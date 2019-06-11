AP Top Political News at 11:22 p.m. EDT

Virginia primary has lots of surprise, no clear message Sanders to outline ‘what democratic socialism means to me’ Pelosi says Dems ‘not even close’ to starting impeachment The Latest: Biden: Trump wants to rewrite presidency…
Virginia primary has lots of surprise, no clear message
Sanders to outline ‘what democratic socialism means to me’
Pelosi says Dems ‘not even close’ to starting impeachment
The Latest: Biden: Trump wants to rewrite presidency limits
Trump, Biden trade barbs amid dueling Iowa campaign visits
US troops, civilian defense workers get political reminder
Trump says he’s looking at protections for Venezuelans in US
Judge: Obama center construction can move forward in Chicago
AP FACT CHECK: Trump overstates benefits from Mexico tariffs
AP sources: Trump Jr. to speak with Senate panel Wednesday
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.