BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 26702 32.39 32.17 32.33+.23 AbbVie 4.28 7802 78.38 77.49 78.34+1.27 Alibaba 29908 153.59 152.21 153.59+2.09 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 16779 9.78 9.74 9.76+.01 Alticen .07e 22662 24.59 24.30 24.39—.65 Ambev .05e 13159 4.59 4.54 4.58+.04 AEagleOut .55 10146 17.67 17.32 17.66+.08 Anadarko 1.20 11815 70.32 70.08 70.19+.02 Annaly 1.20e 8915 9.07 9.01 9.02—.03 Aphrian 20375 7.30 6.93 7.26+.37 AtHomGrn 45009 7.91 7.51 7.63+.13 AuroraCn 26648 7.74 7.46 7.72+.19 BcoBrads .06a 7955 9.64 9.56 9.59+.04 BcoSantSA .21e 9871 4.47 4.44 4.47+.03 BkofAm .60 73984 27.79 27.42 27.59—.29 BarnesNob .60 183566 6.62 6.59 6.62+.66 BarrickGld 25378 13.70 13.53 13.58+.07 Blackstone 2.17e 9461 42.00 41.01 41.71+.73 BostonSci 12114 41.23 40.75 41.19+.65 CBLAsc .30 31148 .88 .85 .88+.01 CVSHealth 2 10435 54.62 54.00 54.33+.22 CabotO&G .36f 36471 25.85 25.48 25.80+.37 CallonPet 8430 6.44 6.28 6.36+.03 CanopyGrn 8050 42.40 41.54 42.31+.91 Cemigpf .08e 9322 4.02 3.94 4.00+.11 ChesEng 50471 1.91 1.86 1.89—.02 CienaCorp 16776 46.23 44.81 46.04+.55 CgpVelLCrd 40556 11.88 11.46 11.86+.05 CgpVelICrd 39649 9.20 8.87 8.88—.04 Citigroup 1.80 13077 66.80 65.93 66.48+.01 ClevCliffs .24f 9197 9.87 9.64 9.67—.17 Clouderan 20143 5.36 5.20 5.23+.02 CocaCola 1.60 29265 52.14 51.47 52.04+.64 Cortevan 17796 26.40 25.72 26.27—.63 Coty .50 8114 13.74 13.44 13.53+.02 CousPrp .29f 9350 9.28 9.23 9.26+.07 DenburyR 30706 1.32 1.26 1.28—.05 DeutschBk .12e 8464 6.79 6.75 6.77+.02 DxSOXBrrs 18115 6.51 6.41 6.43—.10 DxGBullrs 20517 20.60 20.17 20.27+.21 DrGMBllrs .09e 28186 8.95 8.68 8.74+.11 DirSPBears 20297 20.20 19.90 19.91—.47 DirDGlBrrs 11296 16.20 15.85 16.12—.24 DxSPOGBls 20592 6.09 5.86 6.01—.06 DxSCBearrs 27926 10.29 10.13 10.18—.15 DrxSCBulls .41e 8184 56.74 55.91 56.51+.82 DrxSPBulls 10008 48.02 47.35 48.01+1.12 DowIncn .70p 9493 51.30 50.87 51.28+.22 EnCanag .07 30441 5.17 5.05 5.13—.01 EnscoRrs 9255 8.15 7.73 7.85—.28 ErosIntl 8583 4.39 3.92 4.01+.30 Exelon 1.45 7941 51.18 50.55 51.04+.81 ExxonMbl 3.48f 8870 74.86 74.43 74.68+.37 FordM .60a 28274 9.81 9.70 9.80+.05 FrptMcM .20 64813 10.52 10.29 10.41+.22 GameStop 1.52 9259 5.15 4.99 5.02—.11 Gap .97 12277 18.12 17.58 17.80—.18 GenElec .04 59412 9.97 9.82 9.97+.05 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 10956 40.14 39.88 40.01+1.03 GoldFLtd .01e 12793 5.14 5.06 5.10+.03 GraphPkg .30 15111 14.25 14.05 14.20+.18 Guess .90 9983 15.55 14.99 15.02—.66 HalconRsn 7677 .24 .22 .22—.02 Hallibrtn .72 15091 21.75 21.45 21.54—.01 HarmonyG .05 8519 1.96 1.90 1.91—.01 HeclaM .01e 20630 1.58 1.46 1.51+.07 iShGold 30776 12.87 12.83 12.84+.08 iShBrazil .67e 23438 42.56 42.26 42.49+.27 iShMexico .78e 8471 43.62 43.20 43.51+.10 iShSilver 16401 14.08 14.05 14.06+.14 iShChinaLC .87e 40231 40.81 40.49 40.64+.49 iShEMkts .59e 80199 41.29 41.06 41.21+.35 iShiBoxIG 3.87 14766 121.83 121.45 121.78+.76 iSh20yrT 3.05 18864 131.99 131.57 131.83+1.22 iSEafe 1.66e 62590 65.56 65.33 65.54+.80 iShiBxHYB 5.09 56944 86.13 85.95 86.13+.25 iShR2K 1.77e 23608 150.78 150.02 150.57+.77 iShCorEafe 1.56e 7356 61.30 61.08 61.29+.74 iShCorEM .95e 16903 49.79 49.54 49.71+.39 ItauUnHs 12253 9.00 8.94 8.97+.06 JPMorgCh 3.20 12624 110.02 109.22 109.79—.58 JohnJn 3.80f 8311 138.86 137.14 138.64+1.96 KindMorg 1f 16955 21.15 20.85 21.14+.28 Kinrossg 12046 3.56 3.51 3.51—.01 MGM Rsts .48 x11232 26.59 26.13 26.38+.02 Macys 1.51 13222 20.52 20.21 20.44—.04 MarathnO .20 10610 13.35 13.17 13.33+.08 MorgStan 1.20 7524 43.03 42.63 42.90+.09 Nabors .24 11952 2.37 2.26 2.32—.04 NewResid 2 10897 15.65 15.43 15.43—.31 NewmtM .56 13119 35.51 35.30 35.42+.11 NokiaCp .19e 46241 5.09 5.04 5.09+.07 OasisPet 8306 5.12 5.01 5.09—.03 OcciPet 3.12 x12522 48.57 48.00 48.25—.01 Oracle .96f 11072 53.00 52.78 52.97+.38 Penney 8558 1.01 .98 1.00 PetrbrsA 11305 13.75 13.59 13.65+.17 Petrobras 22948 15.28 15.08 15.16+.21 Pfizer 1.44 22208 43.14 42.86 43.07+.36 Pinterestn 8638 26.71 25.97 26.39+.58 PionEnSvc 23615 .36 .33 .35+.01 PivotSftn 12344 11.05 10.79 10.91+.05 PUltSP500s 10355 50.53 49.83 50.52+1.20 PrUCruders 9084 16.62 16.25 16.61+.04 ProctGam 2.87 9733 108.81 107.74 108.75+1.37 ProShSPrs 8219 27.50 27.37 27.37—.23 PrUShSPrs 12435 32.73 32.41 32.42—.53 QEPRes .08 14169 6.45 6.14 6.40—.28 RegionsFn .56 15454 14.00 13.76 13.86—.18 SpdrGold 13950 126.85 126.50 126.51+.63 S&P500ETF 4.13e 117970 287.10 285.74 287.05+2.25 SpdrS&PRB .74e 12803 52.06 51.62 51.86—.34 SpdrOGEx .73e 27352 25.84 25.49 25.72—.07 Salesforce 11303 162.51 159.50 162.07+2.76 Schlmbrg 2 14859 35.60 35.21 35.46+.41 SnapIncAn 60182 14.11 13.82 14.03+.21 SwstnEngy 23287 3.49 3.36 3.41—.07 Squaren 14539 67.72 66.16 67.48+1.71 SPMatls .98e 15984 57.50 57.27 57.46+.44 SPHlthC 1.01e 7611 90.72 90.33 90.67+.60 SPCnSt 1.28e 26423 58.63 58.27 58.55+.48 SPEngy 2.04e 27984 61.35 61.04 61.22+.23 SPDRFncl .46e 33042 27.23 27.08 27.19+.03 SPInds 1.12e 7697 75.56 75.35 75.52+.40 SPTech .78e 8946 75.88 75.04 75.85+1.05 SPUtil 1.55e 19831 61.19 60.81 61.10+.59 SupEnrgy .32 7887 1.63 1.48 1.52—.12 TevaPhrm .73e 16235 9.52 9.37 9.42+.01 Transocn 20565 6.13 5.90 5.98—.14 TurqHillRs 11961 1.30 1.20 1.22—.04 Twilion 10027 144.62 140.50 143.64+4.01 Twitter 26570 37.85 36.80 37.63+1.04 UberTchn 20146 45.67 44.86 45.41+.49 USOilFd 21129 11.09 10.95 11.08+.02 USSteel .20 14769 13.25 12.97 13.16—.06 ValeSA .29e 24628 12.53 12.44 12.49—.04 VanEGold .06e 42935 23.09 22.91 22.95+.08 VnEkRus .01e 12573 22.41 22.30 22.40+.17 VnEkSemi .58e 7873 103.46 102.97 103.35+.59 VEckOilSvc .47e 7772 13.53 13.30 13.42—.01 VanEJrGld 8165 31.40 31.09 31.15+.10 VangEmg 1.10e 8472 40.99 40.79 40.92+.34 VerizonCm 2.41 7541 58.13 57.82 57.85+.31 Visa s 1 7446 169.92 167.80 169.88+2.96 WPXEngy 12339 10.97 10.69 10.78—.16 WalMart 2.12f 7533 105.89 105.05 105.13+.02 WellsFargo 1.80 14549 45.91 45.64 45.87—.05 WmsCos 1.52f 9919 27.94 27.61 27.84+.29 Yamanag .02 16006 2.08 2.03 2.04—.01 iPtShFutn 43062 27.95 27.60 27.66—.19 ————————— 