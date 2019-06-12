Baltimore withdraws lawsuit against Stronach Group, Pimlico negotiations to resume

Baltimore City said Wednesday it is withdrawing its lawsuit against the owners of the Pimlico Race Course and resuming negotiations on keeping the Preakness Stakes at the 149-year-old track. The withdrawal of the litigation comes…

The withdrawal of the litigation comes following what was described as a “productive discussion” between Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Belinda Stronach, chairman of the Ontario, Canada-based Stronach Group, at the Preakness on May 18. The Stronach Group owns Pimlico and the Maryland Jockey Club, which manages the track.

The negotiations will focus on ways to revitalize, renovate and/or redevelop Pimlico and other racing facilities in Maryland. The sides will consider Pimlico “a priority” for maintaining and enhancing the state’s thoroughbred racing industry. They will also look at Baltimore’s capacity for hosting the Preakness while also ensuring the state has sustainable year-round racing.

“I am pleased that we have reached this withdrawal agreement and standstill with the Maryland Jockey…