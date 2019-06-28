202
AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 12:00 am 06/28/2019 12:00am
The Latest: Trump urges Xi to ‘even it up’ on trade

Trump, Xi talk trade as economic titans jockey for edge

Trump says he could meet North Korea’s Kim at DMZ

Like old pals, Trump, Putin make light of election meddling

Castro, O’Rourke both hit Texas capital after debate dustup

Congressman: Block evidence of trysts in corruption case

LGBTQ Victory Fund endorses Pete Buttigieg for president

Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure

Senate GOP leader relishes role as ‘Grim Reaper’

Analysis: Tell us everything (but keep it to 60 seconds)

