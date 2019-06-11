BC-150-actives-e

202
By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 10:10 am 06/11/2019 10:10am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 8091 2.16 2.09 2.12+.07
AT&TInc 2.04 32580 32.30 32.03 32.29+.36
AXAEqHn .60f 10243 21.44 21.31 21.39+.31
Alibaba 50167 165.00 163.31 164.11+4.26
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 11732 9.82 9.77 9.78+.02
Altria 3.20 8119 52.20 51.31 51.84+.63
Ambev .05e 17254 4.59 4.55 4.58+.02
Anadarko 1.20 10089 70.20 69.95 69.96—.11
Annaly 1.20e 12130 9.05 8.98 9.01+.05
ArcelorMrs .10p
8057 17.08 16.94 17.00+1.10
AuroraCn 28903 8.04 7.78 7.82—.12
BHPBillLt 1.66e
9281 54.99 54.76 54.91+1.58
BRFSA 7565 6.99 6.93 6.98—.03
BcBilVArg .27e 10152 5.73 5.70 5.72
BcoBrads .06a 30908 9.55 9.47 9.54+.09
BcoSantSA .21e 10500 4.54 4.51 4.54+.05
BkofAm .60 72712 28.70 28.36 28.64+.57
BarnesNob .60 9598 6.92 6.85 6.88+.08
BarrickGld 13920 13.50 13.34 13.41—.04
BlockHR 1 12608 29.05 27.11 28.78+1.84
BrMySq 1.64 13098 46.62 46.04 46.44+.43
CVSHealth 2 12122 55.09 54.42 54.49—.54
CabotO&G .36f 12308 24.35 23.70 24.00—.18
Caterpillar 3.44
10353 129.60 128.10 128.67+2.93
CntryLink 1 10404 10.55 10.35 10.55+.22
Chemoursn 1 8532 24.73 23.85 23.98+1.01
ChesEng 44002 1.96 1.92 1.93+.04
Chicos .35 14457 3.96 3.46 3.95+.54
CgpVelLCrd 15837 12.25 12.01 12.08+.19
CgpVelICrd 13333 8.71 8.53 8.66—.14
Citigroup 1.80 10004 67.89 67.42 67.69+.57
ClevCliffs .24f 25931 9.97 9.75 9.79+.37
Clouderan 7682 5.29 5.15 5.17—.02
CocaCola 1.60 10023 51.59 51.21 51.31—.07
Cortevan 17141 25.36 24.93 25.05—.27
DenburyR 16913 1.29 1.26 1.26+.01
DBXHvChiA .29e 8919 27.15 27.05 27.09+.79
DxSOXBrrs 21507 5.69 5.48 5.66—.15
DxGBullrs 9478 19.06 18.71 18.89—.14
DrGMBllrs .09e 17720 7.94 7.71 7.89+.04
DirSPBears 9637 19.25 19.03 19.16—.37
DirDGlBrrs 8339 17.44 17.09 17.25+.13
DxSPOGBls 21195 6.29 6.14 6.15+.17
DxSCBearrs 18558 9.77 9.65 9.75—.20
Disney 1.76f 8505 137.75 136.16 136.25—.83
DowIncn .70p 7804 52.03 51.56 51.78+.16
EnCanag .07 33680 5.23 5.11 5.18+.13
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 132766 14.35 14.20 14.28+.18
EnscoRrs 12772 7.88 7.62 7.65—.19
ExxonMbl 3.48f 11317 75.81 75.41 75.47+.56
FiatChrys 8703 13.68 13.59 13.62+.19
FordM .60a 52782 9.98 9.79 9.93+.11
FrptMcM .20 41610 11.14 10.93 10.96+.35
GameStop 1.52 14420 5.65 5.49 5.58+.14
GenElec .04 90168 10.14 9.96 10.11+.06
GenMotors 1.52 7799 36.58 36.21 36.39+.38
Gerdau .02e 8146 3.72 3.68 3.71+.12
GrubHub 10248 69.98 66.90 68.71+4.01
HPInc .64 9466 19.99 19.86 19.89+.01
Hallibrtn .72 13061 22.20 21.91 22.02+.26
HPEntn .45e x10033 14.41 14.22 14.25+.10
iShGold 23036 12.69 12.66 12.68—.04
iShBrazil .67e 24219 42.91 42.63 42.79+.52
iShHK .61e 19241 25.72 25.64 25.67+.19
iShSKor .65e 11562 58.11 57.99 58.01+.53
iShChinaLC .87e 42199 41.62 41.45 41.48+.53
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
11362 110.23 110.17 110.21—.03
iShEMkts .59e 121829 42.22 42.09 42.14+.53
iShiBoxIG 3.87
9870 121.31 121.12 121.29+.17
iSEafe 1.66e 35027 66.36 66.20 66.27+.53
iShiBxHYB 5.09 40527 86.66 86.50 86.57+.34
iShR2K 1.77e
17515 153.23 152.60 152.78+1.03
Infosyss 7869 10.84 10.72 10.75—.03
iShCorEM .95e 48720 50.88 50.74 50.81+.60
ItauUnHs 25543 9.01 8.93 8.97
JPMorgCh 3.20
11052 111.49 110.54 111.36+1.02
JohnJn 3.80f 8185 140.66 139.50 140.25+1.23
JohnContln 1.04 8312 38.95 38.77 38.91+.10
Keycorp .56 11368 17.26 17.04 17.22+.30
Kimco 1.12 7915 18.56 18.41 18.50+.27
KindMorg 1f 8573 20.99 20.76 20.76—.12
Kinrossg 8673 3.43 3.41 3.41—.02
Kroger s .56f 8733 24.57 24.27 24.53+.14
LBrands 1.20 9754 22.50 21.95 22.33+.51
LVSands 3.08f 8190 59.51 58.57 58.68+.55
Macys 1.51 12735 21.88 21.51 21.82+.15
MarathnO .20 8224 13.74 13.56 13.62+.17
Merck 2.20 8457 83.41 82.67 83.01+.53
MobileTele .53e 11268 8.49 8.32 8.48+.18
MorgStan 1.20 14293 44.18 43.73 44.11+.82
Mosaic .20f 9437 22.56 22.34 22.47+.22
Nabors .24 10785 2.52 2.40 2.46+.07
NewmtM .56 12964 35.39 35.04 35.06—.24
NobleEngy .48f 12040 21.52 21.20 21.33+.29
NokiaCp .19e 73245 5.17 5.09 5.17+.19
OasisPet 10645 5.12 5.03 5.08+.09
OcciPet 3.12 10005 48.82 48.38 48.45+.55
Oracle .96f 11895 54.61 54.27 54.55+.54
Penney 20538 1.10 1.04 1.09+.07
Petrobras 7822 15.29 15.16 15.25+.18
Pfizer 1.44 15706 43.30 43.00 43.07+.00
PionEnSvc 13028 .38 .34 .36—.01
PUltSP500s 8995 52.80 52.24 52.42+.91
ProShSPrs 9103 27.07 26.97 27.05—.16
PrUShSPrs 8878 31.70 31.46 31.63—.37
Qudiann 10766 7.68 7.38 7.68+.35
RangeRs .08 14385 7.16 7.00 7.02—.07
Raytheon 3.77
7503 188.00 180.07 180.94—6.25
RegionsFn .56 51777 14.49 14.12 14.45+.46
S&P500ETF 4.13e
86142 291.40 290.32 290.64+1.67
SpdrRetls .49e 10521 42.32 41.82 42.32+.90
SpdrOGEx .73e 32096 26.12 25.90 25.93+.25
Salesforce 26718 155.71 152.25 152.85+.06
Schlmbrg 2 17182 36.35 35.80 36.15+.68
SnapIncAn 24466 13.97 13.69 13.83+.06
SwstnEngy 18297 3.46 3.37 3.39+.00
Sprint 70028 7.02 6.70 6.93—.06
Squaren 18197 71.88 69.11 70.28—.09
SPHlthC 1.01e 8436 91.96 91.64 91.69+.41
SPCnSt 1.28e 41790 58.91 58.74 58.89+.24
SPEngy 2.04e 8034 62.19 61.83 61.85+.40
SPDRFncl .46e 47636 27.61 27.47 27.57+.22
SPInds 1.12e 15406 76.45 75.76 75.81—.01
SPTech .78e 14675 77.83 77.30 77.45+.48
SPUtil 1.55e 11911 59.79 59.47 59.59—.06
Synchrony .84 11773 34.31 33.50 34.12+.80
TableauA 10467 170.25 167.02 167.54+.13
TataMotors 9817 12.36 12.21 12.28+.46
TevaPhrm .73e 23645 9.32 9.14 9.19—.10
Transocn 24447 6.10 5.91 5.97+.01
TurqHillRs 10880 1.22 1.19 1.22+.03
Twitter 17234 38.26 37.51 37.78+.14
UberTchn 17550 43.65 43.02 43.19+.58
USOilFd 18559 11.22 11.14 11.17+.06
USSteel .20 28790 14.54 14.15 14.19+.39
UtdTech 2.94
11410 128.29 125.34 125.48—2.53
ValeSA .29e 50916 12.98 12.87 12.96+.54
VanEGold .06e 20264 22.50 22.35 22.42—.04
VnEkRus .01e 16045 22.85 22.79 22.80+.34
VnEkSemi .58e
8403 108.80 107.64 107.81+1.12
VEckOilSvc .47e 7460 13.88 13.70 13.77+.18
VangEmg 1.10e 11821 41.83 41.71 41.76+.51
Vereit .55 43410 9.27 9.15 9.24+.21
VerizonCm 2.41 32689 56.90 56.18 56.89+.74
Visa s 1 7965 172.18 170.79 170.99+.17
WPXEngy 9649 11.27 11.10 11.12+.09
WalMart 2.12f
9677 108.86 107.89 108.68+1.16
WellsFargo 1.80 21575 46.40 45.77 46.20—.08
Yamanag .02 14915 1.96 1.92 1.96+.01
iPtShFutn 28394 27.66 27.30 27.46—.41
