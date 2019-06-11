Amazon Web Services partners with George Mason on 4-year cloud degree program

A year after it rolled out a two-year cloud curriculum-based associate degree program, Amazon Web Services is going back to school. AWS worldwide public sector business chief Teresa Carlson said Tuesday the company has entered…

A year after it rolled out a two-year cloud curriculum-based associate degree program, Amazon Web Services is going back to school.

AWS worldwide public sector business chief Teresa Carlson said Tuesday the company has entered a partnership with George Mason University to create a four-year bachelor’s degree program focused on cloud computing.

Carlson unveiled the Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) pathway in Cloud Computing during her keynote speech Tuesday at AWS’s Public Sector Summit at the Washington Convention Center, coming almost a year after the cloud services vendor partnered with Northern Virginia Community College to create a similar associate’s degree program.

“Developing a cloud-ready workforce is an urgent challenge and an incredible opportunity. The bachelor’s degree offering from George Mason University is a powerful extension of the work at Northern Virginia Community College, and a seminal contribution to AWS Educate’s global cloud degree offering,”…