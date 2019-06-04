BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 18048 2.00 1.90 1.98+.11 AT&TInc 2.04 35199 31.42 31.11 31.12+.03 Alibaba 33203 152.40 150.64 152.02+2.11 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

Citigroup 1.80 29065 64.59 63.76 64.49+1.88 ClevCliffs .24f 18723 9.35 9.01 9.28+.31 CocaCola 1.60 25847 50.28 49.93 50.14+.16 Coeur 18892 3.15 3.00 3.14+.14 ContlRescs 13632 39.62 36.64 39.08+4.07 Cortevan 25149 25.65 24.35 24.85+.04 Coty .50 10937 13.09 12.73 12.74+.16 DeltaAir 1.40 10433 53.88 52.82 53.85+1.75 DenburyR 11795 1.52 1.47 1.49+.02 DeutschBk .12e 8693 6.92 6.87 6.88+.15 DevonE .32 8840 26.03 25.39 25.40—.11 DxSOXBrrs 22924 7.43 7.20 7.32—.33 DxGBullrs 24027 19.16 18.30 19.03—.07 DrGMBllrs .09e 41754 8.68 8.26 8.63—.03 DirSPBears 18926 22.31 22.06 22.21—.60 DirDGlBrrs 9304 17.87 17.07 17.19—.01 DxSPOGBls 20811 6.52 6.33 6.36+.17 DxSCBearrs 31911 10.79 10.63 10.69—.44 DirxChiBull .38e 10084 17.57 17.44 17.48—.45 DrxSCBulls .41e 9535 54.36 53.60 54.08+2.05 DrxSPBulls 10305 43.50 43.05 43.21+1.11 Disney 1.76f 11028 133.86 133.05 133.08+.61 Dupontrs 17434 76.50 73.37 74.25—1.85 ElementSol 12789 10.10 9.95 10.08+.30 EnCanag .07 25133 5.42 5.33 5.35+.01 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 8159 14.32 14.14 14.23+.19 Equinorn 9376 19.40 19.28 19.32—.25 ExxonMbl 3.48f 9817 72.64 72.17 72.50+.62 FiatChrys 9531 13.34 13.19 13.33+.51 FordM .60a 63411 9.90 9.72 9.88+.27 FrptMcM .20 27038 10.12 9.98 10.04+.12 Gap .97 13331 19.38 18.99 19.37+.58 GenElec .04 82938 9.75 9.59 9.74+.21 GenMotors 1.52 20010 35.06 34.30 35.03+1.33 Gerdau .02e 12626 3.57 3.52 3.56+.03 GoldFLtd .01e 24310 5.01 4.84 5.00+.04 HalconRsn 18437 .28 .24 .26+.02 Hallibrtn .72 8371 21.95 21.67 21.87+.27 HarmonyG .05 16136 1.86 1.81 1.86—.02 HeclaM .01e 10552 1.54 1.43 1.53+.05 IAMGldg 1.52f 8189 2.73 2.65 2.71—.03 ICICIBk .16e 20087 11.99 11.77 11.80—.16 iShGold 37458 12.72 12.65 12.68 iShBrazil .67e 27019 42.40 42.09 42.33+.37 iShSilver 24395 13.90 13.81 13.85—.02 iShChinaLC .87e 34156 40.24 40.13 40.17—.37 iShEMkts .59e 79198 40.99 40.83 40.91—.17 iShiBoxIG 3.87 14493 120.93 120.53 120.80—.03 iSh20yrT 3.05 15366 131.76 131.29 131.55—.89 iSEafe 1.66e 29305 64.25 64.07 64.15+.38 iShiBxHYB 5.09 52887 85.15 84.91 85.13+.48 iShR2K 1.77e 34778 148.51 147.79 148.18+1.81 iShChina .61e 8213 55.34 55.15 55.26—.42 Infosyss 13025 10.51 10.42 10.46+.01 iSTaiwnrs 13230 33.27 33.15 33.22 iShCorEM .95e 12230 49.41 49.22 49.30—.19 ItauUnHs 22960 9.04 8.97 9.02+.06 JPMorgCh 3.20 13984 108.01 107.13 107.57+1.11 JohnContln 1.04 12236 39.09 38.70 38.89—.11 KindMorg 1f 11319 20.24 20.14 20.17+.03 Kinrossg 26069 3.56 3.48 3.55—.01 Kohls 2.68 8828 50.98 49.80 50.98+.70 Kroger s .56f 8213 23.61 23.12 23.58+.62 LVSands 3.08f 14026 54.37 53.47 54.19+1.25 LloydBkg .47a 11480 2.91 2.88 2.89+.05 LyonBasA 4.20f 8716 83.75 79.53 80.02+2.33 Macys 1.51 17601 21.60 21.27 21.59+.43 MarathnO .20 9407 13.53 13.36 13.36+.03 MasterCrd 1.32 8161 245.13 241.72 242.31+.05 MorgStan 1.20 11354 41.68 41.38 41.52+.79 Nabors .24 10097 2.61 2.47 2.56+.07 NewmtM .56 14846 33.89 33.25 33.85+.22 NokiaCp .19e 45997 5.09 5.04 5.06+.07 NorwCruis 8005 54.41 52.59 52.62—1.68 OasisPet 8874 5.53 5.36 5.46+.09 OcciPet 3.12 11703 49.88 49.36 49.70+.38 Oracle .96f 18696 51.33 50.63 51.26+1.02 Penney 17811 1.00 .86 .98+.10 Petrobras 9964 15.01 14.86 14.97+.20 Pfizer 1.44 20969 42.75 42.38 42.62+.70 PUltSP500s 9138 45.78 45.30 45.50+1.17 ProShSPrs 10267 28.41 28.31 28.37—.25 PrUShSPrs 13949 34.95 34.69 34.85—.63 ProUShL20 9290 29.72 29.51 29.59+.34 RegionsFn .56 16960 14.36 14.18 14.24+.26 SpdrGold 18766 125.42 124.71 125.05—.06 S&P500ETF 4.13e 115642 277.64 276.62 277.01+2.44 SpdrShTHiY 1.58 11736 26.85 26.77 26.84+.15 SpdrRetls .49e 13467 41.30 40.69 41.29+.99 SpdrOGEx .73e 34406 26.36 26.10 26.16+.31 Salesforce 14697 146.50 142.51 145.01—.09 Schlmbrg 2 10845 35.59 35.31 35.49 Schwab .68f 9592 42.81 42.34 42.70+1.07 SnapIncAn 35527 12.18 11.85 12.10+.41 SwstnEngy 11720 3.73 3.65 3.73+.04 Sprint 20813 6.93 6.82 6.88+.10 Squaren 8715 61.91 60.80 60.96+.34 SPMatls .98e 16227 55.17 54.68 54.89+.48 SPHlthC 1.01e 16489 88.64 88.15 88.45+.96 SPCnSt 1.28e 19113 56.81 56.58 56.69+.38 SPEngy 2.04e 15261 60.24 59.98 60.02+.50 SPDRFncl .46e 64221 26.61 26.43 26.52+.34 SPInds 1.12e 14998 73.51 73.11 73.35+.81 SPTech .78e 19568 71.68 71.17 71.39+.76 SPUtil 1.55e 22679 58.93 58.50 58.57—.26 SupEnrgy .32 9338 1.91 1.68 1.82+.20 TaiwSemi .73e 10645 38.72 38.42 38.49—.33 Target 2.56 9942 85.09 83.25 84.99+2.04 TevaPhrm .73e 50214 9.46 9.08 9.44+.54 Tiffany 2.20 15936 94.95 91.21 92.31+2.14 Transocn 14532 6.42 6.29 6.38+.08 Twilion 8765 128.89 126.00 126.87+2.33 Twitter 30758 35.48 34.97 35.27+.84 UberTchn 45682 42.56 41.00 41.12—.13 USOilFd 41399 11.08 10.99 10.99 USSteel .20 32276 13.01 12.41 12.89+.37 ValeSA .29e 31247 12.63 12.44 12.52+.04 VanEGold .06e 52376 22.52 22.17 22.47—.02 VanEJrGld 14918 31.09 30.57 31.00—.06 VangEmg 1.10e 26082 40.75 40.60 40.67—.21 Ventas 3.17 34326 62.74 62.20 62.66—1.49 VerizonCm 2.41 15313 56.98 56.56 56.86+.48 Visa s 1 8885 160.39 158.65 159.26+.66 WellsFargo 1.80 20291 45.39 45.01 45.27+.75 Yamanag .02 27062 2.10 2.03 2.08 ZTOExpn 8697 17.92 17.57 17.75—.30 iPtShFutn 33781 30.24 29.79 