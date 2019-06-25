202
Amazon’s influence felt larger in small cities

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 25, 2019 7:18 am 06/25/2019 07:18am
In just a quarter-century of existence, Amazon has grown from an online bookseller to a company valued at $1 trillion and sells pretty much anything that can be imagined.

With such a hefty inventory, Amazon has had to grow beyond Jeff Bezos’ garage in Bellevue to a huge headquarters in downtown Seattle, an Arlington County-based “HQ2” and warehouses and centers throughout the country. The company has taken its expansion to new heights by implementing robotics and revolutionizing the way goods are delivered — by air and land.

The University of Alabama Center for Business and Economic Research has estimated that building of an Amazon fulfillment center in a Birmingham suburb will have an annual economic impact of more than $232 million.

Jefferson Traywick, the economic developer for Bessemer, Alabama, estimates Amazon’s fulfillment center will contribute an extra $1 million in property tax revenue per year toward education, which he says could pay for 21 teachers.

Amazon has released…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
