BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 75217 32.70 32.42 32.47—.07 AbbottLab 1.28 17402 85.36 84.50 84.79—.15 AbbVie 4.28 18632 78.19 76.43 76.57—1.77…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|75217
|32.70
|32.42
|32.47—.07
|AbbottLab 1.28
|17402
|85.36
|84.50
|84.79—.15
|AbbVie 4.28
|18632
|78.19
|76.43
|76.57—1.77
|Alibaba
|21901
|168.25
|166.79
|167.57—.68
|Altria 3.20
|20675
|50.34
|49.71
|49.77—.49
|Ambev .05e
|38705
|4.83
|4.80
|4.81—.01
|AmExp 1.56
|14691
|126.31
|124.84
|125.94+1.02
|Anadarko 1.20
|13122
|70.65
|70.30
|70.57+.09
|Annaly 1e
|15741
|9.17
|9.12
|9.14—.01
|AnteroRes 1
|15513
|5.50
|5.27
|5.42—.05
|Aphrian
|12330
|6.64
|6.40
|6.42—.30
|AuroraCn
|50873
|7.36
|7.01
|7.13—.31
|BPPLC 2.44
|16418
|42.58
|42.21
|42.54+.73
|BcBilVArg .27e
|17594
|5.60
|5.57
|5.57—.06
|BcoBrads .06a
|19601
|9.76
|9.62
|9.75+.03
|BkofAm .60
|127433
|28.55
|28.14
|28.41+.14
|BarrickGld
|32913
|15.43
|15.19
|15.38+.08
|BerkHB
|16527
|208.49
|207.41
|208.14+.10
|BlkstnMtg 2.48
|19521
|36.08
|35.90
|36.04—.59
|Boeing 8.22
|12310
|374.98
|372.31
|372.81—2.07
|BostonSci
|11825
|41.80
|41.44
|41.59—.27
|BrMySq 1.64
|20987
|48.95
|48.19
|48.37—.52
|CVSHealth 2
|18525
|54.02
|53.33
|53.48—.39
|CanopyGrn
|46575
|42.07
|39.75
|40.14—3.58
|CarMax
|26261
|88.64
|83.26
|84.65+1.65
|Carnival 2
|28919
|47.28
|46.50
|46.80—2.00
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|16922
|133.79
|132.55
|133.44—.19
|CntryLink 1
|15949
|11.41
|11.25
|11.29—.06
|ChesEng
|100594
|2.03
|1.93
|1.94—.04
|Chevron 4.76
|
|34020
|125.90
|124.23
|125.69+1.41
|CgpVelLCrd
|20321
|14.40
|14.14
|14.36+.20
|CgpVelICrd
|14089
|6.95
|6.82
|6.85—.07
|Citigroup 1.80
|32209
|68.92
|67.82
|68.59+.49
|ClevCliffs .24f
|12538
|10.28
|10.07
|10.13—.13
|Clouderan
|28861
|6.01
|5.78
|5.95+.22
|CocaCola 1.60
|48614
|51.89
|51.50
|51.52—.15
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|17336
|60.99
|60.41
|60.79+.09
|Corning .80
|17684
|33.35
|32.99
|33.03—.09
|Cortevan
|13772
|27.47
|26.87
|27.36+.20
|DenburyR
|27080
|1.43
|1.35
|1.37
|DxGBullrs
|24215
|25.99
|25.43
|25.63—.45
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|28481
|11.47
|11.09
|11.13—.23
|DxSPOGBls
|19022
|6.96
|6.64
|6.76+.08
|DxSCBearrs
|19493
|9.48
|9.21
|9.43+.25
|Disney 1.76f
|23050
|142.00
|140.84
|141.00—1.02
|DomEngy 3.67
|12310
|77.70
|76.87
|77.01—.41
|DowIncn .70p
|15847
|49.27
|48.76
|49.19+.26
|Dupontrs
|12383
|76.10
|74.86
|75.53+.55
|EnCanag .07
|20895
|5.04
|4.92
|4.94—.02
|EnscoRrs
|11868
|8.28
|7.79
|7.87+.01
|Exelon 1.45
|14498
|50.45
|49.96
|50.05—.19
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|62971
|77.37
|76.87
|77.15+.54
|FordM .60a
|57133
|10.05
|9.96
|10.03—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|29995
|11.44
|11.29
|11.32—.07
|GenElec .04
|120932
|10.71
|10.58
|10.61—.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|17214
|37.07
|36.86
|37.07+.11
|Gerdau .02e
|15327
|3.93
|3.88
|3.93—.01
|GoldFLtd .01e
|19862
|5.47
|5.37
|5.39—.02
|HPInc .64
|22885
|20.82
|20.52
|20.63—.24
|Hallibrtn .72
|24558
|23.26
|22.62
|22.75—.13
|HarmonyG .05
|15224
|2.20
|2.12
|2.14—.04
|HeclaM .01e
|25155
|1.88
|1.78
|1.79—.06
|HPEntn .45e
|17642
|15.03
|14.84
|14.89—.12
|HomeDp 5.44
|17100
|211.99
|210.36
|210.63—.63
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|12400
|3.29
|3.20
|3.21—.04
|iPtShFutn
|35464
|26.33
|26.05
|26.09+.08
|iShGold
|30289
|13.40
|13.36
|13.38+.09
|iShBrazil .67e
|55488
|44.32
|43.89
|44.31+.13
|iShSilver
|24719
|14.40
|14.35
|14.36—.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|17487
|42.58
|42.48
|42.53—.18
|iShEMkts .59e
|49074
|42.81
|42.71
|42.78—.14
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|31942
|123.89
|123.65
|123.76—.34
|iSSPGlbEn 1.01e
|
|29070
|32.68
|32.34
|32.51+.21
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|13184
|132.53
|131.98
|132.06—.83
|iSEafe 1.66e
|25475
|65.42
|65.32
|65.37—.28
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|17067
|87.42
|87.36
|87.40—.21
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|39045
|155.17
|153.61
|153.93—1.36
|iShREst 2.76e
|12444
|90.55
|89.58
|89.75—1.12
|IBM 6.48f
|13021
|139.09
|138.43
|138.79—.06
|InvitHmn .52
|25926
|27.51
|27.11
|27.29—.39
|iShJapanrs
|13332
|54.50
|54.44
|54.46—.55
|iShCorEM .95e
|11681
|51.36
|51.26
|51.33—.17
|ItauUnHs
|11633
|9.35
|9.25
|9.35+.03
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|41445
|111.67
|110.19
|111.09+.90
|JohnJn 3.80f
|30565
|141.79
|141.01
|141.46—.75
|Keycorp .56
|43601
|17.25
|16.94
|17.16+.28
|KindMorg 1f
|29315
|21.20
|21.10
|21.13+.03
|Kinrossg
|17531
|3.83
|3.75
|3.76—.07
|Kroger s .56f
|29288
|23.25
|22.50
|22.53—.60
|Lowes 2.20f
|12296
|102.96
|101.28
|101.31—.13
|MarathnO .20
|21511
|14.36
|14.08
|14.18+.07
|MarathPts 2.12
|19254
|52.86
|52.06
|52.11+.16
|McDnlds 4.64
|12608
|205.58
|204.37
|205.24+.12
|Medtrnic 2
|11927
|99.51
|98.69
|98.88—.38
|Merck 2.20
|30110
|84.71
|84.13
|84.37—.23
|MorgStan 1.20
|18340
|43.98
|43.44
|43.87+.41
|Nabors .24
|18858
|2.84
|2.67
|2.72+.03
|NewmtM .56
|19831
|37.72
|37.27
|37.43—.15
|NikeB s .88
|17971
|85.60
|84.77
|84.86—.38
|NobleEngy .48f
|12711
|22.03
|21.71
|21.82+.07
|NokiaCp .19e
|15599
|5.16
|5.12
|5.15—.03
|OasisPet
|24394
|5.84
|5.67
|5.79
|OcciPet 3.12
|14299
|51.63
|51.01
|51.04—.26
|Oracle .96
|48849
|57.15
|56.07
|56.58—.41
|PBFEngy 1.20
|14475
|28.40
|27.26
|27.56+1.95
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|26410
|23.10
|22.12
|22.54—1.03
|Petrobras
|22553
|16.63
|16.42
|16.63+.26
|Pfizer 1.44
|54878
|43.73
|43.31
|43.47—.14
|PhilipMor 4.56
|15569
|77.54
|76.51
|76.56—.62
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|32699
|112.08
|111.32
|111.42—.32
|Qudiann
|16629
|8.41
|7.97
|8.04—.17
|RegionsFn .56
|20702
|14.77
|14.55
|14.67+.07
|SpdrGold
|24869
|132.11
|131.77
|131.92+.81
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|99503
|294.37
|293.76
|294.03—1.83
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|28543
|27.09
|26.65
|26.80+.08
|Salesforce
|12418
|157.70
|156.57
|157.56+.36
|Schlmbrg 2
|27732
|38.91
|38.08
|38.31+.06
|Schwab .68f
|19676
|40.55
|40.12
|40.35+.32
|SlackTcn
|137864
|40.25
|38.00
|38.64+.02
|SnapIncAn
|24589
|14.79
|14.56
|14.74—.10
|SouthnCo 2.48f
|16042
|55.98
|55.57
|55.80—.22
|SwstnEngy
|19768
|3.22
|3.14
|3.18
|Sprint
|19340
|7.28
|7.15
|7.16—.25
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|21160
|58.94
|58.67
|58.70—.66
|SPEngy 2.04e
|27342
|63.74
|63.20
|63.42—.26
|SPDRFncl .46e
|70686
|27.47
|27.25
|27.37—.05
|SPTech .78e
|18589
|78.60
|78.33
|78.55—.41
|SpdrRESel
|20481
|38.17
|37.66
|37.75—.75
|SPUtil 1.55e
|21650
|60.74
|60.40
|60.50—.74
|TJX .92f
|13225
|54.12
|53.60
|53.67—.16
|TaiwSemi .73e
|12032
|40.69
|40.42
|40.62+.11
|TevaPhrm .73e
|29634
|8.18
|7.96
|8.08—.04
|Transocn
|35377
|6.50
|6.23
|6.32+.08
|Twitter
|17533
|35.75
|35.32
|35.65+.21
|USBancrp 1.48
|14314
|52.62
|52.12
|52.37+.21
|USOilFd
|35657
|11.93
|11.85
|11.91+.06
|USSteel .20
|16958
|14.71
|14.45
|14.57+.02
|UtdTech 2.94
|14257
|130.40
|129.36
|129.71—.32
|UtdhlthGp 4.32f
|
|14686
|248.83
|246.90
|248.12+.36
|ValeSA .29e
|20339
|13.71
|13.59
|13.67—.04
|VanEGold .06e
|65781
|25.03
|24.85
|24.90—.15
|VanEJrGld
|14125
|34.32
|33.94
|33.97—.26
|VangEmg 1.10e
|11717
|42.42
|42.33
|42.39—.12
|Vereit .55
|14122
|9.66
|9.46
|9.49—.16
|VerizonCm 2.41
|42519
|57.59
|57.09
|57.28—.06
|Visa s 1
|23012
|174.10
|173.16
|173.87+.13
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|23999
|111.13
|110.26
|110.90+.58
|WellsFargo 1.80
|43526
|46.46
|45.79
|46.20+.34
|WmsCos 1.52f
|18681
|27.54
|27.35
|27.43+.10
|Yamanag .02
|27459
|2.48
|2.40
|2.41—.02
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.