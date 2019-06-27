BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 7315 2.34 2.29 2.31+.01 AT&TInc 2.04 28383 32.83 32.64 32.65+.12 AbbVie 4.28 45389 69.48 68.10 69.26+1.26 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|7315
|2.34
|2.29
|2.31+.01
|AT&TInc 2.04
|28383
|32.83
|32.64
|32.65+.12
|AbbVie 4.28
|45389
|69.48
|68.10
|69.26+1.26
|Alibaba
|30454
|171.00
|169.53
|169.79+.80
|Allergan 2.96
|8744
|166.75
|164.20
|166.62+2.62
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|13488
|9.79
|9.73
|9.76+.01
|Ambev .05e
|42028
|4.66
|4.60
|4.61—.10
|Anadarko 1.20
|24381
|71.24
|70.64
|71.19+.70
|AnglogldA
|7465
|17.73
|17.50
|17.64—.08
|Annaly 1e
|x17631
|9.10
|9.04
|9.07+.03
|AnteroRes 1
|7071
|5.49
|5.39
|5.47—.02
|AuroraCn
|14288
|7.73
|7.61
|7.66+.03
|BJsWholen
|8141
|26.24
|25.57
|26.07+.33
|BcoBrads .06a
|18078
|9.75
|9.60
|9.61—.26
|BcoSantSA .21e
|16871
|4.57
|4.55
|4.56+.02
|BkofAm .60
|52310
|28.32
|28.06
|28.30+.39
|BarrickGld
|30583
|15.67
|15.41
|15.43—.43
|BauschHl
|10240
|25.41
|24.94
|25.12+.12
|BlackBerry
|31765
|7.53
|7.11
|7.18—.38
|Boeing 8.22
|22472
|369.93
|362.40
|365.30—9.65
|BrMySq 1.64
|16554
|45.53
|44.95
|45.48+.56
|CVSHealth 2
|12078
|54.82
|53.94
|54.74+1.04
|Carnival 2
|9245
|45.23
|44.76
|45.12—.26
|CntryLink 1
|17899
|11.28
|11.09
|11.27+.36
|ChesEng
|47175
|1.90
|1.86
|1.87—.05
|CgpVelLCrd
|15342
|15.93
|15.72
|15.80+.08
|CgpVelICrd
|26728
|6.21
|6.12
|6.18—.02
|Citigroup 1.80
|13189
|68.18
|67.53
|68.15+.93
|ClevCliffs .24f
|9060
|10.39
|10.25
|10.29+.09
|CocaCola 1.60
|12782
|51.40
|51.11
|51.24+.12
|Coeur
|7467
|4.18
|4.04
|4.08—.11
|ConAgra .85
|35108
|27.53
|26.04
|26.44—2.49
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|12472
|12.10
|12.02
|12.08+.36
|DellCn
|11074
|52.57
|50.57
|52.50—.73
|DenburyR
|7887
|1.28
|1.24
|1.25—.03
|DeutschBk .12e
|9842
|7.55
|7.51
|7.54+.17
|DxSOXBrrs
|18155
|5.30
|5.08
|5.09—.30
|DxGBullrs
|14104
|26.92
|26.30
|26.37—.96
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|20518
|11.83
|11.56
|11.58—.37
|DirSPBears
|7356
|18.75
|18.60
|18.62—.26
|DirDGlBrrs
|16715
|11.82
|11.56
|11.79+.41
|DxSPOGBls
|12657
|6.90
|6.62
|6.73—.05
|DxSCBearrs
|31556
|9.94
|9.71
|9.73—.29
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|9122
|58.65
|57.38
|58.59+1.62
|Disney 1.76
|6477
|141.74
|139.83
|139.83—.58
|EnCanag .07
|21295
|5.09
|5.02
|5.05+.01
|EnscoRrs
|6967
|8.53
|8.23
|8.25—.22
|ErosIntl
|6392
|1.67
|1.45
|1.51—.19
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|7981
|76.75
|76.37
|76.43—.17
|FstBcpPR
|11228
|11.02
|10.45
|10.94+.88
|Fitbitn
|12021
|4.36
|4.24
|4.30—.03
|FordM .60a
|84706
|10.18
|10.00
|10.18+.27
|FrptMcM .20
|12622
|11.58
|11.47
|11.51+.02
|GenElec .04
|48937
|10.42
|10.24
|10.36+.09
|GenMills 1.96
|9276
|51.83
|50.87
|51.73+.42
|GenMotors 1.52
|8685
|38.99
|38.55
|38.61+.48
|GoldFLtd .01e
|16060
|5.38
|5.31
|5.34—.13
|HPInc .64
|7481
|21.00
|20.78
|20.98+.19
|Hallibrtn .72
|6801
|23.24
|23.00
|23.10—.10
|HarmonyG .05
|13566
|2.22
|2.17
|2.21—.03
|HHughes
|8971
|109.38
|93.00
|108.85+16.26
|ICICIBk .16e
|8801
|12.60
|12.55
|12.58+.07
|iPtShFutn
|17974
|26.70
|26.40
|26.45—.39
|iShGold
|69083
|13.44
|13.41
|13.43—.05
|iSAstla 1.01e
|6334
|22.58
|22.54
|22.56+.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|23858
|43.31
|42.76
|42.76—.79
|iShEMU .86e
|40821
|39.30
|39.23
|39.25+.04
|iShSilver
|13228
|14.26
|14.20
|14.23—.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|19473
|42.72
|42.62
|42.63+.31
|iShEMkts .59e
|49479
|42.97
|42.80
|42.81+.14
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|10010
|123.69
|123.54
|123.65+.32
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|21826
|132.33
|131.99
|132.02+.05
|iSEafe 1.66e
|12226
|65.43
|65.33
|65.39+.19
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|15039
|87.07
|87.02
|87.05+.14
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|26910
|152.35
|151.24
|152.31+1.51
|iShREst 2.76e
|13615
|87.41
|86.81
|87.17+.81
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|7660
|61.21
|61.08
|61.13+.20
|InterXion
|6322
|74.56
|73.37
|74.25+1.13
|iShCorEM .95e
|12684
|51.59
|51.41
|51.42+.15
|ItauUnHs
|24535
|9.37
|9.20
|9.20—.24
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|12091
|109.55
|108.79
|109.48+1.00
|KBHome .10
|23774
|25.72
|24.56
|25.11+1.58
|Keycorp .56
|12444
|17.48
|17.25
|17.46+.29
|KindMorg 1f
|17868
|20.65
|20.52
|20.53—.11
|Kinrossg
|9690
|3.84
|3.77
|3.77—.07
|Kroger s .56f
|7182
|21.58
|21.32
|21.38—.05
|Macys 1.51
|12548
|22.04
|21.62
|21.68+.03
|Merck 2.20
|8274
|84.60
|83.40
|84.50+.96
|MorgStan 1.20
|8243
|43.63
|43.30
|43.46+.47
|Mosaic .20f
|12827
|24.82
|24.31
|24.66+.52
|Nabors .24
|8496
|2.88
|2.78
|2.81—.02
|NewmtM .56
|8887
|38.06
|37.78
|37.86—.41
|NikeB s .88
|6734
|83.59
|82.93
|83.31+.76
|NokiaCp .19e
|20542
|5.02
|4.99
|5.01—.02
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|9255
|31.85
|31.09
|31.51—.69
|OcciPet 3.12
|9825
|50.65
|50.22
|50.54+.12
|Oracle .96
|9941
|57.07
|56.80
|57.02+.36
|PetrbrsA
|18443
|14.22
|14.01
|14.01—.34
|Petrobras
|45702
|15.69
|15.40
|15.41—.46
|Pfizer 1.44
|16904
|43.46
|43.01
|43.30+.31
|PionEnSvc
|8909
|.30
|.28
|.28+.02
|PrUShSPrs
|6549
|31.11
|30.96
|30.99—.26
|QEPRes .08
|8063
|7.17
|6.91
|6.94—.18
|Qudiann
|62070
|7.55
|7.30
|7.55+.17
|RedHat
|12582
|188.34
|187.93
|188.22+1.40
|RegionsFn .56
|10276
|14.65
|14.49
|14.65+.22
|RiteAidrs
|19936
|7.70
|6.95
|7.48+.37
|SpdrGold
|11806
|132.48
|132.26
|132.36—.61
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|52975
|291.96
|291.22
|291.85+1.38
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|6745
|52.72
|51.91
|52.71+.86
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|21510
|27.05
|26.69
|26.84
|Salesforce
|7140
|150.16
|148.61
|149.59+.55
|Schlmbrg 2
|6785
|39.28
|38.88
|38.95—.07
|Schwab .68f
|9246
|40.55
|39.71
|40.50+.83
|SlackTcn
|19151
|38.14
|37.55
|38.14+.95
|SnapIncAn
|19633
|14.80
|14.56
|14.69—.03
|SwstnEngy
|13282
|3.08
|3.02
|3.06+.01
|Sprint
|7908
|6.67
|6.58
|6.62+.06
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|11229
|58.08
|57.91
|57.94—.06
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11892
|63.64
|63.29
|63.44—.01
|SPDRFncl .46e
|55162
|27.28
|27.07
|27.27+.30
|SPInds 1.12e
|7672
|76.87
|76.47
|76.71+.17
|SpdrRESel
|9969
|36.79
|36.55
|36.67+.32
|SPUtil 1.55e
|16469
|59.68
|59.30
|59.35+.03
|TaiwSemi .73e
|16364
|39.76
|39.42
|39.50+.42
|TevaPhrm .73e
|29379
|9.07
|8.80
|9.03+.14
|Transocn
|27245
|6.43
|6.23
|6.27—.12
|Twitter
|9189
|35.64
|35.27
|35.50+.28
|UberTchn
|28782
|44.74
|43.20
|44.62+2.12
|UndrArms
|6448
|25.26
|24.82
|25.19+.12
|USOilFd
|32706
|12.35
|12.29
|12.31+.02
|USSteel .20
|8652
|15.42
|15.18
|15.21—.04
|VICIPrn 1.0e
|x19943
|21.65
|21.40
|21.59+.30
|ValeSA .29e
|15113
|13.49
|13.31
|13.33—.12
|VanEGold .06e
|55737
|25.39
|25.19
|25.22—.30
|VnEkRus .01e
|6795
|23.93
|23.84
|23.84+.01
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|8532
|110.56
|109.33
|110.48+1.87
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|8046
|14.61
|14.49
|14.51—.08
|VanEJrGld
|9191
|34.74
|34.48
|34.50—.34
|VangREIT 3.08e
|8300
|87.07
|86.37
|86.84+.02
|VangEmg 1.10e
|13373
|42.57
|42.41
|42.42+.10
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|6498
|41.52
|41.46
|41.48+.10
|Vereit .55
|x8384
|8.94
|8.84
|8.87+.07
|VerizonCm 2.41
|8613
|57.26
|56.94
|57.09+.10
|WageWrks
|19963
|50.89
|50.51
|50.62—1.03
|WalMart 2.12f
|7821
|110.51
|109.29
|109.42—.74
|WellsFargo 1.80
|14581
|46.53
|46.13
|46.46+.66
|WmsCos 1.52f
|6638
|27.62
|27.41
|27.48—.03
|Yamanag .02
|x15213
|2.46
|2.42
|2.44—.04
|YumChina .48
|6427
|46.41
|45.53
|45.69—.64
|—————————
