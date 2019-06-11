BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8091 2.16 2.09 2.12+.07 AT&TInc 2.04 32580 32.30 32.03 32.29+.36 AXAEqHn .60f 10243 21.44 21.31 21.39+.31 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|8091
|2.16
|2.09
|2.12+.07
|AT&TInc 2.04
|32580
|32.30
|32.03
|32.29+.36
|AXAEqHn .60f
|10243
|21.44
|21.31
|21.39+.31
|Alibaba
|50167
|165.00
|163.31
|164.11+4.26
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|11732
|9.82
|9.77
|9.78+.02
|Altria 3.20
|8119
|52.20
|51.31
|51.84+.63
|Ambev .05e
|17254
|4.59
|4.55
|4.58+.02
|Anadarko 1.20
|10089
|70.20
|69.95
|69.96—.11
|Annaly 1.20e
|12130
|9.05
|8.98
|9.01+.05
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|
|8057
|17.08
|16.94
|17.00+1.10
|AuroraCn
|28903
|8.04
|7.78
|7.82—.12
|BHPBillLt 1.66e
|
|9281
|54.99
|54.76
|54.91+1.58
|BRFSA
|7565
|6.99
|6.93
|6.98—.03
|BcBilVArg .27e
|10152
|5.73
|5.70
|5.72
|BcoBrads .06a
|30908
|9.55
|9.47
|9.54+.09
|BcoSantSA .21e
|10500
|4.54
|4.51
|4.54+.05
|BkofAm .60
|72712
|28.70
|28.36
|28.64+.57
|BarnesNob .60
|9598
|6.92
|6.85
|6.88+.08
|BarrickGld
|13920
|13.50
|13.34
|13.41—.04
|BlockHR 1
|12608
|29.05
|27.11
|28.78+1.84
|BrMySq 1.64
|13098
|46.62
|46.04
|46.44+.43
|CVSHealth 2
|12122
|55.09
|54.42
|54.49—.54
|CabotO&G .36f
|12308
|24.35
|23.70
|24.00—.18
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|10353
|129.60
|128.10
|128.67+2.93
|CntryLink 1
|10404
|10.55
|10.35
|10.55+.22
|Chemoursn 1
|8532
|24.73
|23.85
|23.98+1.01
|ChesEng
|44002
|1.96
|1.92
|1.93+.04
|Chicos .35
|14457
|3.96
|3.46
|3.95+.54
|CgpVelLCrd
|15837
|12.25
|12.01
|12.08+.19
|CgpVelICrd
|13333
|8.71
|8.53
|8.66—.14
|Citigroup 1.80
|10004
|67.89
|67.42
|67.69+.57
|ClevCliffs .24f
|25931
|9.97
|9.75
|9.79+.37
|Clouderan
|7682
|5.29
|5.15
|5.17—.02
|CocaCola 1.60
|10023
|51.59
|51.21
|51.31—.07
|Cortevan
|17141
|25.36
|24.93
|25.05—.27
|DenburyR
|16913
|1.29
|1.26
|1.26+.01
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|8919
|27.15
|27.05
|27.09+.79
|DxSOXBrrs
|21507
|5.69
|5.48
|5.66—.15
|DxGBullrs
|9478
|19.06
|18.71
|18.89—.14
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|17720
|7.94
|7.71
|7.89+.04
|DirSPBears
|9637
|19.25
|19.03
|19.16—.37
|DirDGlBrrs
|8339
|17.44
|17.09
|17.25+.13
|DxSPOGBls
|21195
|6.29
|6.14
|6.15+.17
|DxSCBearrs
|18558
|9.77
|9.65
|9.75—.20
|Disney 1.76f
|8505
|137.75
|136.16
|136.25—.83
|DowIncn .70p
|7804
|52.03
|51.56
|51.78+.16
|EnCanag .07
|33680
|5.23
|5.11
|5.18+.13
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|132766
|14.35
|14.20
|14.28+.18
|EnscoRrs
|12772
|7.88
|7.62
|7.65—.19
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|11317
|75.81
|75.41
|75.47+.56
|FiatChrys
|8703
|13.68
|13.59
|13.62+.19
|FordM .60a
|52782
|9.98
|9.79
|9.93+.11
|FrptMcM .20
|41610
|11.14
|10.93
|10.96+.35
|GameStop 1.52
|14420
|5.65
|5.49
|5.58+.14
|GenElec .04
|90168
|10.14
|9.96
|10.11+.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|7799
|36.58
|36.21
|36.39+.38
|Gerdau .02e
|8146
|3.72
|3.68
|3.71+.12
|GrubHub
|10248
|69.98
|66.90
|68.71+4.01
|HPInc .64
|9466
|19.99
|19.86
|19.89+.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|13061
|22.20
|21.91
|22.02+.26
|HPEntn .45e
|x10033
|14.41
|14.22
|14.25+.10
|iShGold
|23036
|12.69
|12.66
|12.68—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|24219
|42.91
|42.63
|42.79+.52
|iShHK .61e
|19241
|25.72
|25.64
|25.67+.19
|iShSKor .65e
|11562
|58.11
|57.99
|58.01+.53
|iShChinaLC .87e
|42199
|41.62
|41.45
|41.48+.53
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|11362
|110.23
|110.17
|110.21—.03
|iShEMkts .59e
|121829
|42.22
|42.09
|42.14+.53
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|9870
|121.31
|121.12
|121.29+.17
|iSEafe 1.66e
|35027
|66.36
|66.20
|66.27+.53
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|40527
|86.66
|86.50
|86.57+.34
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|17515
|153.23
|152.60
|152.78+1.03
|Infosyss
|7869
|10.84
|10.72
|10.75—.03
|iShCorEM .95e
|48720
|50.88
|50.74
|50.81+.60
|ItauUnHs
|25543
|9.01
|8.93
|8.97
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|11052
|111.49
|110.54
|111.36+1.02
|JohnJn 3.80f
|8185
|140.66
|139.50
|140.25+1.23
|JohnContln 1.04
|8312
|38.95
|38.77
|38.91+.10
|Keycorp .56
|11368
|17.26
|17.04
|17.22+.30
|Kimco 1.12
|7915
|18.56
|18.41
|18.50+.27
|KindMorg 1f
|8573
|20.99
|20.76
|20.76—.12
|Kinrossg
|8673
|3.43
|3.41
|3.41—.02
|Kroger s .56f
|8733
|24.57
|24.27
|24.53+.14
|LBrands 1.20
|9754
|22.50
|21.95
|22.33+.51
|LVSands 3.08f
|8190
|59.51
|58.57
|58.68+.55
|Macys 1.51
|12735
|21.88
|21.51
|21.82+.15
|MarathnO .20
|8224
|13.74
|13.56
|13.62+.17
|Merck 2.20
|8457
|83.41
|82.67
|83.01+.53
|MobileTele .53e
|11268
|8.49
|8.32
|8.48+.18
|MorgStan 1.20
|14293
|44.18
|43.73
|44.11+.82
|Mosaic .20f
|9437
|22.56
|22.34
|22.47+.22
|Nabors .24
|10785
|2.52
|2.40
|2.46+.07
|NewmtM .56
|12964
|35.39
|35.04
|35.06—.24
|NobleEngy .48f
|12040
|21.52
|21.20
|21.33+.29
|NokiaCp .19e
|73245
|5.17
|5.09
|5.17+.19
|OasisPet
|10645
|5.12
|5.03
|5.08+.09
|OcciPet 3.12
|10005
|48.82
|48.38
|48.45+.55
|Oracle .96f
|11895
|54.61
|54.27
|54.55+.54
|Penney
|20538
|1.10
|1.04
|1.09+.07
|Petrobras
|7822
|15.29
|15.16
|15.25+.18
|Pfizer 1.44
|15706
|43.30
|43.00
|43.07+.00
|PionEnSvc
|13028
|.38
|.34
|.36—.01
|PUltSP500s
|8995
|52.80
|52.24
|52.42+.91
|ProShSPrs
|9103
|27.07
|26.97
|27.05—.16
|PrUShSPrs
|8878
|31.70
|31.46
|31.63—.37
|Qudiann
|10766
|7.68
|7.38
|7.68+.35
|RangeRs .08
|14385
|7.16
|7.00
|7.02—.07
|Raytheon 3.77
|
|7503
|188.00
|180.07
|180.94—6.25
|RegionsFn .56
|51777
|14.49
|14.12
|14.45+.46
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|86142
|291.40
|290.32
|290.64+1.67
|SpdrRetls .49e
|10521
|42.32
|41.82
|42.32+.90
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|32096
|26.12
|25.90
|25.93+.25
|Salesforce
|26718
|155.71
|152.25
|152.85+.06
|Schlmbrg 2
|17182
|36.35
|35.80
|36.15+.68
|SnapIncAn
|24466
|13.97
|13.69
|13.83+.06
|SwstnEngy
|18297
|3.46
|3.37
|3.39+.00
|Sprint
|70028
|7.02
|6.70
|6.93—.06
|Squaren
|18197
|71.88
|69.11
|70.28—.09
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|8436
|91.96
|91.64
|91.69+.41
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|41790
|58.91
|58.74
|58.89+.24
|SPEngy 2.04e
|8034
|62.19
|61.83
|61.85+.40
|SPDRFncl .46e
|47636
|27.61
|27.47
|27.57+.22
|SPInds 1.12e
|15406
|76.45
|75.76
|75.81—.01
|SPTech .78e
|14675
|77.83
|77.30
|77.45+.48
|SPUtil 1.55e
|11911
|59.79
|59.47
|59.59—.06
|Synchrony .84
|11773
|34.31
|33.50
|34.12+.80
|TableauA
|10467
|170.25
|167.02
|167.54+.13
|TataMotors
|9817
|12.36
|12.21
|12.28+.46
|TevaPhrm .73e
|23645
|9.32
|9.14
|9.19—.10
|Transocn
|24447
|6.10
|5.91
|5.97+.01
|TurqHillRs
|10880
|1.22
|1.19
|1.22+.03
|Twitter
|17234
|38.26
|37.51
|37.78+.14
|UberTchn
|17550
|43.65
|43.02
|43.19+.58
|USOilFd
|18559
|11.22
|11.14
|11.17+.06
|USSteel .20
|28790
|14.54
|14.15
|14.19+.39
|UtdTech 2.94
|
|11410
|128.29
|125.34
|125.48—2.53
|ValeSA .29e
|50916
|12.98
|12.87
|12.96+.54
|VanEGold .06e
|20264
|22.50
|22.35
|22.42—.04
|VnEkRus .01e
|16045
|22.85
|22.79
|22.80+.34
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|8403
|108.80
|107.64
|107.81+1.12
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|7460
|13.88
|13.70
|13.77+.18
|VangEmg 1.10e
|11821
|41.83
|41.71
|41.76+.51
|Vereit .55
|43410
|9.27
|9.15
|9.24+.21
|VerizonCm 2.41
|32689
|56.90
|56.18
|56.89+.74
|Visa s 1
|7965
|172.18
|170.79
|170.99+.17
|WPXEngy
|9649
|11.27
|11.10
|11.12+.09
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|9677
|108.86
|107.89
|108.68+1.16
|WellsFargo 1.80
|21575
|46.40
|45.77
|46.20—.08
|Yamanag .02
|14915
|1.96
|1.92
|1.96+.01
|iPtShFutn
|28394
|27.66
|27.30
|27.46—.41
|—————————
