AP Top Political News at 9:35 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 12:00 am 06/04/2019 12:00am
White House tells 2 ex-aides to defy congressional subpoena

House OKs Dems’ immigration bill, despite veto threat

Trump-GOP split: Senators loudly oppose Mexico tariff threat

Biden campaign says his climate plan failed to cite sources

Trump administration halts cruises to Cuba under new rules

AP FACT CHECK: Trump spins tales on London protests, Brexit

US says national security demands easier mining rules

Judge now says US doesn’t have to file Flynn call transcript

US court weighs if climate change violates children’s rights

Gillibrand reasserts feminist mantle hoping for 2020 bump

