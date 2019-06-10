202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 12:00 am 06/10/2019 12:00am
Share

Democrats press to retain longtime abortion funding ban

House Democrats make deal to see Mueller files on Trump

Seniors more likely to work longer in big metropolitan areas

Biden says family more important than missed campaign trip

Mexico denies Trump’s claim of secret concessions in deal

Customs says hack exposed traveler, license plate images

Justice Dept.: Review of Russia probe ‘broad in scope’

Daughter of ‘tiger mom’ Chua picked as Kavanaugh law clerk

Border state challenges quick-release asylum practices

Warren challenges Sanders for progressives’ 2020 support

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!