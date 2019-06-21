AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

A half-hour away: How Trump opted against Iran strike After calling off strikes on Iran, Trump suggests patience A perilous time to have temps running the Pentagon Trump faces new sexual assault allegation; he issues…
A half-hour away: How Trump opted against Iran strike
After calling off strikes on Iran, Trump suggests patience
A perilous time to have temps running the Pentagon
Trump faces new sexual assault allegation; he issues denial
Iran exiles tied to top Trump advisers demand regime change
Trump’s Pentagon pick is Army veteran, defense lobbyist
Dems’ presidential field takes spotlight in South Carolina
The Latest: Democratic candidates make rapid-fire appeals
House Democrats train 2020 focus on minority, young voters
Biden’s South Carolina trip to test whether stumbles matter
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.