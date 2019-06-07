202
Balls, bears, bikes and other tchotchkes from biotech’s big convention

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 7, 2019 7:40 am 06/07/2019 07:40am
Trying to lure potential buyers of their services, exhibitors on the floor of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s convention in Philadelphia this week are trying everything from balls to bicycle raffles and from stress-relief toys shaped like pills to beaker-shaped mugs.

Food, of course, is the big draw. Drinks, including a raffle for bottles of scotch, come in second. Then there are various other tchotchkes, including a mini-fan from Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the Redwood City, California-based cloud storage company that started selling into the life sciences industry in 2014.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
