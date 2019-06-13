Apartments over Checkers are on the table for Benning Metro area

The owner of Shrimp Boat Plaza by the Benning Road Metro station is weighing whether to raze the building in favor of apartments over retail, anchored by a Checkers fast-food restaurant. Woundim Demissie acquired 4510…

The owner of Shrimp Boat Plaza by the Benning Road Metro station is weighing whether to raze the building in favor of apartments over retail, anchored by a Checkers fast-food restaurant.

Woundim Demissie acquired 4510 E. Capitol St. NE in June 2016 for $950,000, and earned praise a year later for renovating the iconic Shrimp Boat building with a host of desirable food options — from breakfast all day, coffee and doughnuts to ribs, chicken, soul food and seafood. Demissie was weighing a Checkers even then, but dropped that plan, The Washington Post reported at the time, as the community sought more diverse options.

But Demissie confirmed Thursday the Checkers is back on the table, as a potential anchor of a six-story, 18-unit apartment building over retail he is considering for the site.

D.C. Zoning Administrator Matthew LeGrant recently sent a letter to Demissie’s architect, Gregory Kearley of D.C.-based Inscape Studio, confirming that such a project would be permitted under the…