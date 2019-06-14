BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 15490 2.13 2.03 2.06—.09 AT&TInc 2.04 14474 32.39 32.18 32.32+.03 AbbottLab 1.28 6383 82.73 82.02 82.67+.38 AberFitc…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|15490
|2.13
|2.03
|2.06—.09
|AT&TInc 2.04
|14474
|32.39
|32.18
|32.32+.03
|AbbottLab 1.28
|6383
|82.73
|82.02
|82.67+.38
|AberFitc .80
|6432
|15.97
|15.55
|15.56+.21
|Alibaba
|28147
|158.71
|157.23
|158.19—2.14
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|23227
|9.83
|9.72
|9.73—.09
|Ambev .05e
|8535
|4.63
|4.59
|4.60—.04
|AEagleOut .55
|6569
|17.50
|17.05
|17.40+.33
|AnglogldA
|10148
|16.12
|15.78
|16.11+.63
|Annaly 1e
|10333
|9.14
|9.07
|9.10+.01
|AnteroRes 1
|8913
|5.97
|5.75
|5.90+.02
|AshfordHT .48
|6530
|3.97
|3.46
|3.46—.83
|AuroraCn
|20655
|7.54
|7.36
|7.48—.09
|Avon
|10324
|3.88
|3.79
|3.79—.10
|BPPLC 2.44
|10184
|40.93
|40.78
|40.82—.40
|BcoBrads .06a
|6537
|9.26
|9.19
|9.20—.19
|BkofAm .60
|47775
|27.97
|27.80
|27.81—.13
|BarrickGld
|29652
|14.05
|13.85
|13.98+.12
|BlackBerry
|6058
|8.64
|8.47
|8.50—.18
|Blackstone 2.17e
|7691
|44.32
|43.88
|43.94—.01
|BlueAprnn
|8416
|.60
|.58
|.58—.08
|BostonSci
|6868
|40.95
|40.65
|40.77+.11
|BrMySq 1.64
|9288
|47.79
|47.20
|47.76+.43
|CallonPet
|7451
|6.27
|6.14
|6.19—.01
|CannTrHln
|6674
|5.06
|4.87
|4.99—.01
|CanopyGrn
|6896
|41.36
|40.45
|40.78—1.09
|CenterPnt 1.15f
|6660
|29.54
|29.30
|29.43+.17
|CntryLink 1
|12561
|11.20
|11.01
|11.02—.13
|ChesEng
|55432
|1.82
|1.77
|1.77—.06
|CgpVelLCrd
|27297
|11.30
|11.02
|11.17+.11
|CgpVelICrd
|18282
|9.31
|9.08
|9.19—.08
|Citigroup 1.80
|8456
|67.25
|66.56
|66.59—.49
|ClevCliffs .24f
|10474
|9.77
|9.62
|9.68—.15
|Clouderan
|8035
|5.36
|5.12
|5.14—.22
|CocaCola 1.60
|8391
|51.45
|51.05
|51.39+.26
|Coeur
|16554
|3.65
|3.54
|3.57+.08
|Corning .80
|8641
|31.50
|31.05
|31.18—.11
|CousPrp .29f
|13976
|9.65
|9.58
|9.64+.03
|DenburyR
|18508
|1.28
|1.21
|1.25—.02
|DxSOXBrrs
|33975
|6.67
|6.52
|6.62+.54
|DxGBullrs
|23511
|22.08
|21.47
|21.97+1.00
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|43389
|9.60
|9.27
|9.57+.62
|DirSPBears
|8430
|19.65
|19.47
|19.63+.25
|DxSPOGBrrs
|7957
|15.55
|14.92
|15.52+.44
|DirDGlBrrs
|18390
|15.11
|14.66
|14.74—.81
|DxSPOGBls
|19556
|5.87
|5.62
|5.64—.15
|DxSCBearrs
|18001
|9.88
|9.72
|9.87+.17
|Disney 1.76f
|28378
|142.89
|140.53
|141.93+.19
|EnCanag .07
|20719
|4.92
|4.80
|4.82—.12
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|12935
|14.34
|14.06
|14.07—.25
|EnscoRrs
|8487
|7.44
|7.12
|7.14—.21
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|6419
|74.81
|74.23
|74.25—.43
|FordM .60a
|25193
|10.04
|9.94
|9.97—.10
|FrptMcM .20
|15623
|10.79
|10.61
|10.69—.14
|GameStop 1.52
|7890
|5.83
|5.69
|5.75+.05
|GenElec .04
|53088
|10.34
|10.20
|10.21—.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|5927
|35.98
|35.54
|35.55—.47
|Gerdau .02e
|9235
|3.71
|3.67
|3.68—.08
|GoldFLtd .01e
|11532
|5.32
|5.26
|5.31+.08
|HPInc .64
|6281
|19.99
|19.85
|19.86—.14
|HalconRsn
|15119
|.20
|.17
|.18—.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|11982
|21.71
|21.32
|21.35—.31
|HarmonyG .05
|15729
|2.04
|1.99
|2.03+.06
|HeclaM .01e
|12635
|1.74
|1.66
|1.70+.07
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|8810
|2.97
|2.90
|2.94+.06
|iPtShFutn
|17263
|28.06
|27.74
|28.02+.41
|iShGold
|85517
|12.94
|12.89
|12.93+.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|17323
|42.87
|42.64
|42.66—.55
|iShHK .61e
|13772
|25.00
|24.94
|24.95—.16
|iShSKor .65e
|10551
|56.81
|56.67
|56.74—.32
|iShSilver
|22520
|14.05
|13.98
|14.04+.08
|iShChinaLC .87e
|14428
|40.70
|40.57
|40.58—.31
|iShEMkts .59e
|76346
|41.31
|41.22
|41.22—.34
|iSEafe 1.66e
|26612
|65.25
|65.11
|65.12—.53
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|8998
|86.32
|86.24
|86.26—.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|20691
|152.94
|152.09
|152.16—.91
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|5918
|61.07
|60.85
|60.86—.49
|IronMtn 2.44
|6350
|31.63
|31.26
|31.52—.56
|iShJapanrs
|6877
|54.04
|53.95
|53.97—.18
|iShCorEM .95e
|14215
|49.80
|49.69
|49.69—.44
|ItauUnHs
|19052
|8.75
|8.68
|8.69—.16
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|8952
|109.77
|108.76
|108.77—.77
|KindMorg 1f
|7520
|20.66
|20.56
|20.59+.07
|Kinrossg
|23110
|3.70
|3.61
|3.66+.09
|Kroger s .56f
|6533
|24.94
|24.61
|24.61—.02
|LaPac .54
|6341
|26.06
|25.32
|25.67+.80
|Macys 1.51
|11020
|21.75
|21.27
|21.33—.44
|MarathnO .20
|9473
|13.32
|13.09
|13.10—.18
|McEwenM .01
|7078
|1.62
|1.56
|1.61+.05
|Merck 2.20
|7907
|83.20
|82.46
|83.11+.21
|Nabors .24
|10896
|2.28
|2.17
|2.18—.12
|NYCmtyB .68
|8007
|9.62
|9.45
|9.47—.19
|NewmtM .56
|13526
|36.00
|35.69
|35.77+.22
|NobleCorp .08
|9353
|1.70
|1.62
|1.62—.07
|NokiaCp .19e
|39134
|5.00
|4.95
|4.96—.13
|OasisPet
|12492
|4.97
|4.78
|4.83—.05
|Oracle .96f
|13481
|53.83
|53.45
|53.54—.30
|PPDAIn .19p
|9314
|4.39
|3.97
|4.10—.34
|Penney
|7539
|1.14
|1.11
|1.13
|PetrbrsA
|6299
|13.97
|13.89
|13.89—.23
|Petrobras
|14814
|15.41
|15.32
|15.35—.12
|Pfizer 1.44
|12754
|42.81
|42.48
|42.78+.28
|PionEnSvc
|24873
|.32
|.26
|.27—.05
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|7990
|111.33
|110.65
|111.25+.34
|RangeRs .08
|7867
|6.76
|6.57
|6.63—.12
|RegionsFn .56
|13886
|14.52
|14.35
|14.35—.14
|SpdrGold
|17407
|127.60
|127.12
|127.53+.93
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|59439
|289.32
|288.41
|288.48—1.10
|SpdrRetls .49e
|6325
|42.37
|42.11
|42.14—.06
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|31803
|25.59
|25.23
|25.25—.19
|STMicro .40
|6523
|15.85
|15.70
|15.71—.83
|Salesforce
|6470
|151.57
|150.36
|151.22—.12
|Schlmbrg 2
|10050
|36.70
|35.95
|36.00—.79
|Schwab .68f
|16992
|42.46
|40.70
|40.71—1.65
|SibanyeG .14r
|15066
|4.21
|4.13
|4.19—.05
|SnapIncAn
|30230
|14.15
|13.92
|14.02—.09
|SonyCp
|6007
|51.36
|50.43
|51.17+1.50
|SwstnEngy
|15908
|3.27
|3.14
|3.19—.03
|Sprint
|13125
|6.82
|6.73
|6.80—.01
|Squaren
|8985
|72.01
|70.92
|71.66—.52
|SPMatls .98e
|6133
|58.06
|57.67
|57.74—.38
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|10237
|59.22
|58.99
|59.19+.13
|SPEngy 2.04e
|8734
|61.57
|61.04
|61.06—.35
|SPDRFncl .46e
|42082
|27.22
|27.00
|27.01—.18
|SPInds 1.12e
|6704
|75.71
|75.10
|75.10—.61
|SPTech .78e
|8760
|76.15
|75.77
|75.84—.93
|SPUtil 1.55e
|16566
|60.67
|60.23
|60.63+.45
|TaiwSemi .73e
|13746
|38.70
|38.35
|38.36—1.09
|TevaPhrm .73e
|28153
|8.64
|8.26
|8.30—.31
|Transocn
|40114
|5.59
|5.41
|5.42—.27
|TurqHillRs
|6251
|1.21
|1.14
|1.14—.06
|Twitter
|12045
|36.49
|36.04
|36.14—.20
|UberTchn
|20928
|44.80
|43.65
|43.81—.50
|USOilFd
|28855
|10.95
|10.86
|10.91+.03
|USSteel .20
|10432
|14.19
|13.91
|13.92—.35
|ValeSA .29e
|17252
|13.33
|13.23
|13.25—.18
|VanEGold .06e
|60697
|23.66
|23.42
|23.61+.37
|VnEkRus .01e
|7919
|22.91
|22.84
|22.84—.02
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|14158
|102.76
|101.98
|102.16—3.12
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|9921
|13.56
|13.26
|13.28—.32
|VanEJrGld
|19793
|32.24
|31.85
|32.19+.68
|VangEmg 1.10e
|13682
|41.00
|40.92
|40.92—.35
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|6580
|40.92
|40.84
|40.85—.30
|Vereit .55
|14118
|9.59
|9.49
|9.58+.08
|VerizonCm 2.41
|7098
|58.00
|57.52
|57.92+.30
|Vipshop
|10053
|7.78
|7.66
|7.74—.06
|WPXEngy
|15077
|10.87
|10.66
|10.68—.10
|WellsFargo 1.80
|15775
|45.31
|44.84
|45.02—.28
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|9882
|26.16
|25.36
|25.93+.65
|Yamanag .02
|21243
|2.13
|2.09
|2.11+.05
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.