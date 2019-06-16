202
AP Top Political News at 5:35 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 16, 2019 12:00 am 06/16/2019 12:00am
4 years in, Trump fondly recalls Trump Tower campaign launch

2020 race brings free college back to the national stage

Buttigieg: ‘Why not’ start a first family in White House?

Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks

Trump calls newspaper report on Russia power grid ‘treason’

Schumer urges FAA to require data recorders in helicopters

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s misfires on Iran, trade and that wall

Weld takes GOP bid to oust Trump to NH. Voters are confused.

Democrats favor more access to capital for black businesses

Correction: Election 2020-Governors story

