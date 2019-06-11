Another ‘ugly produce’ startup, fueled by $16.5M in new funding, enters Greater Washington

A Philadelphia-born produce delivery service focused on salvaging “ugly” fruits and vegetables is expanding to Greater Washington and beyond, armed with $16.5 million in new Series A funding. Misfits Market is expanding its “ugly produce”…

A Philadelphia-born produce delivery service focused on salvaging “ugly” fruits and vegetables is expanding to Greater Washington and beyond, armed with $16.5 million in new Series A funding.

Misfits Market is expanding its “ugly produce” delivery to all ZIP codes in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. The expansion includes a recently opened 140,800-square-foot distribution facility in Pennsauken, New Jersey, to facilitate direct-to-consumer deliveries to customers in 11 states. The year-old company currently delivers throughout Connecticut, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. It also plans to expand to North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida this year.

Along with the geographic expansion, Misfits Market plans to double its current staff of more than 200 employees this year. The company will be hiring across all positions, including operations, marketing, design…