AP Top Political News at 11:36 p.m. EDT

Debating impeachment, Democrats have 2020 on their minds US-Iran move closer to a flashpoint as tensions spike Trump campaign fires pollsters after mixed messaging Judge declares mistrial on remaining counts in Benghazi case Battleground Florida:…
Debating impeachment, Democrats have 2020 on their minds
US-Iran move closer to a flashpoint as tensions spike
Trump campaign fires pollsters after mixed messaging
Judge declares mistrial on remaining counts in Benghazi case
Battleground Florida: Both parties prepare for 2020 fight
High court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
GOP mutters, gently, as Trump sidesteps Senate for top aides
2020 candidate Castro targets affordability in housing plan
US releases photos to bolster claim Iran attacked tankers
4 years in, Trump fondly recalls Trump Tower campaign launch
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.