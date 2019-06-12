Baby Formula Companies Targeted Low-Income Moms in Peru

LIMA, Peru — Producers of baby formula, including Nestlé, have been promoting their products to vulnerable low-income mothers in Peru despite a legal ban and the potentially negative health impacts for infants, according to a…

LIMA, Peru — Producers of baby formula, including Nestlé, have been promoting their products to vulnerable low-income mothers in Peru despite a legal ban and the potentially negative health impacts for infants, according to a new study.

Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found that doctors in the impoverished Lima suburb of Villa El Salvador had encouraged mothers to curb breast-feeding and even provided them free formula samples. The result, the study authors say, was that the targeted mothers were 10 times more likely to give up breast-feeding early.

Lead researcher Jessica Rothstein, from the School’s Department of International Health, believes the “alarming” practice is likely widespread in other developing nations, where it is particularly problematic given often unhygienic conditions and the lack of access to clean water to mix with the formula.

It was particularly disappointing in Peru, which was one of the first countries in the world to follow new guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) in the early 1980s advising mothers to avoid formula and exclusively breast-feed for the first six months of life.

Nestlé said in a written statement that it adheres to the WHO’s Code for Marketing of Breast Milk Substitutes. “In Peru, Nestlé fully complies with the provisions of local legislation … which allows sharing evidence-based scientific information exclusively with healthcare professionals, including lending support to their continuing medical implication. We do not distribute samples of products intended for babies between 0 to 24 months either to health care professionals or to mothers.”

In the John Hopkins study, published this week in the Journal Social Science & Medicine, researchers found the doctors had been given the samples and brochures about the products by companies including Nestlé, the Swiss-based company that is the world’s largest food corporation and which markets its Nan baby formula in Peru, and Chicago-based Mead Johnson, which sells its rival product Enfamil here. The doctors were also offered other incentives including free or subsidized conferences and trips.

“As markets in wealthy countries have begun to stagnate, the marketing of formula in poor countries is becoming more aggressive,” says Rothstein, as she called on Peruvian authorities to better enforce public health laws. “It’s particularly troubling that the formula companies are pushing the products on communities that lack the funds to pay for them.”

“We can say with a high degree of confidence that the marketing to providers who serve Villa El Salvador is generalizable to other health care settings in Peru and probably to other developing countries.”

According to the WHO, breast-feeding has numerous positive benefits that can last into adult life, and is associated with higher IQ and even better school attendance. It says that 820,000 lives could be saved globally per year if all children were “optimally breast-fed,” which includes exclusive breast-feeding for the first six months.

However, some mothers have difficulty breast-feeding, and, for a variety of reasons, a minority even find it impossible.

Noting that, Nestlé’s baby formula webpage states: “Breast milk is the ideal nutrition to ensure babies get the best possible start in life. It provides infants with the right nutrients, builds tolerance and offers protection, while, for mothers, it fosters bonding and stimulates the production of important hormones.”

Rothstein and her team reviewed questionnaires completed by 214 mothers from Villa El Salvador between February of 2016 through May of 2017. The researchers then followed up with in-depth interviews with 29 of those mothers and seven health care professionals in March-October 2017.

Several of the mothers said they had been given vouchers or free formula. Some of them also said they were told that formula was necessary for their child’s development and to stop inconsolable crying. The researchers also found that doctors’ advice had undermined some of the mothers’ confidence in breast-feeding.

