BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 18048 2.00 1.90 1.98+.11 AT&TInc 2.04 35199 31.42 31.11 31.12+.03 Alibaba 33203 152.40 150.64 152.02+2.11 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|18048
|2.00
|1.90
|1.98+.11
|AT&TInc 2.04
|35199
|31.42
|31.11
|31.12+.03
|Alibaba
|33203
|152.40
|150.64
|152.02+2.11
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|15819
|9.78
|9.73
|9.75+.07
|Ambev .05e
|24533
|4.51
|4.48
|4.50+.02
|Anadarko 1.20
|14831
|70.81
|70.41
|70.41+.38
|Annaly 1.20e
|20509
|9.15
|9.06
|9.12+.07
|Aphrian
|9142
|6.65
|6.42
|6.55+.22
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|
|10968
|15.50
|15.35
|15.44+.40
|AuroraCn
|33537
|7.55
|7.29
|7.50+.34
|BcoBrads .06a
|12227
|9.50
|9.41
|9.47+.04
|BcoSantSA .21e
|23834
|4.50
|4.46
|4.46+.09
|BkofAm .60
|83196
|27.35
|27.14
|27.25+.57
|BarrickGld
|23701
|13.10
|12.92
|13.07—.02
|BoxIncn
|56307
|16.36
|15.30
|16.28—1.65
|BrMySq 1.64
|12758
|46.75
|46.43
|46.63+.51
|CVSHealth 2
|28660
|55.75
|54.25
|55.38+1.99
|CanopyGrn
|11993
|40.44
|39.20
|40.19+1.46
|Centenes
|18214
|54.00
|52.40
|53.59+1.77
|CntryLink 1
|15484
|10.44
|10.21
|10.24—.11
|ChesEng
|86080
|2.08
|1.99
|2.05+.09
|CgpVelLCrd
|28863
|11.92
|11.55
|11.56—.07
|CgpVelICrd
|17965
|9.25
|8.98
|9.24+.06
|Citigroup 1.80
|29065
|64.59
|63.76
|64.49+1.88
|ClevCliffs .24f
|18723
|9.35
|9.01
|9.28+.31
|CocaCola 1.60
|25847
|50.28
|49.93
|50.14+.16
|Coeur
|18892
|3.15
|3.00
|3.14+.14
|ContlRescs
|13632
|39.62
|36.64
|39.08+4.07
|Cortevan
|25149
|25.65
|24.35
|24.85+.04
|Coty .50
|10937
|13.09
|12.73
|12.74+.16
|DeltaAir 1.40
|10433
|53.88
|52.82
|53.85+1.75
|DenburyR
|11795
|1.52
|1.47
|1.49+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|8693
|6.92
|6.87
|6.88+.15
|DevonE .32
|8840
|26.03
|25.39
|25.40—.11
|DxSOXBrrs
|22924
|7.43
|7.20
|7.32—.33
|DxGBullrs
|24027
|19.16
|18.30
|19.03—.07
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|41754
|8.68
|8.26
|8.63—.03
|DirSPBears
|18926
|22.31
|22.06
|22.21—.60
|DirDGlBrrs
|9304
|17.87
|17.07
|17.19—.01
|DxSPOGBls
|20811
|6.52
|6.33
|6.36+.17
|DxSCBearrs
|31911
|10.79
|10.63
|10.69—.44
|DirxChiBull .38e
|
|10084
|17.57
|17.44
|17.48—.45
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|9535
|54.36
|53.60
|54.08+2.05
|DrxSPBulls
|10305
|43.50
|43.05
|43.21+1.11
|Disney 1.76f
|11028
|133.86
|133.05
|133.08+.61
|Dupontrs
|17434
|76.50
|73.37
|74.25—1.85
|ElementSol
|12789
|10.10
|9.95
|10.08+.30
|EnCanag .07
|25133
|5.42
|5.33
|5.35+.01
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|8159
|14.32
|14.14
|14.23+.19
|Equinorn
|9376
|19.40
|19.28
|19.32—.25
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|9817
|72.64
|72.17
|72.50+.62
|FiatChrys
|9531
|13.34
|13.19
|13.33+.51
|FordM .60a
|63411
|9.90
|9.72
|9.88+.27
|FrptMcM .20
|27038
|10.12
|9.98
|10.04+.12
|Gap .97
|13331
|19.38
|18.99
|19.37+.58
|GenElec .04
|82938
|9.75
|9.59
|9.74+.21
|GenMotors 1.52
|20010
|35.06
|34.30
|35.03+1.33
|Gerdau .02e
|12626
|3.57
|3.52
|3.56+.03
|GoldFLtd .01e
|24310
|5.01
|4.84
|5.00+.04
|HalconRsn
|18437
|.28
|.24
|.26+.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|8371
|21.95
|21.67
|21.87+.27
|HarmonyG .05
|16136
|1.86
|1.81
|1.86—.02
|HeclaM .01e
|10552
|1.54
|1.43
|1.53+.05
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|8189
|2.73
|2.65
|2.71—.03
|ICICIBk .16e
|20087
|11.99
|11.77
|11.80—.16
|iShGold
|37458
|12.72
|12.65
|12.68
|iShBrazil .67e
|27019
|42.40
|42.09
|42.33+.37
|iShSilver
|24395
|13.90
|13.81
|13.85—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|34156
|40.24
|40.13
|40.17—.37
|iShEMkts .59e
|79198
|40.99
|40.83
|40.91—.17
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|14493
|120.93
|120.53
|120.80—.03
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|15366
|131.76
|131.29
|131.55—.89
|iSEafe 1.66e
|29305
|64.25
|64.07
|64.15+.38
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|52887
|85.15
|84.91
|85.13+.48
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|34778
|148.51
|147.79
|148.18+1.81
|iShChina .61e
|8213
|55.34
|55.15
|55.26—.42
|Infosyss
|13025
|10.51
|10.42
|10.46+.01
|iSTaiwnrs
|13230
|33.27
|33.15
|33.22
|iShCorEM .95e
|12230
|49.41
|49.22
|49.30—.19
|ItauUnHs
|22960
|9.04
|8.97
|9.02+.06
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|13984
|108.01
|107.13
|107.57+1.11
|JohnContln 1.04
|12236
|39.09
|38.70
|38.89—.11
|KindMorg 1f
|11319
|20.24
|20.14
|20.17+.03
|Kinrossg
|26069
|3.56
|3.48
|3.55—.01
|Kohls 2.68
|8828
|50.98
|49.80
|50.98+.70
|Kroger s .56f
|8213
|23.61
|23.12
|23.58+.62
|LVSands 3.08f
|14026
|54.37
|53.47
|54.19+1.25
|LloydBkg .47a
|11480
|2.91
|2.88
|2.89+.05
|LyonBasA 4.20f
|8716
|83.75
|79.53
|80.02+2.33
|Macys 1.51
|17601
|21.60
|21.27
|21.59+.43
|MarathnO .20
|9407
|13.53
|13.36
|13.36+.03
|MasterCrd 1.32
|
|8161
|245.13
|241.72
|242.31+.05
|MorgStan 1.20
|11354
|41.68
|41.38
|41.52+.79
|Nabors .24
|10097
|2.61
|2.47
|2.56+.07
|NewmtM .56
|14846
|33.89
|33.25
|33.85+.22
|NokiaCp .19e
|45997
|5.09
|5.04
|5.06+.07
|NorwCruis
|8005
|54.41
|52.59
|52.62—1.68
|OasisPet
|8874
|5.53
|5.36
|5.46+.09
|OcciPet 3.12
|11703
|49.88
|49.36
|49.70+.38
|Oracle .96f
|18696
|51.33
|50.63
|51.26+1.02
|Penney
|17811
|1.00
|.86
|.98+.10
|Petrobras
|9964
|15.01
|14.86
|14.97+.20
|Pfizer 1.44
|20969
|42.75
|42.38
|42.62+.70
|PUltSP500s
|9138
|45.78
|45.30
|45.50+1.17
|ProShSPrs
|10267
|28.41
|28.31
|28.37—.25
|PrUShSPrs
|13949
|34.95
|34.69
|34.85—.63
|ProUShL20
|9290
|29.72
|29.51
|29.59+.34
|RegionsFn .56
|16960
|14.36
|14.18
|14.24+.26
|SpdrGold
|18766
|125.42
|124.71
|125.05—.06
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|115642
|277.64
|276.62
|277.01+2.44
|SpdrShTHiY 1.58
|
|11736
|26.85
|26.77
|26.84+.15
|SpdrRetls .49e
|13467
|41.30
|40.69
|41.29+.99
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|34406
|26.36
|26.10
|26.16+.31
|Salesforce
|14697
|146.50
|142.51
|145.01—.09
|Schlmbrg 2
|10845
|35.59
|35.31
|35.49
|Schwab .68f
|9592
|42.81
|42.34
|42.70+1.07
|SnapIncAn
|35527
|12.18
|11.85
|12.10+.41
|SwstnEngy
|11720
|3.73
|3.65
|3.73+.04
|Sprint
|20813
|6.93
|6.82
|6.88+.10
|Squaren
|8715
|61.91
|60.80
|60.96+.34
|SPMatls .98e
|16227
|55.17
|54.68
|54.89+.48
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|16489
|88.64
|88.15
|88.45+.96
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|19113
|56.81
|56.58
|56.69+.38
|SPEngy 2.04e
|15261
|60.24
|59.98
|60.02+.50
|SPDRFncl .46e
|64221
|26.61
|26.43
|26.52+.34
|SPInds 1.12e
|14998
|73.51
|73.11
|73.35+.81
|SPTech .78e
|19568
|71.68
|71.17
|71.39+.76
|SPUtil 1.55e
|22679
|58.93
|58.50
|58.57—.26
|SupEnrgy .32
|9338
|1.91
|1.68
|1.82+.20
|TaiwSemi .73e
|10645
|38.72
|38.42
|38.49—.33
|Target 2.56
|9942
|85.09
|83.25
|84.99+2.04
|TevaPhrm .73e
|50214
|9.46
|9.08
|9.44+.54
|Tiffany 2.20
|15936
|94.95
|91.21
|92.31+2.14
|Transocn
|14532
|6.42
|6.29
|6.38+.08
|Twilion
|8765
|128.89
|126.00
|126.87+2.33
|Twitter
|30758
|35.48
|34.97
|35.27+.84
|UberTchn
|45682
|42.56
|41.00
|41.12—.13
|USOilFd
|41399
|11.08
|10.99
|10.99
|USSteel .20
|32276
|13.01
|12.41
|12.89+.37
|ValeSA .29e
|31247
|12.63
|12.44
|12.52+.04
|VanEGold .06e
|52376
|22.52
|22.17
|22.47—.02
|VanEJrGld
|14918
|31.09
|30.57
|31.00—.06
|VangEmg 1.10e
|26082
|40.75
|40.60
|40.67—.21
|Ventas 3.17
|34326
|62.74
|62.20
|62.66—1.49
|VerizonCm 2.41
|15313
|56.98
|56.56
|56.86+.48
|Visa s 1
|8885
|160.39
|158.65
|159.26+.66
|WellsFargo 1.80
|20291
|45.39
|45.01
|45.27+.75
|Yamanag .02
|27062
|2.10
|2.03
|2.08
|ZTOExpn
|8697
|17.92
|17.57
|17.75—.30
|iPtShFutn
|33781
|30.24
|29.79
|30.08—.65
|—————————
