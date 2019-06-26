Arlington Capital Partners closes $1.7B fund, ready to acquire

Chevy Chase venture firm Arlington Capital Partners has closed its fifth fund at $1.7 billion, topping its last fund by $1 billion as it readies for a new round of investments in government-related sectors. Arlington…

Chevy Chase venture firm Arlington Capital Partners has closed its fifth fund at $1.7 billion, topping its last fund by $1 billion as it readies for a new round of investments in government-related sectors.

Arlington Capital Partners V L.P., Greater Washington’s No. 5 largest private equity firm, hit its hard cap in three months and was “significantly oversubscribed,” per a release. Investors included “public pension funds, corporate pension funds, insurance companies, fund of funds, and foundations.”

Those are the same general investors Arlington Capital announced had taken part in its fourth fund, which closed in August 2016 at $700 million.

With Fund V, Arlington Capital will hold steady on its course of investing in sectors like aerospace and defense, government services and technology, healthcare and business services. The two-decade old firm has completed roughly 90 acquisitions over its history.

Most recently, it acquired Triumph Group Inc.’s (NYSE: TGI) forming…