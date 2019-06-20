BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 16660 2.36 2.30 2.33+.04 AT&TInc 2.04 25663 32.61 32.39 32.39—.03 AbbottLab 1.28 10832 85.32 84.83 84.94+.61 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 16660 2.36 2.30 2.33+.04 AT&TInc 2.04 25663 32.61 32.39 32.39—.03 AbbottLab 1.28 10832 85.32 84.83 84.94+.61 Alibaba 68265 170.48 167.35 168.58+3.12 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10650 9.84 9.75 9.75+.05 Ambev .05e 17939 4.85 4.78 4.85+.10 AnglogldA 15493 16.80 16.59 16.68+.79 Annaly 1e 21342 9.26 9.12 9.14—.08 AuroraCn 20048 7.62 7.50 7.57+.09 Axalta 9206 29.98 29.28 29.72+.39 BPPLC 2.44 21693 42.10 41.83 41.93+.84 BcoBrads .06a 14084 9.78 9.63 9.75+.23 BkofAm .60 102586 28.61 28.00 28.07—.26 BkNYMel 1.12 18682 42.77 42.35 42.61—.08 BarrickGld 68035 15.28 14.92 15.28+.80 BauschHl 17149 24.47 23.37 24.35+1.47 BlackBerry 9246 9.09 8.93 8.96 Blackstone 2.21e 12821 45.64 44.89 44.90+.10 BrMySq 1.64 16302 49.55 48.74 49.19+.58 CVSHealth 2 23289 55.08 53.78 54.10—.79 CallonPet 9492 6.64 6.49 6.51+.15 CanopyGrn 9170 43.94 42.92 43.39+.62 Carnival 2 65813 48.30 46.11 47.81—5.03 CntryLink 1 10534 11.53 11.34 11.41+.08 ChesEng 99509 1.95 1.89 1.91+.08 Chewyn 13303 35.55 34.00 34.30—.61 CgpVelLCrd 48719 13.67 13.42 13.45+.97 CgpVelICrd 31975 7.45 7.28 7.44—.68 Citigroup 1.80 24582 68.72 67.50 67.75+.16 ClevCliffs .24f 16102 10.70 10.40 10.44+.09 CocaCola 1.60 15178 51.59 51.35 51.51+.39 Coeur 21348 4.04 3.86 3.90+.22 Cortevan 9119 27.60 27.12 27.18+.03 DenburyR 32537 1.38 1.32 1.37+.09 DBXHvChiA .29e 16048 28.34 28.20 28.29+.96 DxSOXBrrs 26828 5.62 5.38 5.53—.29 DxGBullrs 87934 25.31 24.60 25.14+2.12 DrGMBllrs .09e 68797 11.07 10.78 10.89+1.17 DirSPBears 12827 18.24 18.14 18.20—.51 DxSPOGBrrs 9472 13.20 12.80 12.92—1.34 DirDGlBrrs 25705 13.09 12.67 12.78—1.33 DxBrzBulls 12140 35.10 33.89 34.95+2.66 DxSPOGBls 24288 6.67 6.50 6.61+.56 DxSCBearrs 22180 9.15 9.01 9.07—.24 Disney 1.76f 10852 142.04 140.66 140.69—.24 EldrGldgrs 10261 4.86 4.67 4.84+.33 EnCanag .07 52825 5.05 4.95 5.03+.21 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 19792 14.38 14.17 14.17+.03 EnscoRrs 14437 7.97 7.56 7.81+.47 ExxonMbl 3.48f 13791 76.80 76.22 76.54+1.22 FMajSilvg 16078 7.45 7.20 7.21+.31 FordM .60a 43134 10.15 10.03 10.03—.01 FrptMcM .20 51186 11.67 11.38 11.46+.27 GenElec .04 74714 10.57 10.47 10.49+.15 GoldFLtd .01e 19004 5.50 5.36 5.37+.18 HCPInc 1.48 50555 32.99 32.50 32.96+.53 Hallibrtn .72 17098 22.74 22.42 22.70+.89 HarmonyG .05 25605 2.15 2.07 2.12+.10 HeclaM .01e 33987 1.92 1.79 1.85+.14 IAMGldg 1.52f 37393 3.44 3.25 3.27+.26 ICICIBk .16e 17576 12.39 12.28 12.39+.46 iPtShFutn 43065 25.57 25.26 25.50—.43 iShGold 39950 13.25 13.22 13.23+.26 iShBrazil .67e 72238 44.55 43.97 44.50+1.20 iShMexico .78e 9435 45.08 44.62 44.90+.87 iShSilver 42398 14.42 14.38 14.40+.23 iShChinaLC .87e 47907 42.87 42.71 42.81+.89 iShEMkts .59e 173583 43.20 43.01 43.14+.85 iShiBoxIG 3.87 42796 124.09 123.70 124.04+.62 iSh20yrT 3.05 11734 133.09 132.88 133.02+.48 iSEafe 1.66e 36905 65.84 65.78 65.79+.71 iShiBxHYB 5.09 72616 87.64 87.42 87.63+.46 iShR2K 1.77e 27266 156.22 155.44 155.84+1.28 Infosyss 16590 10.80 10.71 10.73+.13 iShCorEM .95e 9126 51.84 51.63 51.75+1.01 ItauUnHs 22171 9.36 9.26 9.34+.20 JPMorgCh 3.20 15387 111.09 109.44 109.47—.44 Keycorp .56 21732 17.04 16.56 16.64—.32 KindMorg 1f 14652 21.32 21.08 21.09+.15 Kinrossg 40115 3.93 3.79 3.84+.19 Kroger s .56f 93450 23.52 22.43 22.97—.67 LaredoPet 13838 2.70 2.55 2.68+.14 Macys 1.51 12591 22.35 21.83 21.97—.18 MarathnO .20 18815 14.15 13.91 14.10+.47 McEwenM .01 13700 1.80 1.75 1.76+.07 Merck 2.20 10621 86.50 85.72 85.99+.63 MobileTele .53e 11048 9.07 8.94 8.99+.10 MorgStan 1.20 15430 43.95 43.43 43.44+.30 Nabors .24 24468 2.66 2.57 2.59+.12 NewmtM .56 30804 38.47 37.37 37.75+1.39 NobleCorp .08 13028 1.77 1.70 1.75+.09 NobleEngy .48f 9943 21.61 21.06 21.51+1.02 NokiaCp .19e 23597 5.14 5.11 5.13+.09 Nordstrm 1.48a 10407 33.87 33.12 33.61+.44 OasisPet 22311 5.83 5.55 5.62+.24 Oracle .96 119473 57.24 55.53 56.84+4.16 PG&ECp 2.12f 9931 21.33 20.97 21.15+.62 Petrobras 26758 16.41 16.08 16.32+.38 Pfizer 1.44 24054 44.11 43.80 43.87+.37 PhilipMor 4.56 12090 76.43 75.58 76.21—.44 PUltSP500s 11047 55.32 55.02 55.12+1.46 PrUCruders 9348 18.31 18.09 18.10+.92 ProShtQQQ 9315 28.04 27.94 28.00—.32 PrUShSPrs 14525 30.61 30.49 30.57—.56 Qudiann 15794 8.29 8.00 8.22+.37 RangeRs .08 11519 7.16 6.92 7.12+.32 RegionsFn .56 16930 14.63 14.20 14.29—.28 RoanRescn 10456 1.70 1.43 1.54+.35 SpdrGold 38142 130.66 130.36 130.40+2.51 S&P500ETF 4.13e 122561 296.17 295.62 295.81+2.75 SpdrS&PRB .74e 13571 52.71 51.81 52.04—.31 SpdrOGEx .73e 59801 26.79 26.54 26.70+.77 Salesforce 22142 158.29 155.80 157.93+3.79 Schlmbrg 2 17953 38.09 37.28 37.99+1.48 Schwab .68f 13083 40.32 39.67 39.90+.01 Shopifyn 10447 338.94 326.00 337.99+10.97 SnapIncAn 43308 15.00 14.83 14.93+.26 SwstnEngy 34537 3.36 3.21 3.34+.15 Sprint 49402 7.54 7.37 7.40—.05 Squaren 13170 74.50 73.39 74.37+1.71 SPHlthC 1.01e 14866 94.33 93.90 94.09+.82 SPCnSt 1.28e 23449 59.26 58.96 59.18+.34 SPEngy 2.04e 31109 63.54 63.23 63.41+1.11 SPDRFncl .46e 71009 27.53 27.27 27.29—.01 SPInds 1.12e 16617 77.59 77.24 77.40+.85 SPTech .78e 16089 79.15 78.83 79.05+1.23 SpdrRESel 10708 38.61 38.43 38.55+.28 SPUtil 1.55e 24157 61.38 60.97 60.98+.13 TaiwSemi .73e 12521 40.72 40.29 40.35+.95 TevaPhrm .73e 31422 8.52 8.18 8.39+.21 Transocn 48124 6.36 6.23 6.26+.30 Twitter 40948 36.65 35.84 36.49+.20 UberTchn 24042 45.29 44.36 44.94+.08 USOilFd 60040 11.71 11.63 11.64+.31 USSteel .20 24781 15.62 15.05 15.07—.10 ValeSA .29e 33002 14.00 13.81 13.84+.30 VanEGold .06e 118795 24.80 24.54 24.74+.74 VnEkRus .01e 11730 23.82 23.71 23.79+.51 VnEkSemi .58e 12790 109.20 107.78 108.26+1.83 VEckOilSvc .47e 22572 14.38 14.16 14.33+.51 VanEJrGld 18950 33.88 33.54 33.67+1.34 VangEmg 1.10e 31328 42.79 42.62 42.73+.87 VangFTSE 1.10e 10372 41.78 41.72 41.73+.49 VerizonCm 2.41 12615 57.95 57.33 57.34—.29 Vipshop 23744 8.56 8.26 8.55+.35 Visa s 1 10879 173.18 172.08 173.10+2.41 WPXEngy 12349 11.55 11.33 11.48+.48 WellsFargo 1.80 22073 45.89 45.24 45.31—.34 Yamanag .02 110119 2.44 2.33 2.42+.19 Zymewksn 9008 19.74 