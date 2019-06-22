AP Top Political News at 11:39 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press June 22, 2019 12:00 am 06/22/2019 12:00am
Trump postpones nationwide immigration enforcement sweep

White House unveils $50 billion Palestinian economic plan

AP sources: US struck Iranian military computers this week

Harris, Warren, others counter Biden’s electability argument

AP FACT CHECK: The silent partner in Trump’s boasts

A half-hour away: How Trump opted against Iran strike

2020 Democrats strongly defend abortion rights at forum

Free or not? Washingtonians have say on fate of ’80s kingpin

Trump denies knowing NY woman accusing him of sexual assault

North Korea leader receives ‘excellent’ letter from Trump

