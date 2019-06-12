202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:45 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 12:00 am 06/12/2019 12:00am
Share

Trump says he’d ‘want to hear’ foreign dirt on 2020 rivals

Lock HIM up? Dems weigh what to do about Trump’s deeds

Former Trump aide Hope Hicks agrees to Judiciary interview

Oklahoma base set for migrant site was WWII internment camp

Obama plays starring role in Biden’s presidential campaign

House hearing on reparations for slavery set for next week

House panel votes to hold top US officials in contempt

Lawmakers challenge Trump official over Saudi arms sale

Sanders makes case for democratic socialism after criticism

Mothers say Air Force fails amid child sex assaults reports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!