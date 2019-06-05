Baltimore delegate guarantees Preakness will stay put

Del. Nick Mosby guaranteed black business leaders Wednesday that the Preakness Stakes will continue to be run at Pimlico Race Course in northwest Baltimore as the race’s future continues to be debated. “Trust me, the…

Del. Nick Mosby guaranteed black business leaders Wednesday that the Preakness Stakes will continue to be run at Pimlico Race Course in northwest Baltimore as the race’s future continues to be debated.

“Trust me, the Preakness is not moving,” said Mosby, a Democrat who represents Baltimore, during a breakfast event hosted by the Greater Baltimore Black Chamber of Commerce.

Mosby participated on a panel with four other state lawmakers to discuss what they accomplished during this year’s legislative session. The event took place at Forum Caterers near Reisterstown Road and Northern Avenue, less than a couple of miles away from Old Hilltop. The lawmakers talked about several topics and highlighted a number of bills that were passed this year, but it was the fight over the future of the Preakness that garnered the most attention.

The Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico, wants to move the Preakness 30 miles south to Laurel Park where it plans to spend millions to turn the facility into a…