AP Top Political News at 11:20 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 8, 2019 12:00 am 06/08/2019 12:00am
Trump’s Mexico deal: a political win, even if it falls short

US carrier in Persian Gulf region sends clear signal to Iran

Kamala Harris says prosecutor past will help defeat Trump

Buttigieg’s high college debt draws attention to the issue

AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the credit and blame game

Scientists feel chill of crackdown on fetal tissue research

High court could cause Va. election drama, but likely won’t

Panic at DC pride parade sends people running

White House hopefuls target Trump for anti-LGBTQ policies

Harris’ husband takes on growing public role in 2020 race

