Baltimore Has the Worst Drivers, Study Finds

The 15th annual report by the insurance company analyzed the collision frequency in America’s 200 most populous cities. In advance of July 4 — the day with the highest number of traffic fatalities — the report aims to inform drivers of potential dangers and spark a national dialogue about roadway safety.

The report, released June 25, examined the average number of years a person goes between collisions and came up with a “collision likelihood” — the percentage chance a collision would occur in that city compared to the national average.

While Baltimore had the worst drivers, other cities that scored poorly included Glendale, California; Worcester, Massachusetts; Boston, Massachusetts; and Washington, D.C. While the average driver in the U.S. will experience a collision once every 10.57 years, Baltimore drivers have an accident every 4.19 years on average.

Brownsville, Texas, was considered the city with the safest drivers for the second year in a row. Boise, Idaho; Huntsville, Alabama; Kansas City, Kansas; and Laredo, Texas, also ranked in the top.

For the first year, the report also examined “risky roads” — the roads found to have the most crashes — in the 15 cities with the worst scores. Interstate Highway 695, known to locals as the Baltimore Beltway, was Baltimore’s risky road.

“The best drivers buckle up on every trip, obey the speed limit and never drive while impaired or distracted,” David Harkey, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, said in a statement. “If everyone followed these rules, we would have fewer crashes, injuries and deaths every day of the year.”

These are the cities with the best drivers, according to the report:

City Average Years Between Collisions Brownsville, Texas 14.95 Boise, Idaho 13.65 Huntsville, Alabama 13.39 Kansas City, Kansas 13.21 Laredo, Texas 13.02 Olathe, Kansas 12.66 Fort Collins, Colorado 12.60 Overland Park, Kansas 12.44 McAllen, Texas 12.42 Cape Coral, Florida 12.24

These are the 10 cities with the worst drivers, according to the report:

City Average Years Between Collisions Baltimore, Maryland 4.19 Washington, D.C. 4.36 Boston, Massachusetts 4.89 Worcester, Massachusetts 5.14 Glendale, California 5.31 Los Angeles, California 5.81 Springfield, Massachusetts 5.82 Providence, Rhode Island 6.19 Alexandria, Virginia 6.22 Oakland, California 6.31

Baltimore Has the Worst Drivers, Study Finds originally appeared on usnews.com