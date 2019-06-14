BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 15490 2.13 2.03 2.06—.09 AT&TInc 2.04 14474 32.39 32.18 32.32+.03 AbbottLab 1.28 6383 82.73 82.02 82.67+.38 AberFitc…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 15490 2.13 2.03 2.06—.09 AT&TInc 2.04 14474 32.39 32.18 32.32+.03 AbbottLab 1.28 6383 82.73 82.02 82.67+.38 AberFitc .80 6432 15.97 15.55 15.56+.21 Alibaba 28147 158.71 157.23 158.19—2.14 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 23227 9.83 9.72 9.73—.09 Ambev .05e 8535 4.63 4.59 4.60—.04 AEagleOut .55 6569 17.50 17.05 17.40+.33 AnglogldA 10148 16.12 15.78 16.11+.63 Annaly 1e 10333 9.14 9.07 9.10+.01 AnteroRes 1 8913 5.97 5.75 5.90+.02 AshfordHT .48 6530 3.97 3.46 3.46—.83 AuroraCn 20655 7.54 7.36 7.48—.09 Avon 10324 3.88 3.79 3.79—.10 BPPLC 2.44 10184 40.93 40.78 40.82—.40 BcoBrads .06a 6537 9.26 9.19 9.20—.19 BkofAm .60 47775 27.97 27.80 27.81—.13 BarrickGld 29652 14.05 13.85 13.98+.12 BlackBerry 6058 8.64 8.47 8.50—.18 Blackstone 2.17e 7691 44.32 43.88 43.94—.01 BlueAprnn 8416 .60 .58 .58—.08 BostonSci 6868 40.95 40.65 40.77+.11 BrMySq 1.64 9288 47.79 47.20 47.76+.43 CallonPet 7451 6.27 6.14 6.19—.01 CannTrHln 6674 5.06 4.87 4.99—.01 CanopyGrn 6896 41.36 40.45 40.78—1.09 CenterPnt 1.15f 6660 29.54 29.30 29.43+.17 CntryLink 1 12561 11.20 11.01 11.02—.13 ChesEng 55432 1.82 1.77 1.77—.06 CgpVelLCrd 27297 11.30 11.02 11.17+.11 CgpVelICrd 18282 9.31 9.08 9.19—.08 Citigroup 1.80 8456 67.25 66.56 66.59—.49 ClevCliffs .24f 10474 9.77 9.62 9.68—.15 Clouderan 8035 5.36 5.12 5.14—.22 CocaCola 1.60 8391 51.45 51.05 51.39+.26 Coeur 16554 3.65 3.54 3.57+.08 Corning .80 8641 31.50 31.05 31.18—.11 CousPrp .29f 13976 9.65 9.58 9.64+.03 DenburyR 18508 1.28 1.21 1.25—.02 DxSOXBrrs 33975 6.67 6.52 6.62+.54 DxGBullrs 23511 22.08 21.47 21.97+1.00 DrGMBllrs .09e 43389 9.60 9.27 9.57+.62 DirSPBears 8430 19.65 19.47 19.63+.25 DxSPOGBrrs 7957 15.55 14.92 15.52+.44 DirDGlBrrs 18390 15.11 14.66 14.74—.81 DxSPOGBls 19556 5.87 5.62 5.64—.15 DxSCBearrs 18001 9.88 9.72 9.87+.17 Disney 1.76f 28378 142.89 140.53 141.93+.19 EnCanag .07 20719 4.92 4.80 4.82—.12 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 12935 14.34 14.06 14.07—.25 EnscoRrs 8487 7.44 7.12 7.14—.21 ExxonMbl 3.48f 6419 74.81 74.23 74.25—.43 FordM .60a 25193 10.04 9.94 9.97—.10 FrptMcM .20 15623 10.79 10.61 10.69—.14 GameStop 1.52 7890 5.83 5.69 5.75+.05 GenElec .04 53088 10.34 10.20 10.21—.11 GenMotors 1.52 5927 35.98 35.54 35.55—.47 Gerdau .02e 9235 3.71 3.67 3.68—.08 GoldFLtd .01e 11532 5.32 5.26 5.31+.08 HPInc .64 6281 19.99 19.85 19.86—.14 HalconRsn 15119 .20 .17 .18—.02 Hallibrtn .72 11982 21.71 21.32 21.35—.31 HarmonyG .05 15729 2.04 1.99 2.03+.06 HeclaM .01e 12635 1.74 1.66 1.70+.07 IAMGldg 1.52f 8810 2.97 2.90 2.94+.06 iPtShFutn 17263 28.06 27.74 28.02+.41 iShGold 85517 12.94 12.89 12.93+.10 iShBrazil .67e 17323 42.87 42.64 42.66—.55 iShHK .61e 13772 25.00 24.94 24.95—.16 iShSKor .65e 10551 56.81 56.67 56.74—.32 iShSilver 22520 14.05 13.98 14.04+.08 iShChinaLC .87e 14428 40.70 40.57 40.58—.31 iShEMkts .59e 76346 41.31 41.22 41.22—.34 iSEafe 1.66e 26612 65.25 65.11 65.12—.53 iShiBxHYB 5.09 8998 86.32 86.24 86.26—.09 iShR2K 1.77e 20691 152.94 152.09 152.16—.91 iShCorEafe 1.56e 5918 61.07 60.85 60.86—.49 IronMtn 2.44 6350 31.63 31.26 31.52—.56 iShJapanrs 6877 54.04 53.95 53.97—.18 iShCorEM .95e 14215 49.80 49.69 49.69—.44 ItauUnHs 19052 8.75 8.68 8.69—.16 JPMorgCh 3.20 8952 109.77 108.76 108.77—.77 KindMorg 1f 7520 20.66 20.56 20.59+.07 Kinrossg 23110 3.70 3.61 3.66+.09 Kroger s .56f 6533 24.94 24.61 24.61—.02 LaPac .54 6341 26.06 25.32 25.67+.80 Macys 1.51 11020 21.75 21.27 21.33—.44 MarathnO .20 9473 13.32 13.09 13.10—.18 McEwenM .01 7078 1.62 1.56 1.61+.05 Merck 2.20 7907 83.20 82.46 83.11+.21 Nabors .24 10896 2.28 2.17 2.18—.12 NYCmtyB .68 8007 9.62 9.45 9.47—.19 NewmtM .56 13526 36.00 35.69 35.77+.22 NobleCorp .08 9353 1.70 1.62 1.62—.07 NokiaCp .19e 39134 5.00 4.95 4.96—.13 OasisPet 12492 4.97 4.78 4.83—.05 Oracle .96f 13481 53.83 53.45 53.54—.30 PPDAIn .19p 9314 4.39 3.97 4.10—.34 Penney 7539 1.14 1.11 1.13 PetrbrsA 6299 13.97 13.89 13.89—.23 Petrobras 14814 15.41 15.32 15.35—.12 Pfizer 1.44 12754 42.81 42.48 42.78+.28 PionEnSvc 24873 .32 .26 .27—.05 ProctGam 2.87 7990 111.33 110.65 111.25+.34 RangeRs .08 7867 6.76 6.57 6.63—.12 RegionsFn .56 13886 14.52 14.35 14.35—.14 SpdrGold 17407 127.60 127.12 127.53+.93 S&P500ETF 4.13e 59439 289.32 288.41 288.48—1.10 SpdrRetls .49e 6325 42.37 42.11 42.14—.06 SpdrOGEx .73e 31803 25.59 25.23 25.25—.19 STMicro .40 6523 15.85 15.70 15.71—.83 Salesforce 6470 151.57 150.36 151.22—.12 Schlmbrg 2 10050 36.70 35.95 36.00—.79 Schwab .68f 16992 42.46 40.70 40.71—1.65 SibanyeG .14r 15066 4.21 4.13 4.19—.05 SnapIncAn 30230 14.15 13.92 14.02—.09 SonyCp 6007 51.36 50.43 51.17+1.50 SwstnEngy 15908 3.27 3.14 3.19—.03 Sprint 13125 6.82 6.73 6.80—.01 Squaren 8985 72.01 70.92 71.66—.52 SPMatls .98e 6133 58.06 57.67 57.74—.38 SPCnSt 1.28e 10237 59.22 58.99 59.19+.13 SPEngy 2.04e 8734 61.57 61.04 61.06—.35 SPDRFncl .46e 42082 27.22 27.00 27.01—.18 SPInds 1.12e 6704 75.71 75.10 75.10—.61 SPTech .78e 8760 76.15 75.77 75.84—.93 SPUtil 1.55e 16566 60.67 60.23 60.63+.45 TaiwSemi .73e 13746 38.70 38.35 38.36—1.09 TevaPhrm .73e 28153 8.64 8.26 8.30—.31 Transocn 40114 5.59 5.41 5.42—.27 TurqHillRs 6251 1.21 1.14 1.14—.06 Twitter 12045 36.49 36.04 36.14—.20 UberTchn 20928 44.80 43.65 43.81—.50 USOilFd 28855 10.95 10.86 10.91+.03 USSteel .20 10432 14.19 13.91 13.92—.35 ValeSA .29e 17252 13.33 13.23 13.25—.18 VanEGold .06e 60697 23.66 23.42 23.61+.37 VnEkRus .01e 7919 22.91 22.84 22.84—.02 VnEkSemi .58e 14158 102.76 101.98 102.16—3.12 VEckOilSvc .47e 9921 13.56 13.26 13.28—.32 VanEJrGld 19793 32.24 31.85 32.19+.68 VangEmg 1.10e 13682 41.00 40.92 40.92—.35 VangFTSE 1.10e 6580 40.92 40.84 40.85—.30 Vereit .55 14118 9.59 9.49 9.58+.08 VerizonCm 2.41 7098 58.00 57.52 57.92+.30 Vipshop 10053 7.78 7.66 7.74—.06 WPXEngy 15077 10.87 10.66 10.68—.10 WellsFargo 1.80 15775 45.31 44.84 45.02—.28 Weyerhsr 1.36 9882 26.16 25.36 25.93+.65 Yamanag .02 21243 2.13 2.09 2.11+.05 