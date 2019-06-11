BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8091 2.16 2.09 2.12+.07 AT&TInc 2.04 32580 32.30 32.03 32.29+.36 AXAEqHn .60f 10243 21.44 21.31 21.39+.31 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8091 2.16 2.09 2.12+.07 AT&TInc 2.04 32580 32.30 32.03 32.29+.36 AXAEqHn .60f 10243 21.44 21.31 21.39+.31 Alibaba 50167 165.00 163.31 164.11+4.26 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 11732 9.82 9.77 9.78+.02 Altria 3.20 8119 52.20 51.31 51.84+.63 Ambev .05e 17254 4.59 4.55 4.58+.02 Anadarko 1.20 10089 70.20 69.95 69.96—.11 Annaly 1.20e 12130 9.05 8.98 9.01+.05 ArcelorMrs .10p 8057 17.08 16.94 17.00+1.10 AuroraCn 28903 8.04 7.78 7.82—.12 BHPBillLt 1.66e 9281 54.99 54.76 54.91+1.58 BRFSA 7565 6.99 6.93 6.98—.03 BcBilVArg .27e 10152 5.73 5.70 5.72 BcoBrads .06a 30908 9.55 9.47 9.54+.09 BcoSantSA .21e 10500 4.54 4.51 4.54+.05 BkofAm .60 72712 28.70 28.36 28.64+.57 BarnesNob .60 9598 6.92 6.85 6.88+.08 BarrickGld 13920 13.50 13.34 13.41—.04 BlockHR 1 12608 29.05 27.11 28.78+1.84 BrMySq 1.64 13098 46.62 46.04 46.44+.43 CVSHealth 2 12122 55.09 54.42 54.49—.54 CabotO&G .36f 12308 24.35 23.70 24.00—.18 Caterpillar 3.44 10353 129.60 128.10 128.67+2.93 CntryLink 1 10404 10.55 10.35 10.55+.22 Chemoursn 1 8532 24.73 23.85 23.98+1.01 ChesEng 44002 1.96 1.92 1.93+.04 Chicos .35 14457 3.96 3.46 3.95+.54 CgpVelLCrd 15837 12.25 12.01 12.08+.19 CgpVelICrd 13333 8.71 8.53 8.66—.14 Citigroup 1.80 10004 67.89 67.42 67.69+.57 ClevCliffs .24f 25931 9.97 9.75 9.79+.37 Clouderan 7682 5.29 5.15 5.17—.02 CocaCola 1.60 10023 51.59 51.21 51.31—.07 Cortevan 17141 25.36 24.93 25.05—.27 DenburyR 16913 1.29 1.26 1.26+.01 DBXHvChiA .29e 8919 27.15 27.05 27.09+.79 DxSOXBrrs 21507 5.69 5.48 5.66—.15 DxGBullrs 9478 19.06 18.71 18.89—.14 DrGMBllrs .09e 17720 7.94 7.71 7.89+.04 DirSPBears 9637 19.25 19.03 19.16—.37 DirDGlBrrs 8339 17.44 17.09 17.25+.13 DxSPOGBls 21195 6.29 6.14 6.15+.17 DxSCBearrs 18558 9.77 9.65 9.75—.20 Disney 1.76f 8505 137.75 136.16 136.25—.83 DowIncn .70p 7804 52.03 51.56 51.78+.16 EnCanag .07 33680 5.23 5.11 5.18+.13 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 132766 14.35 14.20 14.28+.18 EnscoRrs 12772 7.88 7.62 7.65—.19 ExxonMbl 3.48f 11317 75.81 75.41 75.47+.56 FiatChrys 8703 13.68 13.59 13.62+.19 FordM .60a 52782 9.98 9.79 9.93+.11 FrptMcM .20 41610 11.14 10.93 10.96+.35 GameStop 1.52 14420 5.65 5.49 5.58+.14 GenElec .04 90168 10.14 9.96 10.11+.06 GenMotors 1.52 7799 36.58 36.21 36.39+.38 Gerdau .02e 8146 3.72 3.68 3.71+.12 GrubHub 10248 69.98 66.90 68.71+4.01 HPInc .64 9466 19.99 19.86 19.89+.01 Hallibrtn .72 13061 22.20 21.91 22.02+.26 HPEntn .45e x10033 14.41 14.22 14.25+.10 iShGold 23036 12.69 12.66 12.68—.04 iShBrazil .67e 24219 42.91 42.63 42.79+.52 iShHK .61e 19241 25.72 25.64 25.67+.19 iShSKor .65e 11562 58.11 57.99 58.01+.53 iShChinaLC .87e 42199 41.62 41.45 41.48+.53 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 11362 110.23 110.17 110.21—.03 iShEMkts .59e 121829 42.22 42.09 42.14+.53 iShiBoxIG 3.87 9870 121.31 121.12 121.29+.17 iSEafe 1.66e 35027 66.36 66.20 66.27+.53 iShiBxHYB 5.09 40527 86.66 86.50 86.57+.34 iShR2K 1.77e 17515 153.23 152.60 152.78+1.03 Infosyss 7869 10.84 10.72 10.75—.03 iShCorEM .95e 48720 50.88 50.74 50.81+.60 ItauUnHs 25543 9.01 8.93 8.97 JPMorgCh 3.20 11052 111.49 110.54 111.36+1.02 JohnJn 3.80f 8185 140.66 139.50 140.25+1.23 JohnContln 1.04 8312 38.95 38.77 38.91+.10 Keycorp .56 11368 17.26 17.04 17.22+.30 Kimco 1.12 7915 18.56 18.41 18.50+.27 KindMorg 1f 8573 20.99 20.76 20.76—.12 Kinrossg 8673 3.43 3.41 3.41—.02 Kroger s .56f 8733 24.57 24.27 24.53+.14 LBrands 1.20 9754 22.50 21.95 22.33+.51 LVSands 3.08f 8190 59.51 58.57 58.68+.55 Macys 1.51 12735 21.88 21.51 21.82+.15 MarathnO .20 8224 13.74 13.56 13.62+.17 Merck 2.20 8457 83.41 82.67 83.01+.53 MobileTele .53e 11268 8.49 8.32 8.48+.18 MorgStan 1.20 14293 44.18 43.73 44.11+.82 Mosaic .20f 9437 22.56 22.34 22.47+.22 Nabors .24 10785 2.52 2.40 2.46+.07 NewmtM .56 12964 35.39 35.04 35.06—.24 NobleEngy .48f 12040 21.52 21.20 21.33+.29 NokiaCp .19e 73245 5.17 5.09 5.17+.19 OasisPet 10645 5.12 5.03 5.08+.09 OcciPet 3.12 10005 48.82 48.38 48.45+.55 Oracle .96f 11895 54.61 54.27 54.55+.54 Penney 20538 1.10 1.04 1.09+.07 Petrobras 7822 15.29 15.16 15.25+.18 Pfizer 1.44 15706 43.30 43.00 43.07+.00 PionEnSvc 13028 .38 .34 .36—.01 PUltSP500s 8995 52.80 52.24 52.42+.91 ProShSPrs 9103 27.07 26.97 27.05—.16 PrUShSPrs 8878 31.70 31.46 31.63—.37 Qudiann 10766 7.68 7.38 7.68+.35 RangeRs .08 14385 7.16 7.00 7.02—.07 Raytheon 3.77 7503 188.00 180.07 180.94—6.25 RegionsFn .56 51777 14.49 14.12 14.45+.46 S&P500ETF 4.13e 86142 291.40 290.32 290.64+1.67 SpdrRetls .49e 10521 42.32 41.82 42.32+.90 SpdrOGEx .73e 32096 26.12 25.90 25.93+.25 Salesforce 26718 155.71 152.25 152.85+.06 Schlmbrg 2 17182 36.35 35.80 36.15+.68 SnapIncAn 24466 13.97 13.69 13.83+.06 SwstnEngy 18297 3.46 3.37 3.39+.00 Sprint 70028 7.02 6.70 6.93—.06 Squaren 18197 71.88 69.11 70.28—.09 SPHlthC 1.01e 8436 91.96 91.64 91.69+.41 SPCnSt 1.28e 41790 58.91 58.74 58.89+.24 SPEngy 2.04e 8034 62.19 61.83 61.85+.40 SPDRFncl .46e 47636 27.61 27.47 27.57+.22 SPInds 1.12e 15406 76.45 75.76 75.81—.01 SPTech .78e 14675 77.83 77.30 77.45+.48 SPUtil 1.55e 11911 59.79 59.47 59.59—.06 Synchrony .84 11773 34.31 33.50 34.12+.80 TableauA 10467 170.25 167.02 167.54+.13 TataMotors 9817 12.36 12.21 12.28+.46 TevaPhrm .73e 23645 9.32 9.14 9.19—.10 Transocn 24447 6.10 5.91 5.97+.01 TurqHillRs 10880 1.22 1.19 1.22+.03 Twitter 17234 38.26 37.51 37.78+.14 UberTchn 17550 43.65 43.02 43.19+.58 USOilFd 18559 11.22 11.14 11.17+.06 USSteel .20 28790 14.54 14.15 14.19+.39 UtdTech 2.94 11410 128.29 125.34 125.48—2.53 ValeSA .29e 50916 12.98 12.87 12.96+.54 VanEGold .06e 20264 22.50 22.35 22.42—.04 VnEkRus .01e 16045 22.85 22.79 22.80+.34 VnEkSemi .58e 8403 108.80 107.64 107.81+1.12 VEckOilSvc .47e 7460 13.88 13.70 13.77+.18 VangEmg 1.10e 11821 41.83 41.71 41.76+.51 Vereit .55 43410 9.27 9.15 9.24+.21 VerizonCm 2.41 32689 56.90 56.18 56.89+.74 Visa s 1 7965 172.18 170.79 170.99+.17 WPXEngy 9649 11.27 11.10 11.12+.09 WalMart 2.12f 9677 108.86 107.89 108.68+1.16 WellsFargo 1.80 21575 46.40 45.77 46.20—.08 Yamanag .02 14915 1.96 1.92 1.96+.01 iPtShFutn 28394 