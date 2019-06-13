Arlington startup preps funding round to grow its food fundraiser platform

An Arlington online company that works to connect healthy, eco-friendly food suppliers to charity fundraisers is doing some fundraising of its own. Fueled by the current health-conscious generation — think: parents frustrated with their children…

An Arlington online company that works to connect healthy, eco-friendly food suppliers to charity fundraisers is doing some fundraising of its own.

Fueled by the current health-conscious generation — think: parents frustrated with their children buying candy and sweets at school fundraisers — FarmRaiser is looking to amass $200,000 in debt financing, with about half committed from investors as of last week, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The 4-year-old Arlington company, led by CEO Mark Abbott, works predominantly with local farmers and artisans and plans to put the funding toward more marketing and branding in an effort to expand the company and increase its user base by 20% by this fall.

FarmRaiser is using this funding period, expected to be completed this month, as a bridge for a larger equity financing round in the fall. While an amount hasn’t been set, Abbott confirmed he will likely try to raise between $3 million and $5 million. The company’s latest…