AP Top Political News at 11:51 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 12:00 am 06/07/2019 12:00am
Trump says US, Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs

Justice Ginsburg warns of more 5-4 decisions ahead

Buttigieg urges LGBTQ to turn differences into social change

US, Russia blame each other as ships nearly collide in Asia

O’Rourke campaigns with wife, looks to boost female support

Free traders no more? GOP warms up to Trump’s use of tariffs

Joe Biden reverses position on federal dollars for abortions

Hyde Amendment, abortion debate haunt 2020 Democrats

Correction: Election Security-North Carolina story

Buttigieg campaign grows, looking to sustain early momentum

