BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|26702
|32.39
|32.17
|32.33+.23
|AbbVie 4.28
|7802
|78.38
|77.49
|78.34+1.27
|Alibaba
|29908
|153.59
|152.21
|153.59+2.09
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|16779
|9.78
|9.74
|9.76+.01
|Alticen .07e
|22662
|24.59
|24.30
|24.39—.65
|Ambev .05e
|13159
|4.59
|4.54
|4.58+.04
|AEagleOut .55
|10146
|17.67
|17.32
|17.66+.08
|Anadarko 1.20
|11815
|70.32
|70.08
|70.19+.02
|Annaly 1.20e
|8915
|9.07
|9.01
|9.02—.03
|Aphrian
|20375
|7.30
|6.93
|7.26+.37
|AtHomGrn
|45009
|7.91
|7.51
|7.63+.13
|AuroraCn
|26648
|7.74
|7.46
|7.72+.19
|BcoBrads .06a
|7955
|9.64
|9.56
|9.59+.04
|BcoSantSA .21e
|9871
|4.47
|4.44
|4.47+.03
|BkofAm .60
|73984
|27.79
|27.42
|27.59—.29
|BarnesNob .60
|183566
|6.62
|6.59
|6.62+.66
|BarrickGld
|25378
|13.70
|13.53
|13.58+.07
|Blackstone 2.17e
|9461
|42.00
|41.01
|41.71+.73
|BostonSci
|12114
|41.23
|40.75
|41.19+.65
|CBLAsc .30
|31148
|.88
|.85
|.88+.01
|CVSHealth 2
|10435
|54.62
|54.00
|54.33+.22
|CabotO&G .36f
|36471
|25.85
|25.48
|25.80+.37
|CallonPet
|8430
|6.44
|6.28
|6.36+.03
|CanopyGrn
|8050
|42.40
|41.54
|42.31+.91
|Cemigpf .08e
|9322
|4.02
|3.94
|4.00+.11
|ChesEng
|50471
|1.91
|1.86
|1.89—.02
|CienaCorp
|16776
|46.23
|44.81
|46.04+.55
|CgpVelLCrd
|40556
|11.88
|11.46
|11.86+.05
|CgpVelICrd
|39649
|9.20
|8.87
|8.88—.04
|Citigroup 1.80
|13077
|66.80
|65.93
|66.48+.01
|ClevCliffs .24f
|9197
|9.87
|9.64
|9.67—.17
|Clouderan
|20143
|5.36
|5.20
|5.23+.02
|CocaCola 1.60
|29265
|52.14
|51.47
|52.04+.64
|Cortevan
|17796
|26.40
|25.72
|26.27—.63
|Coty .50
|8114
|13.74
|13.44
|13.53+.02
|CousPrp .29f
|9350
|9.28
|9.23
|9.26+.07
|DenburyR
|30706
|1.32
|1.26
|1.28—.05
|DeutschBk .12e
|8464
|6.79
|6.75
|6.77+.02
|DxSOXBrrs
|18115
|6.51
|6.41
|6.43—.10
|DxGBullrs
|20517
|20.60
|20.17
|20.27+.21
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|28186
|8.95
|8.68
|8.74+.11
|DirSPBears
|20297
|20.20
|19.90
|19.91—.47
|DirDGlBrrs
|11296
|16.20
|15.85
|16.12—.24
|DxSPOGBls
|20592
|6.09
|5.86
|6.01—.06
|DxSCBearrs
|27926
|10.29
|10.13
|10.18—.15
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|8184
|56.74
|55.91
|56.51+.82
|DrxSPBulls
|10008
|48.02
|47.35
|48.01+1.12
|DowIncn .70p
|9493
|51.30
|50.87
|51.28+.22
|EnCanag .07
|30441
|5.17
|5.05
|5.13—.01
|EnscoRrs
|9255
|8.15
|7.73
|7.85—.28
|ErosIntl
|8583
|4.39
|3.92
|4.01+.30
|Exelon 1.45
|7941
|51.18
|50.55
|51.04+.81
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|8870
|74.86
|74.43
|74.68+.37
|FordM .60a
|28274
|9.81
|9.70
|9.80+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|64813
|10.52
|10.29
|10.41+.22
|GameStop 1.52
|9259
|5.15
|4.99
|5.02—.11
|Gap .97
|12277
|18.12
|17.58
|17.80—.18
|GenElec .04
|59412
|9.97
|9.82
|9.97+.05
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|
|10956
|40.14
|39.88
|40.01+1.03
|GoldFLtd .01e
|12793
|5.14
|5.06
|5.10+.03
|GraphPkg .30
|15111
|14.25
|14.05
|14.20+.18
|Guess .90
|9983
|15.55
|14.99
|15.02—.66
|HalconRsn
|7677
|.24
|.22
|.22—.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|15091
|21.75
|21.45
|21.54—.01
|HarmonyG .05
|8519
|1.96
|1.90
|1.91—.01
|HeclaM .01e
|20630
|1.58
|1.46
|1.51+.07
|iShGold
|30776
|12.87
|12.83
|12.84+.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|23438
|42.56
|42.26
|42.49+.27
|iShMexico .78e
|8471
|43.62
|43.20
|43.51+.10
|iShSilver
|16401
|14.08
|14.05
|14.06+.14
|iShChinaLC .87e
|40231
|40.81
|40.49
|40.64+.49
|iShEMkts .59e
|80199
|41.29
|41.06
|41.21+.35
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|14766
|121.83
|121.45
|121.78+.76
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|18864
|131.99
|131.57
|131.83+1.22
|iSEafe 1.66e
|62590
|65.56
|65.33
|65.54+.80
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|56944
|86.13
|85.95
|86.13+.25
|iShR2K 1.77e
|23608
|150.78
|150.02
|150.57+.77
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|7356
|61.30
|61.08
|61.29+.74
|iShCorEM .95e
|16903
|49.79
|49.54
|49.71+.39
|ItauUnHs
|12253
|9.00
|8.94
|8.97+.06
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|12624
|110.02
|109.22
|109.79—.58
|JohnJn 3.80f
|8311
|138.86
|137.14
|138.64+1.96
|KindMorg 1f
|16955
|21.15
|20.85
|21.14+.28
|Kinrossg
|12046
|3.56
|3.51
|3.51—.01
|MGM Rsts .48
|x11232
|26.59
|26.13
|26.38+.02
|Macys 1.51
|13222
|20.52
|20.21
|20.44—.04
|MarathnO .20
|10610
|13.35
|13.17
|13.33+.08
|MorgStan 1.20
|7524
|43.03
|42.63
|42.90+.09
|Nabors .24
|11952
|2.37
|2.26
|2.32—.04
|NewResid 2
|10897
|15.65
|15.43
|15.43—.31
|NewmtM .56
|13119
|35.51
|35.30
|35.42+.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|46241
|5.09
|5.04
|5.09+.07
|OasisPet
|8306
|5.12
|5.01
|5.09—.03
|OcciPet 3.12
|x12522
|48.57
|48.00
|48.25—.01
|Oracle .96f
|11072
|53.00
|52.78
|52.97+.38
|Penney
|8558
|1.01
|.98
|1.00
|PetrbrsA
|11305
|13.75
|13.59
|13.65+.17
|Petrobras
|22948
|15.28
|15.08
|15.16+.21
|Pfizer 1.44
|22208
|43.14
|42.86
|43.07+.36
|Pinterestn
|8638
|26.71
|25.97
|26.39+.58
|PionEnSvc
|23615
|.36
|.33
|.35+.01
|PivotSftn
|12344
|11.05
|10.79
|10.91+.05
|PUltSP500s
|10355
|50.53
|49.83
|50.52+1.20
|PrUCruders
|9084
|16.62
|16.25
|16.61+.04
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|9733
|108.81
|107.74
|108.75+1.37
|ProShSPrs
|8219
|27.50
|27.37
|27.37—.23
|PrUShSPrs
|12435
|32.73
|32.41
|32.42—.53
|QEPRes .08
|14169
|6.45
|6.14
|6.40—.28
|RegionsFn .56
|15454
|14.00
|13.76
|13.86—.18
|SpdrGold
|13950
|126.85
|126.50
|126.51+.63
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|117970
|287.10
|285.74
|287.05+2.25
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|12803
|52.06
|51.62
|51.86—.34
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|27352
|25.84
|25.49
|25.72—.07
|Salesforce
|11303
|162.51
|159.50
|162.07+2.76
|Schlmbrg 2
|14859
|35.60
|35.21
|35.46+.41
|SnapIncAn
|60182
|14.11
|13.82
|14.03+.21
|SwstnEngy
|23287
|3.49
|3.36
|3.41—.07
|Squaren
|14539
|67.72
|66.16
|67.48+1.71
|SPMatls .98e
|15984
|57.50
|57.27
|57.46+.44
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7611
|90.72
|90.33
|90.67+.60
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|26423
|58.63
|58.27
|58.55+.48
|SPEngy 2.04e
|27984
|61.35
|61.04
|61.22+.23
|SPDRFncl .46e
|33042
|27.23
|27.08
|27.19+.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|7697
|75.56
|75.35
|75.52+.40
|SPTech .78e
|8946
|75.88
|75.04
|75.85+1.05
|SPUtil 1.55e
|19831
|61.19
|60.81
|61.10+.59
|SupEnrgy .32
|7887
|1.63
|1.48
|1.52—.12
|TevaPhrm .73e
|16235
|9.52
|9.37
|9.42+.01
|Transocn
|20565
|6.13
|5.90
|5.98—.14
|TurqHillRs
|11961
|1.30
|1.20
|1.22—.04
|Twilion
|10027
|144.62
|140.50
|143.64+4.01
|Twitter
|26570
|37.85
|36.80
|37.63+1.04
|UberTchn
|20146
|45.67
|44.86
|45.41+.49
|USOilFd
|21129
|11.09
|10.95
|11.08+.02
|USSteel .20
|14769
|13.25
|12.97
|13.16—.06
|ValeSA .29e
|24628
|12.53
|12.44
|12.49—.04
|VanEGold .06e
|42935
|23.09
|22.91
|22.95+.08
|VnEkRus .01e
|12573
|22.41
|22.30
|22.40+.17
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|7873
|103.46
|102.97
|103.35+.59
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|7772
|13.53
|13.30
|13.42—.01
|VanEJrGld
|8165
|31.40
|31.09
|31.15+.10
|VangEmg 1.10e
|8472
|40.99
|40.79
|40.92+.34
|VerizonCm 2.41
|7541
|58.13
|57.82
|57.85+.31
|Visa s 1
|7446
|169.92
|167.80
|169.88+2.96
|WPXEngy
|12339
|10.97
|10.69
|10.78—.16
|WalMart 2.12f
|7533
|105.89
|105.05
|105.13+.02
|WellsFargo 1.80
|14549
|45.91
|45.64
|45.87—.05
|WmsCos 1.52f
|9919
|27.94
|27.61
|27.84+.29
|Yamanag .02
|16006
|2.08
|2.03
|2.04—.01
|iPtShFutn
|43062
|27.95
|27.60
|27.66—.19
