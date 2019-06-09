AP Top Political News at 11:22 p.m. EDT

Case opened: Democrats begin public airing of Mueller report Trump still hangs tariff threat over Mexico despite deal Senators hope to force vote on arms sales to Saudi Arabia Democratic rivals take only veiled swipes…
Case opened: Democrats begin public airing of Mueller report
Trump still hangs tariff threat over Mexico despite deal
Senators hope to force vote on arms sales to Saudi Arabia
Democratic rivals take only veiled swipes at Biden in Iowa
US carrier in Persian Gulf region sends clear signal to Iran
Kamala Harris says prosecutor past will help defeat Trump
Buttigieg’s high college debt draws attention to the issue
AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the credit and blame game
Scientists feel chill of crackdown on fetal tissue research
California lawmakers agree to health benefits for immigrants
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.