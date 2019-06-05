202
AWS will debut new cloud degree programs

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 5, 2019 1:27 pm 06/05/2019 01:27pm
Almost a year after it partnered with a local community college to develop a cloud computing-focused associate degree program, Amazon Web Services plans to rollout new degree programs to help bolster a tech-ready workforce, its chief public sector executive said Wednesday.

Speaking during a session at FedScoop’s FedTalks event, Teresa Carlson, AWS’s vice president for worldwide public sector business, said the company would be launching new degree programs to augment its 2018 partnership with Northern Virginia Community College. 

“What we’ve found is those digital skills aren’t really being taught. They’re still teaching old skills, even in coding,” she said in a chat with Andrew Hallman, the CIA’s deputy director of digital innovation. “I feel like I’m on a mission to ensure I have every educational institution really teachingthe latest and greatest skills so we are not having to retrain them.”

