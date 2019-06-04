Arlington bot-detection firm snapped up by private equity-backed Imperva

Cybersecurity firm Imperva Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire Arlington bot-detection company Distil Networks, according to an announcement by the two companies. The deal terms were not disclosed. Distil was valued at $146.5 million…

The deal terms were not disclosed. Distil was valued at $146.5 million in early 2018, according to data from venture analytics firm PitchBook.

Imperva CEO Chris Hylen, in a statement, called Distil a “globally recognized leader” in mitigating automated attacks and said the deal gives Imperva comprehensive bot-management solutions.

Redwood Shores, California-based Imperva itself was also recently the subject of an acquisition, with the previously publicly traded company bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for $2.1 billion in a deal that closed in January.

In a recent article, Distil CEO Tiffany Kleeman said the firm was aiming for $20 million in revenue, up from $14 million last year — with a goal to achieve profitability in 2020. The company has about 100 employees, with 35 in Arlington and the rest scattered…