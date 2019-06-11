202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:22 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 12:00 am 06/11/2019 12:00am
Share

Virginia primary has lots of surprise, no clear message

Sanders to outline ‘what democratic socialism means to me’

Pelosi says Dems ‘not even close’ to starting impeachment

The Latest: Biden: Trump wants to rewrite presidency limits

Trump, Biden trade barbs amid dueling Iowa campaign visits

US troops, civilian defense workers get political reminder

Trump says he’s looking at protections for Venezuelans in US

Judge: Obama center construction can move forward in Chicago

AP FACT CHECK: Trump overstates benefits from Mexico tariffs

AP sources: Trump Jr. to speak with Senate panel Wednesday

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!