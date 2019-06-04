202
Home » Latest News » Arlington bot-detection firm snapped…

Arlington bot-detection firm snapped up by private equity-backed Imperva

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 4, 2019 11:48 am 06/04/2019 11:48am
Share

Cybersecurity firm Imperva Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire Arlington bot-detection company Distil Networks, according to an announcement by the two companies.

The deal terms were not disclosed. Distil was valued at $146.5 million in early 2018, according to data from venture analytics firm PitchBook.

Imperva CEO Chris Hylen, in a statement, called Distil a “globally recognized leader” in mitigating automated attacks and said the deal gives Imperva comprehensive bot-management solutions.

Redwood Shores, California-based Imperva itself was also recently the subject of an acquisition, with the previously publicly traded company bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for $2.1 billion in a deal that closed in January.

In a recent article, Distil CEO Tiffany Kleeman said the firm was aiming for $20 million in revenue, up from $14 million last year — with a goal to achieve profitability in 2020. The company has about 100 employees, with 35 in Arlington and the rest scattered…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!