Atlanta’s Gypsy Kitchen restaurant to open in D.C.

Southern Proper Hospitality, an Atlanta restaurant group with 22 restaurants between Florida and North Carolina, is bringing its Gypsy Kitchen restaurant to D.C.’s 14th Street corridor.

Though Southern Proper would not confirm the location, we’re hearing from sources familiar with the matter that Gypsy Kitchen will replace Masa 14 at 1825 14th St. NW.

Richard Sandoval Hospitality, which owns Masa 14, said Monday that it would close after a decade in business. The restaurant opened in 2009, so it is likely its lease would be expiring in 2019 after 10 years.

“After sincere thought and consideration Richard Sandoval Hospitality has decided to focus their efforts on their core casual and modern Mexican concepts while exploring new opportunities and venues within the D.C metro area,” according to a statement from the company.

Sandoval has been culling his D.C. restaurant activity in recent years, closing Zengo, pulling out of a partnership to operate Thai restaurant Mango Tree…