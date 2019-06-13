AP Top Political News at 11:43 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 12:00 am 06/13/2019 12:00am
Sarah Sanders leaving White House job; governor run ahead?

Dems announce debate candidates: de Blasio in, Bullock out

Younger 2020 candidates hint at age divide in hitting Biden

Dems assail Trump on being open to foreign election help

US blames Iran for attacks on 2 tankers near Persian Gulf

US says Iran removed unexploded mine from oil tanker

Federal agency recommends White House aide Conway be fired

The Latest: Dems announce 20 candidates who made 1st debates

What’s allowed and not allowed under the Hatch Act

Hickenlooper denounces Sanders’ democratic socialism vision

