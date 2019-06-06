BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 25178 31.100 31.70 31.96+.28 Alibaba 20687 152.70 151.51 151.97+.32 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 8895 9.73 9.67 9.71—.03 Altria…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 25178 31.100 31.70 31.96+.28 Alibaba 20687 152.70 151.51 151.97+.32 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 8895 9.73 9.67 9.71—.03 Altria 3.20 12355 51.17 49.89 50.80+1.11 Ambev .05e 32844 4.56 4.52 4.55+.09 AEagleOut .55 11615 18.39 17.47 17.49—1.05 Anadarko 1.20 8859 70.24 69.87 70.02+.19 Annaly 1.20e 16226 9.06 8.98 8.99—.01 AtHomGrn 88411 10.47 9.50 9.76—7.75 AuroraCn 22589 7.69 7.45 7.49—.24 Avalaran 8650 70.30 67.05 67.90—1.59 BJsWholen 18119 24.85 24.40 24.47—.27 BcoBrads .06a 8396 9.53 9.43 9.45+.11 BcoSantSA .21e 18005 4.48 4.43 4.44—.02 BkofAm .60 x50648 27.86 27.56 27.58—.18 BarrickGld 14449 13.28 13.13 13.25+.02 BostonSci 14719 40.16 39.63 39.92—.09 BrMySq 1.64 12150 46.87 46.53 46.54—.09 CVSHealth 2 9744 53.84 53.02 53.75+.58 CampSp 1.40 7787 42.57 41.66 42.49+.56 CanopyGrn 7867 41.22 40.09 40.15—.68 CenovusE .20 6539 7.84 7.72 7.73+.01 CntryLink 1 6648 10.32 10.13 10.28+.11 ChesEng 64385 1.92 1.87 1.87—.01 Chevron 4.76 9257 119.97 118.11 119.40+1.75 CienaCorp 59355 44.50 40.93 44.12+8.24 CgpVelLCrd 17269 10.96 10.70 10.82—.07 CgpVelICrd 26328 9.88 9.65 9.77+.06 Citigroup 1.80 12399 66.34 65.62 65.74—.04 ClevCliffs .24f 7429 9.79 9.55 9.74+.12 Clouderan 181709 5.89 5.25 5.31—3.50 CocaCola 1.60 15959 51.10 50.59 51.10+.32 Coeur 13829 3.44 3.28 3.42+.19 ConocoPhil 1.22 6662 57.78 57.29 57.53+.45 Cortevan 11251 27.69 26.83 27.44—.57 CousPrp .29f 8501 9.19 9.12 9.14—.01 DenburyR 11773 1.38 1.33 1.35 DeutschBk .12e 13636 6.78 6.67 6.68—.24 DBXHvChiA .29e 7026 25.94 25.80 25.93—.14 DxSOXBrrs 10356 6.83 6.64 6.82+.02 DxGBullrs 15578 19.93 19.39 19.90+.47 DrGMBllrs .09e 28247 8.74 8.45 8.73+.27 DirSPBears 9976 20.83 20.63 20.80+.02 DirDGlBrrs 10529 16.88 16.40 16.43—.44 DxSPOGBls 19004 6.15 5.92 5.94+.04 DxSCBearrs 19221 10.42 10.18 10.41+.15 DrxSPBulls 7764 46.36 45.92 45.97—.02 EnCanag .07 28382 5.13 5.02 5.03+.03 EnscoRrs 10187 8.42 7.93 7.95—.29 ErosIntl 7148 5.49 3.55 4.76—2.54 ExxonMbl 3.48f 17204 74.55 73.59 73.96+.98 FiatChrys 11356 13.28 13.10 13.15—.05 FstDatan 10450 26.33 26.17 26.29—.02 FMajSilvg 6914 6.51 6.34 6.49+.13 FordM .60a 22030 9.80 9.70 9.75—.03 FrptMcM .20 16813 10.30 10.12 10.24+.14 GameStop 1.52 18936 5.05 4.84 4.97—.07 Gap .97 8550 18.39 18.16 18.16—.28 GenElec .04 29761 9.93 9.82 9.83—.07 GenMotors 1.52 x7212 35.33 34.97 35.19—.27 GoldFLtd .01e 12843 5.11 5.02 5.10+.02 Hallibrtn .72 12320 21.65 21.29 21.31+.12 HPEntn .45e 7570 14.06 13.85 13.87—.23 ICICIBk .16e 9061 11.80 11.75 11.78—.06 iShGold 26136 12.79 12.76 12.79+.06 iShBrazil .67e 24387 42.28 41.94 42.03+.47 iShHK .61e 11775 24.92 24.86 24.87+.10 iShSilver 24438 14.01 13.95 13.98+.10 iShChinaLC .87e 20253 40.12 40.00 40.05—.08 iShEMkts .59e 42720 40.90 40.79 40.82—.02 iShiBoxIG 3.87 36544 121.01 120.83 121.00+.21 iShNMuBd 2.59 9049 112.74 112.66 112.70+.03 iSh20yrT 3.05 7504 131.35 130.90 131.34+1.15 iSEafe 1.66e 26722 64.79 64.66 64.67+.19 iShiBxHYB 5.09 17723 85.69 85.57 85.62—.08 iShR2K 1.77e 17269 150.52 149.37 149.39—.80 iShREst 2.76e 8590 89.00 88.48 88.84+.09 Infosyss 8750 10.57 10.46 10.57+.13 Intelsat 6645 18.46 17.42 17.70+.01 Invesco 1.24f 9161 20.72 20.54 20.65+.03 iShCorEM .95e 21657 49.31 49.19 49.23—.05 ItauUnHs 9080 8.99 8.91 8.92+.07 JPMorgCh 3.20 12617 110.20 109.11 109.21—.92 KindMorg 1f 11506 20.77 20.46 20.76+.29 Kinrossg 11211 3.57 3.51 3.57+.07 LloydBkg .47a 6741 2.89 2.87 2.87—.04 MGM Rsts .48 11988 26.48 25.91 26.10+.14 Macys 1.51 9827 21.00 20.65 20.67—.39 MarathnO .20 13148 13.38 13.17 13.17—.02 MarathPts 2.12 6922 47.96 47.39 47.39—.30 MobileTele .53e 8024 8.10 8.05 8.07+.07 Nabors .24 19411 2.58 2.41 2.41—.02 NewmtM .56 9413 34.98 34.51 34.98+.49 NokiaCp .19e 30033 5.05 5.02 5.03—.03 OcciPet 3.12 12656 48.32 47.65 48.11+.68 Oracle .96f 9808 52.15 51.86 52.11+.01 PG&ECp 2.12f 19552 20.63 19.09 20.51—.24 Penney 6467 1.02 .99 1.01—.01 Petrobras 8325 14.94 14.79 14.81+.10 Pfizer 1.44 15981 42.95 42.48 42.90+.42 Pinterestn 7854 25.68 24.91 25.50+.56 PionEnSvc 9893 .34 .31 .33—.01 PivotSftn 13169 11.20 10.45 10.83—.06 ProShSPrs 7069 27.79 27.70 27.78+.01 PrUShSPrs 11591 33.42 33.20 33.38+.02 Q2Hldgs 11058 70.19 68.47 68.58—1.83 RegionsFn .56 x10551 14.13 13.91 13.93—.10 SpdrGold 11167 126.12 125.81 126.07+.60 S&P500ETF 4.13e 68462 283.69 282.76 282.93—.03 SpdrOGEx .73e 24249 25.92 25.57 25.62+.04 Salesforce 8500 158.94 157.45 157.94—.50 SandRMs2 .21e 8363 .75 .51 .54—.31 Schlmbrg 2 9910 35.57 34.93 35.02+.08 SignetJwlrs 1.48 9322 19.29 17.85 17.89—1.53 Smartshn 9116 42.85 39.14 40.62—.14 SnapIncAn 26263 13.02 12.63 12.68—.27 SouthnCo 2.48f 6930 55.19 54.87 55.12+.31 SwstnEngy 9104 3.57 3.44 3.55+.04 Squaren 9385 65.10 64.20 64.61—.32 SPMatls .98e 18617 56.82 56.43 56.72+.37 SPHlthC 1.01e 8120 89.94 89.54 89.85+.24 SPCnSt 1.28e 16812 57.81 57.49 57.81+.34 SPEngy 2.04e 21077 60.96 60.00 60.54+.66 SPDRFncl .46e 31698 27.12 26.96 26.98—.08 SPInds 1.12e 13319 75.14 74.75 74.78—.21 SPTech .78e 8812 74.23 73.85 73.87—.07 SPUtil 1.55e 18929 60.36 60.05 60.35+.21 TJX .92f 7485 51.08 50.54 50.89—.27 TaiwSemi .73e 8531 38.20 38.02 38.13—.10 TevaPhrm .73e 15395 9.57 9.37 9.37—.16 Transocn 25763 6.15 5.92 5.93—.11 Twilion 7222 136.99 131.37 132.00—4.77 Twitter 9427 36.37 35.96 36.01—.32 UberTchn 37226 45.25 44.39 44.70—.30 UndrArms 6620 25.84 25.50 25.60—.16 USOilFd 26073 10.79 10.70 10.75—.02 USSteel .20 11126 13.28 13.02 13.13+.04 ValeSA .29e 24190 12.58 12.49 12.53+.12 VanEGold .06e 51864 22.82 22.60 22.81+.18 VnEkRus .01e 7742 22.22 22.16 22.19+.19 VEckOilSvc .47e 7788 13.56 13.30 13.30—.01 VanEJrGld 11404 31.15 30.82 31.14+.35 VangEmg 1.10e 8333 40.58 40.48 40.52—.08 VangFTSE 1.10e 7419 40.67 40.57 40.59+.09 Vereit .55 7294 9.02 8.90 9.02+.02 VerizonCm 2.41 7312 57.52 57.01 57.51+.48 Vipshop 7527 7.33 7.09 7.17—.11 WellsFargo 1.80 15401 45.85 45.50 45.53—.34 Yamanag .02 13187 2.06 2.02 2.05—.01 iPtShFutn 32993 28.55 28.20 28.53+.07 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.