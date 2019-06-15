AP Top Political News at 9:52 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press June 15, 2019 12:00 am 06/15/2019 12:00am
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s misfires on Iran, trade and that wall

Weld takes GOP bid to oust Trump to NH. Voters are confused.

Democrats favor more access to capital for black businesses

O’Rourke: White Americans don’t know full story of slavery

Legacy of teacher walkouts could be more political activism

Governors still in the shadows of Democrats’ 2020 campaign

Debate lineups: Biden, Sanders on 2nd night, Warren on 1st

Trump’s ‘border czar’ says he hasn’t accepted post

Ivanka Trump, Kushner took in as much as $135M last year

Dems accelerate election security push after Trump comments

