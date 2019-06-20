202
AP Top Political News at 11:09 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 12:00 am 06/20/2019 12:00am
Booker campaign gets 2020 jolt with pushback against Biden

Trump summons security team, calls Iran attack ‘big mistake’

Meet the Democratic candidates who are running for president

Hope Hicks blocked from answering more than 150 questions

McConnell opposes efforts to revive pay raise for lawmakers

Supreme Court upholds cross on public land in Maryland

Trump, Canada’s Trudeau try to build momentum for trade pact

Trump claims his support among Latino voters is rising

Governor sends police after GOP senators who fled Capitol

Trump moving beyond his media base for interviews

