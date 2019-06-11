Amazon’s Jay Carney sees big things coming for Greater Washington

We’ve heard it before. Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters will turn Northern Virginia into a tech hub akin to Seattle. JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS), Amazon’s landlord in Arlington County, told investors as much last quarter,…

We’ve heard it before. Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters will turn Northern Virginia into a tech hub akin to Seattle. JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS), Amazon’s landlord in Arlington County, told investors as much last quarter, while noting the number of locations it had ready to lease within National Landing’s orbit.

Now Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is also saying it.

“I think what you will see happen here, because of the kind of investment we are making in our headquarters in Northern Virginia, is an evolution of an ecosystem, which you see in other tech-centric urban areas,” Jay Carney, the company’s senior vice president for global corporate affairs, said Tuesday during a well-attended panel at the Amazon Web Services Public Sector Summit at the Washington Convention Center.

“In fact, there are scores of companies that started in Seattle, often by former Amazonians as well as those who come to Seattle for the tech presence,” said Carney, a former press secretary for President…