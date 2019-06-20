BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 16660 2.36 2.30 2.33+.04 AT&TInc 2.04 25663 32.61 32.39 32.39—.03 AbbottLab 1.28 10832 85.32 84.83 84.94+.61 Alibaba…
|AKSteel
|16660
|2.36
|2.30
|2.33+.04
|AT&TInc 2.04
|25663
|32.61
|32.39
|32.39—.03
|AbbottLab 1.28
|10832
|85.32
|84.83
|84.94+.61
|Alibaba
|68265
|170.48
|167.35
|168.58+3.12
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|10650
|9.84
|9.75
|9.75+.05
|Ambev .05e
|17939
|4.85
|4.78
|4.85+.10
|AnglogldA
|15493
|16.80
|16.59
|16.68+.79
|Annaly 1e
|21342
|9.26
|9.12
|9.14—.08
|AuroraCn
|20048
|7.62
|7.50
|7.57+.09
|Axalta
|9206
|29.98
|29.28
|29.72+.39
|BPPLC 2.44
|21693
|42.10
|41.83
|41.93+.84
|BcoBrads .06a
|14084
|9.78
|9.63
|9.75+.23
|BkofAm .60
|102586
|28.61
|28.00
|28.07—.26
|BkNYMel 1.12
|18682
|42.77
|42.35
|42.61—.08
|BarrickGld
|68035
|15.28
|14.92
|15.28+.80
|BauschHl
|17149
|24.47
|23.37
|24.35+1.47
|BlackBerry
|9246
|9.09
|8.93
|8.96
|Blackstone 2.21e
|
|12821
|45.64
|44.89
|44.90+.10
|BrMySq 1.64
|16302
|49.55
|48.74
|49.19+.58
|CVSHealth 2
|23289
|55.08
|53.78
|54.10—.79
|CallonPet
|9492
|6.64
|6.49
|6.51+.15
|CanopyGrn
|9170
|43.94
|42.92
|43.39+.62
|Carnival 2
|65813
|48.30
|46.11
|47.81—5.03
|CntryLink 1
|10534
|11.53
|11.34
|11.41+.08
|ChesEng
|99509
|1.95
|1.89
|1.91+.08
|Chewyn
|13303
|35.55
|34.00
|34.30—.61
|CgpVelLCrd
|48719
|13.67
|13.42
|13.45+.97
|CgpVelICrd
|31975
|7.45
|7.28
|7.44—.68
|Citigroup 1.80
|24582
|68.72
|67.50
|67.75+.16
|ClevCliffs .24f
|16102
|10.70
|10.40
|10.44+.09
|CocaCola 1.60
|15178
|51.59
|51.35
|51.51+.39
|Coeur
|21348
|4.04
|3.86
|3.90+.22
|Cortevan
|9119
|27.60
|27.12
|27.18+.03
|DenburyR
|32537
|1.38
|1.32
|1.37+.09
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|16048
|28.34
|28.20
|28.29+.96
|DxSOXBrrs
|26828
|5.62
|5.38
|5.53—.29
|DxGBullrs
|87934
|25.31
|24.60
|25.14+2.12
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|68797
|11.07
|10.78
|10.89+1.17
|DirSPBears
|12827
|18.24
|18.14
|18.20—.51
|DxSPOGBrrs
|9472
|13.20
|12.80
|12.92—1.34
|DirDGlBrrs
|25705
|13.09
|12.67
|12.78—1.33
|DxBrzBulls
|12140
|35.10
|33.89
|34.95+2.66
|DxSPOGBls
|24288
|6.67
|6.50
|6.61+.56
|DxSCBearrs
|22180
|9.15
|9.01
|9.07—.24
|Disney 1.76f
|10852
|142.04
|140.66
|140.69—.24
|EldrGldgrs
|10261
|4.86
|4.67
|4.84+.33
|EnCanag .07
|52825
|5.05
|4.95
|5.03+.21
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|19792
|14.38
|14.17
|14.17+.03
|EnscoRrs
|14437
|7.97
|7.56
|7.81+.47
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|13791
|76.80
|76.22
|76.54+1.22
|FMajSilvg
|16078
|7.45
|7.20
|7.21+.31
|FordM .60a
|43134
|10.15
|10.03
|10.03—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|51186
|11.67
|11.38
|11.46+.27
|GenElec .04
|74714
|10.57
|10.47
|10.49+.15
|GoldFLtd .01e
|19004
|5.50
|5.36
|5.37+.18
|HCPInc 1.48
|50555
|32.99
|32.50
|32.96+.53
|Hallibrtn .72
|17098
|22.74
|22.42
|22.70+.89
|HarmonyG .05
|25605
|2.15
|2.07
|2.12+.10
|HeclaM .01e
|33987
|1.92
|1.79
|1.85+.14
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|37393
|3.44
|3.25
|3.27+.26
|ICICIBk .16e
|17576
|12.39
|12.28
|12.39+.46
|iPtShFutn
|43065
|25.57
|25.26
|25.50—.43
|iShGold
|39950
|13.25
|13.22
|13.23+.26
|iShBrazil .67e
|72238
|44.55
|43.97
|44.50+1.20
|iShMexico .78e
|9435
|45.08
|44.62
|44.90+.87
|iShSilver
|42398
|14.42
|14.38
|14.40+.23
|iShChinaLC .87e
|47907
|42.87
|42.71
|42.81+.89
|iShEMkts .59e
|173583
|43.20
|43.01
|43.14+.85
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|42796
|124.09
|123.70
|124.04+.62
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|11734
|133.09
|132.88
|133.02+.48
|iSEafe 1.66e
|36905
|65.84
|65.78
|65.79+.71
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|72616
|87.64
|87.42
|87.63+.46
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|27266
|156.22
|155.44
|155.84+1.28
|Infosyss
|16590
|10.80
|10.71
|10.73+.13
|iShCorEM .95e
|9126
|51.84
|51.63
|51.75+1.01
|ItauUnHs
|22171
|9.36
|9.26
|9.34+.20
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|15387
|111.09
|109.44
|109.47—.44
|Keycorp .56
|21732
|17.04
|16.56
|16.64—.32
|KindMorg 1f
|14652
|21.32
|21.08
|21.09+.15
|Kinrossg
|40115
|3.93
|3.79
|3.84+.19
|Kroger s .56f
|93450
|23.52
|22.43
|22.97—.67
|LaredoPet
|13838
|2.70
|2.55
|2.68+.14
|Macys 1.51
|12591
|22.35
|21.83
|21.97—.18
|MarathnO .20
|18815
|14.15
|13.91
|14.10+.47
|McEwenM .01
|13700
|1.80
|1.75
|1.76+.07
|Merck 2.20
|10621
|86.50
|85.72
|85.99+.63
|MobileTele .53e
|11048
|9.07
|8.94
|8.99+.10
|MorgStan 1.20
|15430
|43.95
|43.43
|43.44+.30
|Nabors .24
|24468
|2.66
|2.57
|2.59+.12
|NewmtM .56
|30804
|38.47
|37.37
|37.75+1.39
|NobleCorp .08
|13028
|1.77
|1.70
|1.75+.09
|NobleEngy .48f
|9943
|21.61
|21.06
|21.51+1.02
|NokiaCp .19e
|23597
|5.14
|5.11
|5.13+.09
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|10407
|33.87
|33.12
|33.61+.44
|OasisPet
|22311
|5.83
|5.55
|5.62+.24
|Oracle .96
|119473
|57.24
|55.53
|56.84+4.16
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|9931
|21.33
|20.97
|21.15+.62
|Petrobras
|26758
|16.41
|16.08
|16.32+.38
|Pfizer 1.44
|24054
|44.11
|43.80
|43.87+.37
|PhilipMor 4.56
|12090
|76.43
|75.58
|76.21—.44
|PUltSP500s
|11047
|55.32
|55.02
|55.12+1.46
|PrUCruders
|9348
|18.31
|18.09
|18.10+.92
|ProShtQQQ
|9315
|28.04
|27.94
|28.00—.32
|PrUShSPrs
|14525
|30.61
|30.49
|30.57—.56
|Qudiann
|15794
|8.29
|8.00
|8.22+.37
|RangeRs .08
|11519
|7.16
|6.92
|7.12+.32
|RegionsFn .56
|16930
|14.63
|14.20
|14.29—.28
|RoanRescn
|10456
|1.70
|1.43
|1.54+.35
|SpdrGold
|38142
|130.66
|130.36
|130.40+2.51
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|122561
|296.17
|295.62
|295.81+2.75
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|13571
|52.71
|51.81
|52.04—.31
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|59801
|26.79
|26.54
|26.70+.77
|Salesforce
|22142
|158.29
|155.80
|157.93+3.79
|Schlmbrg 2
|17953
|38.09
|37.28
|37.99+1.48
|Schwab .68f
|13083
|40.32
|39.67
|39.90+.01
|Shopifyn
|10447
|338.94
|326.00
|337.99+10.97
|SnapIncAn
|43308
|15.00
|14.83
|14.93+.26
|SwstnEngy
|34537
|3.36
|3.21
|3.34+.15
|Sprint
|49402
|7.54
|7.37
|7.40—.05
|Squaren
|13170
|74.50
|73.39
|74.37+1.71
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|14866
|94.33
|93.90
|94.09+.82
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|23449
|59.26
|58.96
|59.18+.34
|SPEngy 2.04e
|31109
|63.54
|63.23
|63.41+1.11
|SPDRFncl .46e
|71009
|27.53
|27.27
|27.29—.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|16617
|77.59
|77.24
|77.40+.85
|SPTech .78e
|16089
|79.15
|78.83
|79.05+1.23
|SpdrRESel
|10708
|38.61
|38.43
|38.55+.28
|SPUtil 1.55e
|24157
|61.38
|60.97
|60.98+.13
|TaiwSemi .73e
|12521
|40.72
|40.29
|40.35+.95
|TevaPhrm .73e
|31422
|8.52
|8.18
|8.39+.21
|Transocn
|48124
|6.36
|6.23
|6.26+.30
|Twitter
|40948
|36.65
|35.84
|36.49+.20
|UberTchn
|24042
|45.29
|44.36
|44.94+.08
|USOilFd
|60040
|11.71
|11.63
|11.64+.31
|USSteel .20
|24781
|15.62
|15.05
|15.07—.10
|ValeSA .29e
|33002
|14.00
|13.81
|13.84+.30
|VanEGold .06e
|118795
|24.80
|24.54
|24.74+.74
|VnEkRus .01e
|11730
|23.82
|23.71
|23.79+.51
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|12790
|109.20
|107.78
|108.26+1.83
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|22572
|14.38
|14.16
|14.33+.51
|VanEJrGld
|18950
|33.88
|33.54
|33.67+1.34
|VangEmg 1.10e
|31328
|42.79
|42.62
|42.73+.87
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|10372
|41.78
|41.72
|41.73+.49
|VerizonCm 2.41
|12615
|57.95
|57.33
|57.34—.29
|Vipshop
|23744
|8.56
|8.26
|8.55+.35
|Visa s 1
|10879
|173.18
|172.08
|173.10+2.41
|WPXEngy
|12349
|11.55
|11.33
|11.48+.48
|WellsFargo 1.80
|22073
|45.89
|45.24
|45.31—.34
|Yamanag .02
|110119
|2.44
|2.33
|2.42+.19
|Zymewksn
|9008
|19.74
|19.00
|19.50+1.19
|—————————
