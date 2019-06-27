BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 7315 2.34 2.29 2.31+.01 AT&TInc 2.04 28383 32.83 32.64 32.65+.12 AbbVie 4.28 45389 69.48 68.10 69.26+1.26 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 7315 2.34 2.29 2.31+.01 AT&TInc 2.04 28383 32.83 32.64 32.65+.12 AbbVie 4.28 45389 69.48 68.10 69.26+1.26 Alibaba 30454 171.00 169.53 169.79+.80 Allergan 2.96 8744 166.75 164.20 166.62+2.62 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 13488 9.79 9.73 9.76+.01 Ambev .05e 42028 4.66 4.60 4.61—.10 Anadarko 1.20 24381 71.24 70.64 71.19+.70 AnglogldA 7465 17.73 17.50 17.64—.08 Annaly 1e x17631 9.10 9.04 9.07+.03 AnteroRes 1 7071 5.49 5.39 5.47—.02 AuroraCn 14288 7.73 7.61 7.66+.03 BJsWholen 8141 26.24 25.57 26.07+.33 BcoBrads .06a 18078 9.75 9.60 9.61—.26 BcoSantSA .21e 16871 4.57 4.55 4.56+.02 BkofAm .60 52310 28.32 28.06 28.30+.39 BarrickGld 30583 15.67 15.41 15.43—.43 BauschHl 10240 25.41 24.94 25.12+.12 BlackBerry 31765 7.53 7.11 7.18—.38 Boeing 8.22 22472 369.93 362.40 365.30—9.65 BrMySq 1.64 16554 45.53 44.95 45.48+.56 CVSHealth 2 12078 54.82 53.94 54.74+1.04 Carnival 2 9245 45.23 44.76 45.12—.26 CntryLink 1 17899 11.28 11.09 11.27+.36 ChesEng 47175 1.90 1.86 1.87—.05 CgpVelLCrd 15342 15.93 15.72 15.80+.08 CgpVelICrd 26728 6.21 6.12 6.18—.02 Citigroup 1.80 13189 68.18 67.53 68.15+.93 ClevCliffs .24f 9060 10.39 10.25 10.29+.09 CocaCola 1.60 12782 51.40 51.11 51.24+.12 Coeur 7467 4.18 4.04 4.08—.11 ConAgra .85 35108 27.53 26.04 26.44—2.49 CredSuiss 1.22e 12472 12.10 12.02 12.08+.36 DellCn 11074 52.57 50.57 52.50—.73 DenburyR 7887 1.28 1.24 1.25—.03 DeutschBk .12e 9842 7.55 7.51 7.54+.17 DxSOXBrrs 18155 5.30 5.08 5.09—.30 DxGBullrs 14104 26.92 26.30 26.37—.96 DrGMBllrs .09e 20518 11.83 11.56 11.58—.37 DirSPBears 7356 18.75 18.60 18.62—.26 DirDGlBrrs 16715 11.82 11.56 11.79+.41 DxSPOGBls 12657 6.90 6.62 6.73—.05 DxSCBearrs 31556 9.94 9.71 9.73—.29 DrxSCBulls .41e 9122 58.65 57.38 58.59+1.62 Disney 1.76 6477 141.74 139.83 139.83—.58 EnCanag .07 21295 5.09 5.02 5.05+.01 EnscoRrs 6967 8.53 8.23 8.25—.22 ErosIntl 6392 1.67 1.45 1.51—.19 ExxonMbl 3.48f 7981 76.75 76.37 76.43—.17 FstBcpPR 11228 11.02 10.45 10.94+.88 Fitbitn 12021 4.36 4.24 4.30—.03 FordM .60a 84706 10.18 10.00 10.18+.27 FrptMcM .20 12622 11.58 11.47 11.51+.02 GenElec .04 48937 10.42 10.24 10.36+.09 GenMills 1.96 9276 51.83 50.87 51.73+.42 GenMotors 1.52 8685 38.99 38.55 38.61+.48 GoldFLtd .01e 16060 5.38 5.31 5.34—.13 HPInc .64 7481 21.00 20.78 20.98+.19 Hallibrtn .72 6801 23.24 23.00 23.10—.10 HarmonyG .05 13566 2.22 2.17 2.21—.03 HHughes 8971 109.38 93.00 108.85+16.26 ICICIBk .16e 8801 12.60 12.55 12.58+.07 iPtShFutn 17974 26.70 26.40 26.45—.39 iShGold 69083 13.44 13.41 13.43—.05 iSAstla 1.01e 6334 22.58 22.54 22.56+.12 iShBrazil .67e 23858 43.31 42.76 42.76—.79 iShEMU .86e 40821 39.30 39.23 39.25+.04 iShSilver 13228 14.26 14.20 14.23—.09 iShChinaLC .87e 19473 42.72 42.62 42.63+.31 iShEMkts .59e 49479 42.97 42.80 42.81+.14 iShiBoxIG 3.87 10010 123.69 123.54 123.65+.32 iSh20yrT 3.05 21826 132.33 131.99 132.02+.05 iSEafe 1.66e 12226 65.43 65.33 65.39+.19 iShiBxHYB 5.09 15039 87.07 87.02 87.05+.14 iShR2K 1.77e 26910 152.35 151.24 152.31+1.51 iShREst 2.76e 13615 87.41 86.81 87.17+.81 iShCorEafe 1.56e 7660 61.21 61.08 61.13+.20 InterXion 6322 74.56 73.37 74.25+1.13 iShCorEM .95e 12684 51.59 51.41 51.42+.15 ItauUnHs 24535 9.37 9.20 9.20—.24 JPMorgCh 3.20 12091 109.55 108.79 109.48+1.00 KBHome .10 23774 25.72 24.56 25.11+1.58 Keycorp .56 12444 17.48 17.25 17.46+.29 KindMorg 1f 17868 20.65 20.52 20.53—.11 Kinrossg 9690 3.84 3.77 3.77—.07 Kroger s .56f 7182 21.58 21.32 21.38—.05 Macys 1.51 12548 22.04 21.62 21.68+.03 Merck 2.20 8274 84.60 83.40 84.50+.96 MorgStan 1.20 8243 43.63 43.30 43.46+.47 Mosaic .20f 12827 24.82 24.31 24.66+.52 Nabors .24 8496 2.88 2.78 2.81—.02 NewmtM .56 8887 38.06 37.78 37.86—.41 NikeB s .88 6734 83.59 82.93 83.31+.76 NokiaCp .19e 20542 5.02 4.99 5.01—.02 Nordstrm 1.48a 9255 31.85 31.09 31.51—.69 OcciPet 3.12 9825 50.65 50.22 50.54+.12 Oracle .96 9941 57.07 56.80 57.02+.36 PetrbrsA 18443 14.22 14.01 14.01—.34 Petrobras 45702 15.69 15.40 15.41—.46 Pfizer 1.44 16904 43.46 43.01 43.30+.31 PionEnSvc 8909 .30 .28 .28+.02 PrUShSPrs 6549 31.11 30.96 30.99—.26 QEPRes .08 8063 7.17 6.91 6.94—.18 Qudiann 62070 7.55 7.30 7.55+.17 RedHat 12582 188.34 187.93 188.22+1.40 RegionsFn .56 10276 14.65 14.49 14.65+.22 RiteAidrs 19936 7.70 6.95 7.48+.37 SpdrGold 11806 132.48 132.26 132.36—.61 S&P500ETF 4.13e 52975 291.96 291.22 291.85+1.38 SpdrS&PRB .74e 6745 52.72 51.91 52.71+.86 SpdrOGEx .73e 21510 27.05 26.69 26.84 Salesforce 7140 150.16 148.61 149.59+.55 Schlmbrg 2 6785 39.28 38.88 38.95—.07 Schwab .68f 9246 40.55 39.71 40.50+.83 SlackTcn 19151 38.14 37.55 38.14+.95 SnapIncAn 19633 14.80 14.56 14.69—.03 SwstnEngy 13282 3.08 3.02 3.06+.01 Sprint 7908 6.67 6.58 6.62+.06 SPCnSt 1.28e 11229 58.08 57.91 57.94—.06 SPEngy 2.04e 11892 63.64 63.29 63.44—.01 SPDRFncl .46e 55162 27.28 27.07 27.27+.30 SPInds 1.12e 7672 76.87 76.47 76.71+.17 SpdrRESel 9969 36.79 36.55 36.67+.32 SPUtil 1.55e 16469 59.68 59.30 59.35+.03 TaiwSemi .73e 16364 39.76 39.42 39.50+.42 TevaPhrm .73e 29379 9.07 8.80 9.03+.14 Transocn 27245 6.43 6.23 6.27—.12 Twitter 9189 35.64 35.27 35.50+.28 UberTchn 28782 44.74 43.20 44.62+2.12 UndrArms 6448 25.26 24.82 25.19+.12 USOilFd 32706 12.35 12.29 12.31+.02 USSteel .20 8652 15.42 15.18 15.21—.04 VICIPrn 1.0e x19943 21.65 21.40 21.59+.30 ValeSA .29e 15113 13.49 13.31 13.33—.12 VanEGold .06e 55737 25.39 25.19 25.22—.30 VnEkRus .01e 6795 23.93 23.84 23.84+.01 VnEkSemi .58e 8532 110.56 109.33 110.48+1.87 VEckOilSvc .47e 8046 14.61 14.49 14.51—.08 VanEJrGld 9191 34.74 34.48 34.50—.34 VangREIT 3.08e 8300 87.07 86.37 86.84+.02 VangEmg 1.10e 13373 42.57 42.41 42.42+.10 VangFTSE 1.10e 6498 41.52 41.46 41.48+.10 Vereit .55 x8384 8.94 8.84 8.87+.07 VerizonCm 2.41 8613 57.26 56.94 57.09+.10 WageWrks 19963 50.89 50.51 50.62—1.03 WalMart 2.12f 7821 110.51 109.29 109.42—.74 WellsFargo 1.80 14581 46.53 46.13 46.46+.66 WmsCos 1.52f 6638 27.62 27.41 27.48—.03 Yamanag .02 x15213 2.46 2.42 2.44—.04 YumChina .48 6427 46.41 45.53 