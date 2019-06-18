AP Top Political News at 11:42 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press June 18, 2019
AP FACT CHECK: In 2020 debut, Trump exaggerates growth

Trump rehashes gripes, rips ‘radical’ Dems in 2020 launch

Shanahan drops bid to lead Pentagon, citing ‘painful’ past

Trump could have tough time meeting his deportation threat

With Hope Hicks interview, Dems breach Trump’s inner circle

Collins casts 7,000th straight vote as reelection race looms

Biden visits Stonewall ahead of 50th anniversary of uprising

Panel hears case on conditions for young migrants on border

House votes to block military transgender ban

The Latest: Trump kicks off 2020 bid by airing grievances

800
