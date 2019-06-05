AP Top Political News at 9:43 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press June 5, 2019
Trump honors D-Day vets, discusses Vietnam deferment

Front-runner Biden is campaigning for president on his terms

Trump halts fetal tissue research by government scientists

Dem rivals rebuke Biden for not backing abortion rule repeal

Trump, Irish prime minister differ on Brexit, meeting venue

Congress challenged by funding emergency at the border

Senators launch bipartisan bid to block Saudi arms sales

US officials warn of climate risk as Trump dismisses it

Trump sees progress in Mexico talks but ‘not nearly enough’

AP FACT CHECK: Trump didn’t set records on clean air in US

