEMkts .59e 49074 42.81 42.71 42.78—.14 iShiBoxIG 3.87 31942 123.89 123.65 123.76—.34 iSSPGlbEn 1.01e 29070 32.68 32.34 32.51+.21 iSh20yrT 3.05 13184 132.53 131.98 132.06—.83 iSEafe 1.66e 25475 65.42 65.32 65.37—.28 iShiBxHYB 5.09 17067 87.42 87.36 87.40—.21 iShR2K 1.77e 39045 155.17 153.61 153.93—1.36 iShREst 2.76e 12444 90.55 89.58 89.75—1.12 IBM 6.48f 13021 139.09 138.43 138.79—.06 InvitHmn .52 25926 27.51 27.11 27.29—.39 iShJapanrs 13332 54.50 54.44 54.46—.55 iShCorEM .95e 11681 51.36 51.26 51.33—.17 ItauUnHs 11633 9.35 9.25 9.35+.03 JPMorgCh 3.20 41445 111.67 110.19 111.09+.90 JohnJn 3.80f 30565 141.79 141.01 141.46—.75 Keycorp .56 43601 17.25 16.94 17.16+.28 KindMorg 1f 29315 21.20 21.10 21.13+.03 Kinrossg 17531 3.83 3.75 3.76—.07 Kroger s .56f 29288 23.25 22.50 22.53—.60 Lowes 2.20f 12296 102.96 101.28 101.31—.13 MarathnO .20 21511 14.36 14.08 14.18+.07 MarathPts 2.12 19254 52.86 52.06 52.11+.16 McDnlds 4.64 12608 205.58 204.37 205.24+.12 Medtrnic 2 11927 99.51 98.69 98.88—.38 Merck 2.20 30110 84.71 84.13 84.37—.23 MorgStan 1.20 18340 43.98 43.44 43.87+.41 Nabors .24 18858 2.84 2.67 2.72+.03 NewmtM .56 19831 37.72 37.27 37.43—.15 NikeB s .88 17971 85.60 84.77 84.86—.38 NobleEngy .48f 12711 22.03 21.71 21.82+.07 NokiaCp .19e 15599 5.16 5.12 5.15—.03 OasisPet 24394 5.84 5.67 5.79 OcciPet 3.12 14299 51.63 51.01 51.04—.26 Oracle .96 48849 57.15 56.07 56.58—.41 PBFEngy 1.20 14475 28.40 27.26 27.56+1.95 PG&ECp 2.12f 26410 23.10 22.12 22.54—1.03 Petrobras 22553 16.63 16.42 16.63+.26 Pfizer 1.44 54878 43.73 43.31 43.47—.14 PhilipMor 4.56 15569 77.54 76.51 76.56—.62 ProctGam 2.87 32699 112.08 111.32 111.42—.32 Qudiann 16629 8.41 7.97 8.04—.17 RegionsFn .56 20702 14.77 14.55 14.67+.07 SpdrGold 24869 132.11 131.77 131.92+.81 S&P500ETF 4.13e 99503 294.37 293.76 294.03—1.83 SpdrOGEx .73e 28543 27.09 26.65 26.80+.08 Salesforce 12418 157.70 156.57 157.56+.36 Schlmbrg 2 27732 38.91 38.08 38.31+.06 Schwab .68f 19676 40.55 40.12 40.35+.32 SlackTcn 137864 40.25 38.00 38.64+.02 SnapIncAn 24589 14.79 14.56 14.74—.10 SouthnCo 2.48f 16042 55.98 55.57 55.80—.22 SwstnEngy 19768 3.22 3.14 3.18 Sprint 19340 7.28 7.15 7.16—.25 SPCnSt 1.28e 21160 58.94 58.67 58.70—.66 SPEngy 2.04e 27342 63.74 63.20 63.42—.26 SPDRFncl .46e 70686 27.47 27.25 27.37—.05 SPTech .78e 18589 78.60 78.33 78.55—.41 SpdrRESel 20481 38.17 37.66 37.75—.75 SPUtil 1.55e 21650 60.74 60.40 60.50—.74 TJX .92f 13225 54.12 53.60 53.67—.16 TaiwSemi .73e 12032 40.69 40.42 40.62+.11 TevaPhrm .73e 29634 8.18 7.96 8.08—.04 Transocn 35377 6.50 6.23 6.32+.08 Twitter 17533 35.75 35.32 35.65+.21 USBancrp 1.48 14314 52.62 52.12 52.37+.21 USOilFd 35657 11.93 11.85 11.91+.06 USSteel .20 16958 14.71 14.45 14.57+.02 UtdTech 2.94 14257 130.40 129.36 129.71—.32 UtdhlthGp 4.32f 14686 248.83 246.90 248.12+.36 ValeSA .29e 20339 13.71 13.59 13.67—.04 VanEGold .06e 65781 25.03 24.85 24.90—.15 VanEJrGld 14125 34.32 33.94 33.97—.26 VangEmg 1.10e 11717 42.42 42.33 42.39—.12 Vereit .55 14122 9.66 9.46 9.49—.16 VerizonCm 2.41 42519 57.59 57.09 57.28—.06 Visa s 1 23012 174.10 173.16 173.87+.13 WalMart 2.12f 23999 111.13 110.26 110.90+.58 WellsFargo 1.80 43526 46.46 45.79 46.20+.34 WmsCos 1.52f 18681 27.54 27.35 27.43+.10 Yamanag .02 27459 2.48 2.40 2.41—.02 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 