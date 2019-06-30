202
AP Top Political News at 10:49 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 30, 2019 12:00 am 06/30/2019 12:00am
The Latest: NKorea’s state media calls DMZ meeting ‘amazing’

‘Let’s do it:’ 3 hours at the DMZ and a made-for-TV moment

At DMZ, step into history for Trump as he offers hand to Kim

Democrats aren’t shying away from debating Biden’s record

Harris lands 2020 endorsement from 2 Black Caucus members

O’Rourke visits Mexico, meets turned away US asylum seekers

43-year-old El Salvador migrant dies in US border custody

Analysis: Trump’s diplomacy puts relationships over results

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on Mueller, trade; Dem debate debut

Kudlow: US sales to Huawei won’t imperil national security

