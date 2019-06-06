Amazon Prime drones may start delivering in a matter of months, but not around HQ2

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) wants to start delivery by drone in matter of months, but outside of D.C.’s distant exurbs, there will not be much opportunity for that type of service in Greater Washington. The…

The company unveiled a new unmanned drone during Amazon’s re:MARS Conference in Las Vegas Wednesday.

The six-propeller, fully-electric drone can deliver packages under 5 pounds within 15 miles in less than 30 minutes, according to Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer who presented the design and wrote an optimistic post on when the craft could greet Prime members.

Wilke wrote, “with the help of our world-class fulfillment and delivery network, we expect to scale Prime Air both quickly and efficiently, delivering packages via drone to customers within months.”

The company seems to be suggesting that unmanned drones could be part of their broader plan to make free one-day shipping for Prime members the new standard.

But a lot of this depends on what the Federal Aviation…