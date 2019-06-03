BAE Systems boosts sea drone capabilities with acquisition

Arlington defense contractor BAE Systems Inc. has acquired the key assets of Riptide Autonomous Solutions, which manufactures unmanned, underwater vehicles (UUVs) for the U.S. Navy and other institutions. Terms of the deal, structured as an…

Arlington defense contractor BAE Systems Inc. has acquired the key assets of Riptide Autonomous Solutions, which manufactures unmanned, underwater vehicles (UUVs) for the U.S. Navy and other institutions.

Terms of the deal, structured as an asset purchase, were not disclosed.

All of Riptide’s employees have been offered employment with the U.S. subsidiary of the British defense conglomerate, according to a company spokesman. Riptide, founded in 2015 and based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, had 16 employees in its headquarters and one in Canada at the time of the May 31 transaction.

Riptide employees will join the New Hampshire-based BAE Systems Electronic Systems sector, many as part of the FAST Labs team that looks to mature Riptide’s platform technology and scale production.

Riptide resources will be integrated into BAE-branded businesses and will no longer operate under the Riptide Autonomous Solutions name, according to the BAE Systems spokesman. The two companies are in discussions…