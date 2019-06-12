AP Top Political News at 11:45 p.m. EDT

Trump says he’d ‘want to hear’ foreign dirt on 2020 rivals Lock HIM up? Dems weigh what to do about Trump’s deeds Former Trump aide Hope Hicks agrees to Judiciary interview Oklahoma base set for…
Trump says he’d ‘want to hear’ foreign dirt on 2020 rivals
Lock HIM up? Dems weigh what to do about Trump’s deeds
Former Trump aide Hope Hicks agrees to Judiciary interview
Oklahoma base set for migrant site was WWII internment camp
Obama plays starring role in Biden’s presidential campaign
House hearing on reparations for slavery set for next week
House panel votes to hold top US officials in contempt
Lawmakers challenge Trump official over Saudi arms sale
Sanders makes case for democratic socialism after criticism
Mothers say Air Force fails amid child sex assaults reports
