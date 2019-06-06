BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 25178 31.100 31.70 31.96+.28 Alibaba 20687 152.70 151.51 151.97+.32 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 8895 9.73 9.67 9.71—.03 Altria…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|25178
|31.100
|31.70
|31.96+.28
|Alibaba
|20687
|152.70
|151.51
|151.97+.32
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|8895
|9.73
|9.67
|9.71—.03
|Altria 3.20
|12355
|51.17
|49.89
|50.80+1.11
|Ambev .05e
|32844
|4.56
|4.52
|4.55+.09
|AEagleOut .55
|11615
|18.39
|17.47
|17.49—1.05
|Anadarko 1.20
|8859
|70.24
|69.87
|70.02+.19
|Annaly 1.20e
|16226
|9.06
|8.98
|8.99—.01
|AtHomGrn
|88411
|10.47
|9.50
|9.76—7.75
|AuroraCn
|22589
|7.69
|7.45
|7.49—.24
|Avalaran
|8650
|70.30
|67.05
|67.90—1.59
|BJsWholen
|18119
|24.85
|24.40
|24.47—.27
|BcoBrads .06a
|8396
|9.53
|9.43
|9.45+.11
|BcoSantSA .21e
|18005
|4.48
|4.43
|4.44—.02
|BkofAm .60
|x50648
|27.86
|27.56
|27.58—.18
|BarrickGld
|14449
|13.28
|13.13
|13.25+.02
|BostonSci
|14719
|40.16
|39.63
|39.92—.09
|BrMySq 1.64
|12150
|46.87
|46.53
|46.54—.09
|CVSHealth 2
|9744
|53.84
|53.02
|53.75+.58
|CampSp 1.40
|7787
|42.57
|41.66
|42.49+.56
|CanopyGrn
|7867
|41.22
|40.09
|40.15—.68
|CenovusE .20
|6539
|7.84
|7.72
|7.73+.01
|CntryLink 1
|6648
|10.32
|10.13
|10.28+.11
|ChesEng
|64385
|1.92
|1.87
|1.87—.01
|Chevron 4.76
|9257
|119.97
|118.11
|119.40+1.75
|CienaCorp
|59355
|44.50
|40.93
|44.12+8.24
|CgpVelLCrd
|17269
|10.96
|10.70
|10.82—.07
|CgpVelICrd
|26328
|9.88
|9.65
|9.77+.06
|Citigroup 1.80
|12399
|66.34
|65.62
|65.74—.04
|ClevCliffs .24f
|7429
|9.79
|9.55
|9.74+.12
|Clouderan
|181709
|5.89
|5.25
|5.31—3.50
|CocaCola 1.60
|15959
|51.10
|50.59
|51.10+.32
|Coeur
|13829
|3.44
|3.28
|3.42+.19
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|6662
|57.78
|57.29
|57.53+.45
|Cortevan
|11251
|27.69
|26.83
|27.44—.57
|CousPrp .29f
|8501
|9.19
|9.12
|9.14—.01
|DenburyR
|11773
|1.38
|1.33
|1.35
|DeutschBk .12e
|13636
|6.78
|6.67
|6.68—.24
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|7026
|25.94
|25.80
|25.93—.14
|DxSOXBrrs
|10356
|6.83
|6.64
|6.82+.02
|DxGBullrs
|15578
|19.93
|19.39
|19.90+.47
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|28247
|8.74
|8.45
|8.73+.27
|DirSPBears
|9976
|20.83
|20.63
|20.80+.02
|DirDGlBrrs
|10529
|16.88
|16.40
|16.43—.44
|DxSPOGBls
|19004
|6.15
|5.92
|5.94+.04
|DxSCBearrs
|19221
|10.42
|10.18
|10.41+.15
|DrxSPBulls
|7764
|46.36
|45.92
|45.97—.02
|EnCanag .07
|28382
|5.13
|5.02
|5.03+.03
|EnscoRrs
|10187
|8.42
|7.93
|7.95—.29
|ErosIntl
|7148
|5.49
|3.55
|4.76—2.54
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|17204
|74.55
|73.59
|73.96+.98
|FiatChrys
|11356
|13.28
|13.10
|13.15—.05
|FstDatan
|10450
|26.33
|26.17
|26.29—.02
|FMajSilvg
|6914
|6.51
|6.34
|6.49+.13
|FordM .60a
|22030
|9.80
|9.70
|9.75—.03
|FrptMcM .20
|16813
|10.30
|10.12
|10.24+.14
|GameStop 1.52
|18936
|5.05
|4.84
|4.97—.07
|Gap .97
|8550
|18.39
|18.16
|18.16—.28
|GenElec .04
|29761
|9.93
|9.82
|9.83—.07
|GenMotors 1.52
|x7212
|35.33
|34.97
|35.19—.27
|GoldFLtd .01e
|12843
|5.11
|5.02
|5.10+.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|12320
|21.65
|21.29
|21.31+.12
|HPEntn .45e
|7570
|14.06
|13.85
|13.87—.23
|ICICIBk .16e
|9061
|11.80
|11.75
|11.78—.06
|iShGold
|26136
|12.79
|12.76
|12.79+.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|24387
|42.28
|41.94
|42.03+.47
|iShHK .61e
|11775
|24.92
|24.86
|24.87+.10
|iShSilver
|24438
|14.01
|13.95
|13.98+.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|20253
|40.12
|40.00
|40.05—.08
|iShEMkts .59e
|42720
|40.90
|40.79
|40.82—.02
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|36544
|121.01
|120.83
|121.00+.21
|iShNMuBd 2.59
|
|9049
|112.74
|112.66
|112.70+.03
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|7504
|131.35
|130.90
|131.34+1.15
|iSEafe 1.66e
|26722
|64.79
|64.66
|64.67+.19
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|17723
|85.69
|85.57
|85.62—.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|17269
|150.52
|149.37
|149.39—.80
|iShREst 2.76e
|8590
|89.00
|88.48
|88.84+.09
|Infosyss
|8750
|10.57
|10.46
|10.57+.13
|Intelsat
|6645
|18.46
|17.42
|17.70+.01
|Invesco 1.24f
|9161
|20.72
|20.54
|20.65+.03
|iShCorEM .95e
|21657
|49.31
|49.19
|49.23—.05
|ItauUnHs
|9080
|8.99
|8.91
|8.92+.07
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|12617
|110.20
|109.11
|109.21—.92
|KindMorg 1f
|11506
|20.77
|20.46
|20.76+.29
|Kinrossg
|11211
|3.57
|3.51
|3.57+.07
|LloydBkg .47a
|6741
|2.89
|2.87
|2.87—.04
|MGM Rsts .48
|11988
|26.48
|25.91
|26.10+.14
|Macys 1.51
|9827
|21.00
|20.65
|20.67—.39
|MarathnO .20
|13148
|13.38
|13.17
|13.17—.02
|MarathPts 2.12
|6922
|47.96
|47.39
|47.39—.30
|MobileTele .53e
|8024
|8.10
|8.05
|8.07+.07
|Nabors .24
|19411
|2.58
|2.41
|2.41—.02
|NewmtM .56
|9413
|34.98
|34.51
|34.98+.49
|NokiaCp .19e
|30033
|5.05
|5.02
|5.03—.03
|OcciPet 3.12
|12656
|48.32
|47.65
|48.11+.68
|Oracle .96f
|9808
|52.15
|51.86
|52.11+.01
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|19552
|20.63
|19.09
|20.51—.24
|Penney
|6467
|1.02
|.99
|1.01—.01
|Petrobras
|8325
|14.94
|14.79
|14.81+.10
|Pfizer 1.44
|15981
|42.95
|42.48
|42.90+.42
|Pinterestn
|7854
|25.68
|24.91
|25.50+.56
|PionEnSvc
|9893
|.34
|.31
|.33—.01
|PivotSftn
|13169
|11.20
|10.45
|10.83—.06
|ProShSPrs
|7069
|27.79
|27.70
|27.78+.01
|PrUShSPrs
|11591
|33.42
|33.20
|33.38+.02
|Q2Hldgs
|11058
|70.19
|68.47
|68.58—1.83
|RegionsFn .56
|x10551
|14.13
|13.91
|13.93—.10
|SpdrGold
|11167
|126.12
|125.81
|126.07+.60
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|68462
|283.69
|282.76
|282.93—.03
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|24249
|25.92
|25.57
|25.62+.04
|Salesforce
|8500
|158.94
|157.45
|157.94—.50
|SandRMs2 .21e
|8363
|.75
|.51
|.54—.31
|Schlmbrg 2
|9910
|35.57
|34.93
|35.02+.08
|SignetJwlrs 1.48
|9322
|19.29
|17.85
|17.89—1.53
|Smartshn
|9116
|42.85
|39.14
|40.62—.14
|SnapIncAn
|26263
|13.02
|12.63
|12.68—.27
|SouthnCo 2.48f
|6930
|55.19
|54.87
|55.12+.31
|SwstnEngy
|9104
|3.57
|3.44
|3.55+.04
|Squaren
|9385
|65.10
|64.20
|64.61—.32
|SPMatls .98e
|18617
|56.82
|56.43
|56.72+.37
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|8120
|89.94
|89.54
|89.85+.24
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|16812
|57.81
|57.49
|57.81+.34
|SPEngy 2.04e
|21077
|60.96
|60.00
|60.54+.66
|SPDRFncl .46e
|31698
|27.12
|26.96
|26.98—.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|13319
|75.14
|74.75
|74.78—.21
|SPTech .78e
|8812
|74.23
|73.85
|73.87—.07
|SPUtil 1.55e
|18929
|60.36
|60.05
|60.35+.21
|TJX .92f
|7485
|51.08
|50.54
|50.89—.27
|TaiwSemi .73e
|8531
|38.20
|38.02
|38.13—.10
|TevaPhrm .73e
|15395
|9.57
|9.37
|9.37—.16
|Transocn
|25763
|6.15
|5.92
|5.93—.11
|Twilion
|7222
|136.99
|131.37
|132.00—4.77
|Twitter
|9427
|36.37
|35.96
|36.01—.32
|UberTchn
|37226
|45.25
|44.39
|44.70—.30
|UndrArms
|6620
|25.84
|25.50
|25.60—.16
|USOilFd
|26073
|10.79
|10.70
|10.75—.02
|USSteel .20
|11126
|13.28
|13.02
|13.13+.04
|ValeSA .29e
|24190
|12.58
|12.49
|12.53+.12
|VanEGold .06e
|51864
|22.82
|22.60
|22.81+.18
|VnEkRus .01e
|7742
|22.22
|22.16
|22.19+.19
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|7788
|13.56
|13.30
|13.30—.01
|VanEJrGld
|11404
|31.15
|30.82
|31.14+.35
|VangEmg 1.10e
|8333
|40.58
|40.48
|40.52—.08
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|7419
|40.67
|40.57
|40.59+.09
|Vereit .55
|7294
|9.02
|8.90
|9.02+.02
|VerizonCm 2.41
|7312
|57.52
|57.01
|57.51+.48
|Vipshop
|7527
|7.33
|7.09
|7.17—.11
|WellsFargo 1.80
|15401
|45.85
|45.50
|45.53—.34
|Yamanag .02
|13187
|2.06
|2.02
|2.05—.01
|iPtShFutn
|32993
|28.55
|28.20
|28.53+.07
|—————————
