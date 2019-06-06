BB&T’s Maryland region president to retire in July

Christopher D. Holt. is retiring as BB&T Corp.’s regional president for Maryland ahead of the bank’s merger with SunTrust Banks Inc. Holt’s retirement will be effective July 1, a BB&T spokesman said. A replacement will…

Christopher D. Holt. is retiring as BB&T Corp.’s regional president for Maryland ahead of the bank’s merger with SunTrust Banks Inc.

Holt’s retirement will be effective July 1, a BB&T spokesman said. A replacement will be named at a later date.

Holt has led the Winstom-Salem, North Carolina-based bank’s business in Maryland since 2016. He took the place of James D. Witty, who left to become executive vice president and chief lending officer of Howard Bank.

In Greater Washington, SunTrust and BB&T (NYSE: BBT) are the Nos. 5 and 6 banks by market share, respectively. Combined, they would rank second in the D.C. area with 12.91 percent market share, according to the latest FDIC figures, topping both Capital One and Wells Fargo but still behind E-Trade Bank and Bank of America.

The combination also translates to a total of 318 branches in the region, which almost certainly foretells substantial consolidation within the network — especially considering that market leader Bank of America…