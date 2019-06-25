BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 22907 32.60 32.46 32.53—.05 AbbVie 4.28 264858 70.67 66.56 67.33—11.13 Alibaba 35256 167.34 164.94 165.87—2.23 Allergan…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|22907
|32.60
|32.46
|32.53—.05
|AbbVie 4.28
|264858
|70.67
|66.56
|67.33—11.13
|Alibaba
|35256
|167.34
|164.94
|165.87—2.23
|Allergan 2.96
|
|118098
|168.65
|164.26
|165.01+35.44
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|9978
|9.79
|9.74
|9.77—.07
|Ambev .05e
|15980
|4.82
|4.77
|4.78—.04
|AnglogldA
|6779
|17.92
|17.66
|17.69—.07
|Annaly 1e
|19352
|9.26
|9.17
|9.19—.04
|AnteroMid .45e
|7472
|11.28
|10.78
|10.89—.42
|AnteroRes 1
|10398
|5.38
|5.20
|5.29—.08
|Aphrian
|6784
|7.17
|6.97
|7.12+.01
|AuroraCn
|23799
|7.66
|7.42
|7.61+.10
|BcoBrads .06a
|40214
|9.88
|9.82
|9.84—.04
|BcoSantSA .21e
|11013
|4.50
|4.47
|4.49+.01
|BkofAm .60
|88502
|28.02
|27.48
|27.63—.35
|BarrickGld
|44469
|16.45
|16.09
|16.13—.12
|BauschHl
|18856
|25.22
|24.07
|25.02+1.26
|BlackBerry
|8456
|8.50
|8.36
|8.39—.08
|BrMySq 1.64
|25959
|46.14
|45.69
|46.00+.32
|CVSHealth 2
|8253
|53.36
|52.89
|53.32+.18
|Carnival 2
|13545
|45.70
|45.31
|45.32—.68
|CntryLink 1
|18530
|11.09
|10.83
|10.85—.27
|ChesEng
|42043
|1.91
|1.86
|1.89—.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|19543
|15.03
|14.72
|14.87+.19
|CgpVelICrd
|26981
|6.66
|6.52
|6.60—.09
|Citigroup 1.80
|13253
|67.48
|66.70
|66.98—.43
|Clouderan
|25267
|5.79
|5.46
|5.72+.19
|CocaCola 1.60
|11617
|52.10
|51.86
|51.91—.01
|Coeur
|12399
|4.41
|4.24
|4.30+.01
|ConAgra .85
|6648
|28.84
|28.00
|28.63+.53
|DenburyR
|18145
|1.22
|1.18
|1.22+.01
|DeutschBk .12e
|8303
|7.11
|7.06
|7.08—.02
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|8614
|27.92
|27.80
|27.82—.48
|DxGBullrs
|41484
|29.80
|28.74
|29.05—.51
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|59532
|13.17
|12.68
|12.86+.16
|DirSPBears
|9757
|18.47
|18.27
|18.40+.05
|DirDGlBrrs
|22438
|10.88
|10.50
|10.77+.01
|DxSPOGBls
|12543
|6.34
|6.11
|6.31—.07
|DxSCBearrs
|22181
|9.85
|9.69
|9.70—.07
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|10077
|58.90
|57.89
|58.88+.34
|Disney 1.76f
|8159
|139.29
|138.67
|139.01—.21
|EldrGldgrs
|7246
|5.63
|5.47
|5.50+.01
|EnCanag .07
|17922
|4.81
|4.72
|4.81+.03
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|10000
|77.22
|76.69
|76.80—.15
|FMajSilvg
|11369
|8.10
|7.90
|8.00—.01
|FordM .60a
|26222
|9.99
|9.88
|9.92—.03
|FrptMcM .20
|15517
|11.46
|11.32
|11.45+.11
|GenElec .04
|85258
|10.26
|10.10
|10.23—.05
|GoldFLtd .01e
|16540
|5.75
|5.67
|5.69+.07
|GrubHub
|19248
|78.31
|75.53
|75.80+3.61
|HPInc .64
|8670
|20.91
|20.69
|20.77+.11
|Hallibrtn .72
|9051
|22.52
|22.15
|22.50—.01
|HarmonyG .05
|26494
|2.31
|2.26
|2.30+.06
|HeclaM .01e
|14528
|1.83
|1.72
|1.75—.02
|HPEntn .45e
|8599
|15.02
|14.79
|14.92—.10
|Huyan
|7272
|25.07
|24.07
|24.18—1.27
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|16937
|3.53
|3.43
|3.45+.01
|iPtShFutn
|21868
|26.70
|26.37
|26.52+.14
|iShGold
|113372
|13.73
|13.67
|13.72+.13
|iShBrazil .67e
|26103
|44.27
|43.95
|44.01—.37
|iShSilver
|33054
|14.49
|14.42
|14.47+.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|20844
|42.04
|41.93
|41.98—.55
|iShEMkts .59e
|49762
|42.59
|42.44
|42.48—.23
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|8212
|123.99
|123.92
|123.93—.02
|iSEafe 1.66e
|17792
|65.60
|65.50
|65.55+.04
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|24218
|87.31
|87.19
|87.22—.10
|iShR2K 1.77e
|22034
|152.50
|151.62
|152.34+.26
|iShChina .61e
|7012
|58.50
|58.20
|58.27—.72
|iShCrSPSs
|7481
|76.28
|75.87
|76.23+.15
|Infosyss
|12618
|10.70
|10.62
|10.63—.05
|IntlGmeTn .80
|7581
|12.47
|12.27
|12.38—.15
|Invesco 1.24f
|7508
|20.37
|19.96
|20.07—.39
|iSTaiwnrs
|11339
|34.85
|34.71
|34.79—.24
|iShCorEM .95e
|14321
|51.15
|50.95
|51.00—.27
|ItauUnHs
|31100
|9.44
|9.31
|9.32—.10
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|12868
|108.76
|107.67
|108.03—.63
|JohnJn 3.80f
|9072
|144.98
|143.19
|144.56+1.50
|Keycorp .56
|7598
|17.06
|16.81
|16.88—.22
|KindMorg 1f
|14133
|21.12
|20.96
|20.98—.19
|Kinrossg
|38050
|4.01
|3.90
|3.92—.04
|Kroger s .56f
|18069
|22.15
|21.47
|21.57—.52
|LennarA .16
|13691
|53.25
|51.61
|52.16+.75
|LloydBkg .47a
|8990
|2.86
|2.84
|2.84—.03
|Macys 1.51
|9385
|21.82
|21.34
|21.47—.34
|MarathnO .20
|6909
|13.90
|13.79
|13.90—.03
|MatadorRs
|6944
|18.43
|18.10
|18.34+.03
|Merck 2.20
|10537
|86.26
|85.39
|86.05+.54
|MorgStan 1.20
|10485
|43.00
|42.28
|42.38—.69
|Mosaic .20f
|7291
|24.09
|23.55
|23.67+.24
|Nabors .24
|10128
|2.66
|2.54
|2.66+.07
|NewmtM .56
|12044
|38.74
|38.26
|38.36—.08
|NokiaCp .19e
|50689
|5.03
|4.99
|5.02—.03
|OasisPet
|13949
|5.44
|5.23
|5.42
|Oracle .96
|14533
|57.18
|56.62
|56.95+.21
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|12244
|21.66
|20.93
|21.02—.65
|PPDAIn .19p
|7412
|4.26
|3.90
|4.01—.31
|ParsleyEn
|6612
|18.17
|17.94
|18.10—.03
|PetrbrsA
|12088
|14.65
|14.58
|14.59—.18
|Petrobras
|35616
|16.35
|16.22
|16.27—.32
|Pfizer 1.44
|32966
|44.29
|43.82
|44.08+.32
|ProShSPrs
|7796
|26.64
|26.54
|26.60—.07
|PrUShSPrs
|10214
|30.80
|30.59
|30.74+.01
|ProUShL20
|11994
|28.95
|28.85
|28.87—.40
|PyxusInt
|10642
|17.62
|16.00
|17.54+4.11
|Qudiann
|11233
|8.75
|8.34
|8.43—.29
|RangeRs .08
|9724
|7.08
|6.89
|7.04—.05
|RegionsFn .56
|13353
|14.54
|14.26
|14.35—.16
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|13550
|267.40
|266.32
|266.67—.50
|SpdrGold
|31017
|135.32
|134.78
|135.26+1.32
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|64628
|293.73
|292.68
|293.01—.63
|SpdrBiots .44e
|7474
|85.56
|84.38
|85.41+.68
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|14474
|51.55
|50.86
|51.12—.47
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|24343
|26.28
|25.97
|26.22—.12
|Salesforce
|7296
|152.97
|150.90
|151.87—.69
|Schlmbrg 2
|20034
|38.58
|38.10
|38.40—.25
|Schwab .68f
|12509
|39.20
|38.33
|38.96—.20
|Shopifyn
|7253
|309.63
|301.50
|307.61—4.22
|SibanyeG .14r
|12814
|4.83
|4.74
|4.80+.14
|SlackTcn
|21814
|36.10
|35.00
|35.96+.20
|SnapIncAn
|35598
|14.99
|14.67
|14.95+.19
|SwstnEngy
|17480
|3.24
|3.17
|3.22—.02
|Sprint
|6817
|6.89
|6.81
|6.83—.01
|Squaren
|11744
|73.17
|71.56
|72.01—.70
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|26535
|93.74
|93.05
|93.60+.36
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|9587
|58.96
|58.80
|58.81—.06
|SPEngy 2.04e
|9304
|63.01
|62.66
|62.86—.13
|SPDRFncl .46e
|42708
|27.12
|26.90
|26.97—.15
|SPInds 1.12e
|12167
|76.96
|76.49
|76.64—.29
|SPTech .78e
|12808
|78.49
|78.16
|78.29—.17
|SPUtil 1.55e
|18865
|61.06
|60.79
|60.82—.19
|TaiwSemi .73e
|11685
|39.52
|39.06
|39.28—.70
|Tapestry 1.35
|6610
|31.19
|30.49
|30.56—.84
|TevaPhrm .73e
|49008
|8.51
|8.18
|8.48+.23
|Transocn
|18037
|6.18
|6.02
|6.18+.01
|Twitter
|11718
|35.73
|35.36
|35.42—.16
|UberTchn
|9526
|43.76
|42.98
|43.75+.66
|USOilFd
|43796
|12.10
|12.02
|12.06+.05
|USSteel .20
|7750
|14.55
|14.27
|14.48+.03
|ValeSA .29e
|12878
|13.65
|13.48
|13.49—.16
|VanEGold .06e
|124471
|26.25
|25.94
|26.03—.15
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|9200
|14.20
|14.01
|14.17—.07
|VanEJrGld
|22781
|35.98
|35.54
|35.69+.09
|VangEmg 1.10e
|12883
|42.18
|42.04
|42.08—.29
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8995
|41.60
|41.54
|41.57+.02
|VerizonCm 2.41
|9350
|58.22
|57.91
|57.93—.34
|Visa s 1
|6733
|174.94
|173.99
|174.15+.30
|VistraEnn .50
|6654
|23.91
|23.46
|23.58—.31
|WashPrGp 1
|7653
|3.69
|3.50
|3.64—.01
|WellsFargo 1.80
|22899
|46.13
|45.46
|45.54—.74
|Yamanag .02
|26578
|2.57
|2.51
|2.52—.01
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.