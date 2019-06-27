Baltimore, Stronach Group form negotiating team for future of Pimlico

A negotiating team made up of Baltimore officials and the owners of Pimlico Race Course have been talking almost daily about how they can come to an agreement over the future of the 149-year-old track,…

A negotiating team made up of Baltimore officials and the owners of Pimlico Race Course have been talking almost daily about how they can come to an agreement over the future of the 149-year-old track, the Preakness Stakes and Maryland’s horse racing industry.

The team was formed after the city and the Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico, withdrew lawsuits on the issue earlier this month. Members include;

Alan Rifkin, an attorney representing the Stronach Group

The Maryland Jockey Club

Baltimore Development Corp. CEO Colin Tarbert and predecessor, William H. Cole IV, who are representing the city

Alan Foreman, general counsel for the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association

The city and Stronach Group have been fighting about the future of the Preakness for months, but recent actions by Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young show the two entities are approaching the conflict more peacefully than before. Baltimore officials want to keep the race in the city and rebuild Pimlico under a plan…