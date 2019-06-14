AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 12:00 am 06/14/2019 12:00am
Trump blames Iran for tanker attacks but calls for talks

Governors still in the shadows of Democrats’ 2020 campaign

Ivanka Trump, Kushner took in as much as $135M last year

O’Rourke: White Americans don’t know full story of slavery

Debate lineups: Biden, Sanders on 2nd night, Warren on 1st

US says video shows Iran removing mine from stricken tanker

Trump says he’d ‘of course’ tell FBI if he gets foreign dirt

Trump aims to slash number of federal advisory committees

Sarah Sanders speculation shakes up Arkansas governor’s race

Justice backs Mnuchin’s refusal to turn over Trump’s taxes

