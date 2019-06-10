AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

Democrats press to retain longtime abortion funding ban House Democrats make deal to see Mueller files on Trump Seniors more likely to work longer in big metropolitan areas Biden says family more important than missed…
Democrats press to retain longtime abortion funding ban
House Democrats make deal to see Mueller files on Trump
Seniors more likely to work longer in big metropolitan areas
Biden says family more important than missed campaign trip
Mexico denies Trump’s claim of secret concessions in deal
Customs says hack exposed traveler, license plate images
Justice Dept.: Review of Russia probe ‘broad in scope’
Daughter of ‘tiger mom’ Chua picked as Kavanaugh law clerk
Border state challenges quick-release asylum practices
Warren challenges Sanders for progressives’ 2020 support
